Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes won't be limited during the Super Bowl
Despite still not being at 100 percent due to his sprained ankle suffered in the Divisional Round, don't think for a second that Patrick Mahomes won't be ready to put on a show in the Super Bowl. We all saw how great he was in the AFC Championship Game. Now,...
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
KMBC.com
Reid, Kelce and more Chiefs talk to the media in Arizona ahead of the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the final stages of their preparations for Super Bowl LVII. Thursday, head coach Andy Reid, tight end Travis Kelce and more Chiefs players are set to speak to the media ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona. Big Red was up...
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: Mahomes vs. Hurts QB contracts
Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are competing Sunday as their teams vie for the Super Bowl championship title. FOX Business takes a look at their contracts.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid tease promising injury development for Super Bowl 57
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been dealing with a serious high ankle sprain throughout the postseason. But as the Chiefs get ready to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, both Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid hinted that the quarterback should be ready to go.
Tale of the tape: How do the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs match up in Super Bowl 57?
While Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles may generate all the buzz, this game may be decided along both lines of scrimmage.
Andy Reid’s year in Flagstaff, and its enduring impact on him and now 98-year-old boss
At at a time in his early coaching career when Andy Reid needed a breakthrough, he found it at Northern Arizona by going to great lengths to get the job.
Scottsdale’s number one Chiefs pub rallying ahead of The Big Game
KSN's Sports Director Zach Martin is in Scottsdale to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium for the chance to win Super Bowl LVII.
sportszion.com
Watch: Patrick Mahomes’ “Chiefs Kingdom” arrives in Phoenix in grand style ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs Philadelphia Eagles
The captain hoisted a “Chiefs Kingdom” flag out the plane’s window as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Phoenix, and the team’s players, coaches, and staff members strolled across the tarmac. An hour later, quarterback Jalen Hurts, coach Nick Sirianni, and others from...
WCNC
Panthers' Fan of the Year honored with trip to Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the third year in a row, the NFL is naming a Fan of the Year. All 32 teams selected their nominee for the award earlier this season and now they’ll meet in Phoenix, Arizona for the ultimate fan experience, from attending the NFL Honors to Super Bowl LVII and one lucky fan will earn all the bragging rights for their franchise as the league’s FOTY.
KCTV 5
Chiefs bar in AZ taking in transplants
Teacher in KC transforms hallway into stadium ahead of Super Bowl. “It’s something that takes a lot of hard work but, at the end of the day, it’s just to hear the reactions. If it brings five minutes of joy during this special time in Kansas City, that’s what we’re all about.”
Comments / 0