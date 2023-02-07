ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
12up

Patrick Mahomes won't be limited during the Super Bowl

Despite still not being at 100 percent due to his sprained ankle suffered in the Divisional Round, don't think for a second that Patrick Mahomes won't be ready to put on a show in the Super Bowl. We all saw how great he was in the AFC Championship Game. Now,...
WCNC

Panthers' Fan of the Year honored with trip to Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the third year in a row, the NFL is naming a Fan of the Year. All 32 teams selected their nominee for the award earlier this season and now they’ll meet in Phoenix, Arizona for the ultimate fan experience, from attending the NFL Honors to Super Bowl LVII and one lucky fan will earn all the bragging rights for their franchise as the league’s FOTY.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KCTV 5

Chiefs bar in AZ taking in transplants

Teacher in KC transforms hallway into stadium ahead of Super Bowl. “It’s something that takes a lot of hard work but, at the end of the day, it’s just to hear the reactions. If it brings five minutes of joy during this special time in Kansas City, that’s what we’re all about.”
KANSAS CITY, MO

