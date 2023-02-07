Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
NEWSBTC
AI Token The Graph (GRT) Sees Correction, But How High Can The Price Go?
The price of The Graph’s native token, GRT, has gained a whopping 114% in the last seven days. However, within the last few hours, the price has experienced a major correction of about 23%. After trading for $0.2322 at one point, GRT is trading at $0.1871 as of press time.
NEWSBTC
Is The Crypto Industry Ready For Tax Regulation? Survey Shows
For federal tax purposes, crypto assets are treated as property, which could be counterproductive for investors in the United States. Although digital assets are a relatively new type of investment, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in this country has worked hard to enforce tax compliance. A survey conducted by CoinLedger...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Tides Forecast Profits, Report Shows
After the unreeled crypto winter, the market continues to show signs of revival after the debacle of institutions and exchanges filing for bankruptcy in late 2022. Following a month of upward price action fueled by investors betting on crypto in January, the market sentiment may turn its tide and move into the green land.
NEWSBTC
This Bitcoin On-Chain Metric Is At A Historical Resistance, Will BTC Decline?
This Bitcoin on-chain metric is currently at a level that has historically provided resistance. Will BTC decline after this retest this time as well?. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Is At The “Sell” Level. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the bitcoin price has fallen...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Staking Provider Lido Finance (LDO) Climbs 10%, Is It Too Late To Get In?
The token of the largest Ethereum liquid staking provider Lido Finance, LDO, has seen a strong rally in the past few hours. After Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shared the rumor that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants to ban retail crypto-staking in the U.S., the LDO price ballooned by more than 22%.
NEWSBTC
SingularityNET (AGIX) Shows No Signs Of Stopping, As AI Crypto Blows Up 923%
The interest in artificial intelligence (AI) applications has been on the rise as the use of various platforms, such as SingularityNET and OpenAI’s text-based tool ChatGPT, has become more widespread. AGIX, SingularityNET’s native token, has seen a strong ascent in price since January, showing investors a whopping 923% increase...
NEWSBTC
Another Bitcoin Metric Turns Bullish With Price At $23,000 And Forecasts More Profits
Bitcoin has been moving sideways during this week as bullish momentum fades under the pressure of macroeconomic uncertainty. The cryptocurrency has been recording significant profits since the beginning of 2023, flipping market sentiment from fear to optimism as it reconquers previously lost ground. As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades...
NEWSBTC
KuCoin Stakes 47.9 Billion LUNC Tokens, Good News For Holders?
Terra Classic (LUNC) has had a rough go of it since the TerraUSD (UST) crash back in May 2022. Since then, the digital asset has been trading at over 99% less than its value had been but despite this, the cryptocurrency continues to enjoy the support of both small and large investors alike.
NEWSBTC
MATIC On The Upper Side Of The Consolidated Range, Breakthrough Incoming?
MATIC has been on the rise for the past week now. Over the last 24 hours, MATIC increased 2%, and the coin gained close to 14% in the past week. The altcoin was moving within a range but was not precisely rangebound as it approached the immediate resistance mark. The...
NEWSBTC
Whales Actively Accumulating Polygon (MATIC) And Cardano (ADA), Should You Join Them?
Reportedly, whales have shown interest in altcoins such as Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Polygon (MATIC) over the past few days as a large amount of these tokens has been purchased and moved from one wallet to another across several transactions. Whales are described as the largest investor of an...
NEWSBTC
Visionary Crypto Entrepreneur is working on the World’s First Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Blockchain
The world is at a tipping point in Blockchain innovation. With the introduction of the World’s First Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Blockchain, the future of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and digital asset management will never be the same again. This revolutionary technology innovated by Bryan Legend the CEO of Vulcan and Co-Founder of OOXY Labs, is set to provide high scalability coupled with low transaction fees and fast throughput, enabling developers to build better applications for DeFi and other use cases that require high performance.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Close Below $1,600 Could Spark Larger Degree Correction
Ethereum price failed again to clear the $1,700 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is retesting the $1,600 support, below which it could accelerate lower. Ethereum started another decline from the $1,700 resistance zone. The price is now trading below $1,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
NEWSBTC
Shibarium Hype Hits Its Peak As 1.3 Million Wallets Hold SHIB
Anticipation for the launch of Shibarium has officially reached its peak with CoinMarketCap noting 1.3 million wallets holding SHIB. The token has seen a gradual increase since the start of the month, with Shiba Inu ushering February with 1.2 million wallets. Today, the number grew by 14k more wallets which...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Revisits $1,700 And $1,800 Seems Imminent, Here’s Why
Ethereum started a fresh increase and retested $1,700 against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and might rise further towards the $1,800 zone. Ethereum gained pace and was able to clear the $1,660 resistance zone. The price is now trading above $1,660 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
RenQ Finance Announced: A New Hyped Project in the Crypto Space Has Arrived
RenQ Finance (RENQ) has arrived, and it’s making waves in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. With its innovative approach to financial services and commitment to decentralization, RenQ Finance is set to revolutionize the way we think about finance. The talented team behind the project is bringing cutting-edge technology to...
NEWSBTC
Is Money Beginning To Flow Back Into DeFi?
Ultrasound Money data reveals that there has been a surge in activity in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, with Uniswap leading the line. In the past week, Uniswap-related activities led the ETH “burn” leaderboard on Ultrasound Money, flipping OpenSea, the world’s leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. This development is despite OpenSea coming on top of Uniswap last month.
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Prediction: Risk of Bearish Break Below $0.38
Ripple is struggling to stay above the $0.42 resistance zone against the US Dollar. XRP price could decline heavily if there is a close below $0.38. Ripple is currently moving lower from the $0.42 resistance zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading below $0.40 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Half Of All Bitcoin Unmoved In 2 Years: What Does This Mean For The BTC Price?
A popular crypto analyst called “Documenting Bitcoin” released fresh data on Tuesday showing that half of all Bitcoin (meaning 9.64 million BTC worth $86.4 billion) have not been moved for the last two years. At the time of writing, there is 19.28 million BTC in circulation, and the...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Outperform the Market, Experts Predict Big Growth in 2023
The crypto world is abuzz with excitement as two of the hottest players in the game, Chainlink (LINK) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), have been outpacing the market and making waves in the industry. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is revolutionizing the venture capital and crowdfunding industries with its 1625% increase from $0.004 to $0.069. This meteoric rise has early investors predicting a massive 6000% return in the upcoming months, making Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) a must-watch for those looking to tap into the explosive growth in 2023.
Comments / 0