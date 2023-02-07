ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Letter to the editor: Greene shows no respect for the president

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address. Greene and other Republican members of Congress started to loudly boo after Biden accused them of planning to cut Medicare and Social Security.
Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation

Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
FROMA HARROP: For Republicans, it's 3 a.m. in an after-hours bar

In Joe Biden's America, it's morning. For Republicans, it's now 3 a.m. in an after-hours bar. The people are wasted, hollering about their "enemies," some working to repurpose their bad behavior into grifting opportunities. The sun in Ronald Reagan's "Morning in America" pitch set long ago. America, in the official...
Transparency Notifications from Shareholders

Ghent, Belgium – 09 February 2023 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, announces today that it received transparency notifications from the shareholders listed below, notifying the number of voting rights attached to shares mentioned next to their respective names in the table below. The transparency notifications were filed following a share transfer on 31 January 2023 pursuant to which NeoMed V (as defined below), a closed-end fund, transferred its aggregate shareholding in the Company to Rosetta Capital (as defined below) within the framework of the winding down of NeoMed V at the end of its fund life. Rosetta Capital is a venture capital firm, based in the United Kingdom, that is focused on the life science and medical device sectors, primarily on direct secondary transactions, with a mission to invest in companies that are able to deliver breakthrough medical advances. NeoMed IV (as defined below) and Rosetta Capital indicated to the Company their intention to remain long-term shareholders, until further notice.
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

AP source: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Trump. Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person with direct knowledge of the event.
Death toll rises, rescues dwindle in earthquake aftermath

ISKENDERUN, Turkey (AP) — Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area...

