Bakersfield, CA

Demonstrators hope ‘Killing County’ docuseries will spark change

The release of the docuseries “Killing County” — chronicling killings by police and deputies — injected new life into calls by Bakersfield families for accountability from law enforcement. Family and friends demonstrated Tuesday along Rosedale Highway during rush hour traffic to capitalize on the buzz generated...
Conflicting views after release of docuseries “Killing County”

BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — You may or may not have had a chance to watch “Killing County,” but a few people have the Bakersfield Police Department and the Ramirez family, whose son’s death is one of the series focuses. However, their response to the docuseries is very different. The series examines police violence in Kern […]
PETE TITTL: Comfort food with drive-thru ease at new Rusty's

I know I'm late to it, but I'm finally catching up on "Yellowstone," the greatest TV show since "The Sopranos." Co-creator/writer Taylor Sheridan has done a Shakespearean job with these characters struggling to keep a cattle ranch alive in Montana, with the Dutton family fighting each other and so many folks with evil intentions. Great music and dialogue. Who knew a family business could inspire such treachery?
Bored Teachers Comedy Tour to play Fox Theater on July 21

If the saying is "those who can, do; those who can't, teach," then the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour has a thing or two to teach you about having a good time. The troupe of the teacher-comedians will perform July 21 at the Fox Theater as part of the "We Can't Make This Stuff Up" Comedy Tour.
Bob the Robot will be your server at KC Steakhouse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Imagine an employee who never calls in sick, never demands a raise and never complains. They’re more than imagining that scenario at KC Steakhouse, a downtown dining institution that is merging old-school service with new tech automation. Meet Bob – a sci-fi server who makes up in obedience what he lacks […]
Man who killed Bakersfield 3 member seeks murder conviction reversal

An attorney representing a man convicted of murdering a Bakersfield 3 member — a group of three local people who either were killed or disappeared — filed this week an opening brief with the 5th District Court of Appeal to argue for the reversal of his client’s murder conviction.
Man sentenced to 77 years to life in downtown Bakersfield shooting

A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting another man in his back while the victim walked in downtown Bakersfield. “The victim is very lucky to have survived and the defendant is very lucky to not have killed anybody else,” said deputy district attorney Cyrus Shahbazian during the hearing prior to sentencing.
Taft fire decimates businesses

The Kern County Fire Department battled flames Wednesday night consuming a strip mall in Taft. Six engines and four trucks extinguished fires at several businesses in the 400 block of Center Street. No one was injured, and the Taft Police Department and Kern County Fire arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
Dying man indicated estranged girlfriend shot him: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As he lay bleeding in the roadway, Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano pointed to a woman kneeling next to him and said, “Ella me disparo (she shot me),” according to newly-released reports. The woman he pointed at was his estranged girlfriend, Cony Alvarado-Romero, according to the reports, which say the incident was […]
Taco Bros. returning ‘soon’ to downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The popular drive-thru eatery Taco Bros. is set to open back up in downtown Bakersfield. Signs on a building at 24th and K streets say Taco Bros. is coming back soon. The restaurant’s previous location at 23rd and K streets closed in September. Management said Wells Fargo did not renew their […]
BPD: Uncle shoots at his kin during family dispute

A Bakersfield man shot at one of his kin during a “family dispute” Monday morning, police reported, adding that no one was struck by a bullet. Benny Laws, 40, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The Bakersfield Police Department said a firearm was seized.
BPD investigates human remains found on Chester Avenue as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating human bones that were found on Chester Avenue Wednesday afternoon. In a news release, the police department said the cause of death is still unknown but it is being investigated as a potential homicide. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of […]
