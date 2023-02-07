Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Demonstrators hope ‘Killing County’ docuseries will spark change
The release of the docuseries “Killing County” — chronicling killings by police and deputies — injected new life into calls by Bakersfield families for accountability from law enforcement. Family and friends demonstrated Tuesday along Rosedale Highway during rush hour traffic to capitalize on the buzz generated...
Conflicting views after release of docuseries “Killing County”
BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — You may or may not have had a chance to watch “Killing County,” but a few people have the Bakersfield Police Department and the Ramirez family, whose son’s death is one of the series focuses. However, their response to the docuseries is very different. The series examines police violence in Kern […]
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Comfort food with drive-thru ease at new Rusty's
I know I'm late to it, but I'm finally catching up on "Yellowstone," the greatest TV show since "The Sopranos." Co-creator/writer Taylor Sheridan has done a Shakespearean job with these characters struggling to keep a cattle ranch alive in Montana, with the Dutton family fighting each other and so many folks with evil intentions. Great music and dialogue. Who knew a family business could inspire such treachery?
Bakersfield family asks for justice after Gov. Newsom pardons killer
After spending 34 years in prison for first-degree murder, Steven Bradley is now one step closer to walking the streets of Bakersfield once again after being granted cleme
Bakersfield Californian
Bored Teachers Comedy Tour to play Fox Theater on July 21
If the saying is "those who can, do; those who can't, teach," then the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour has a thing or two to teach you about having a good time. The troupe of the teacher-comedians will perform July 21 at the Fox Theater as part of the "We Can't Make This Stuff Up" Comedy Tour.
southkernsol.org
Students speak at KHSD meeting in support of non-binary teacher who is receiving hate
Olive Garrison is a Bakersfield history teacher who, according to students who attended Monday’s Kern High School District (KHSD) Board of Trustees meeting, has been receiving death threats after an interview with The New York Times was published. On January 22, 2023, The New York Times published When Students...
Bob the Robot will be your server at KC Steakhouse
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Imagine an employee who never calls in sick, never demands a raise and never complains. They’re more than imagining that scenario at KC Steakhouse, a downtown dining institution that is merging old-school service with new tech automation. Meet Bob – a sci-fi server who makes up in obedience what he lacks […]
Bakersfield Californian
Man who killed Bakersfield 3 member seeks murder conviction reversal
An attorney representing a man convicted of murdering a Bakersfield 3 member — a group of three local people who either were killed or disappeared — filed this week an opening brief with the 5th District Court of Appeal to argue for the reversal of his client’s murder conviction.
Bakersfield Now
4 teens arrested for organized retail crime, accused of stealing over $250,000 of alcohol
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Four teenagers were arrested in Kern County after being accused of stealing over $250,000 worth of alcohol from Rite Aids throughout California. CHP said on February 8, 2023, at around 10:15 a.m., a CHP officer saw a blue Chevrolet Equinox that matched the description of...
Bakersfield Californian
Man sentenced to 77 years to life in downtown Bakersfield shooting
A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting another man in his back while the victim walked in downtown Bakersfield. “The victim is very lucky to have survived and the defendant is very lucky to not have killed anybody else,” said deputy district attorney Cyrus Shahbazian during the hearing prior to sentencing.
Bakersfield resident arrives in Turkey but faces obstacles in reaching hometown after devastating quake
(KGET) — Mervan Ergun, the Bakersfield resident who lost 11 members of his family in Monday’s massive earthquake in Turkey, has arrived in the country but faces obstacles to reach his destination. The magnitude 7.8 earthquake has killed more than 11,000 people so far, according to officials. Ergun arrived in Istanbul — Turkey’s capital and […]
Bakersfield Californian
Taft fire decimates businesses
The Kern County Fire Department battled flames Wednesday night consuming a strip mall in Taft. Six engines and four trucks extinguished fires at several businesses in the 400 block of Center Street. No one was injured, and the Taft Police Department and Kern County Fire arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
Dying man indicated estranged girlfriend shot him: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As he lay bleeding in the roadway, Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano pointed to a woman kneeling next to him and said, “Ella me disparo (she shot me),” according to newly-released reports. The woman he pointed at was his estranged girlfriend, Cony Alvarado-Romero, according to the reports, which say the incident was […]
Taco Bros. returning ‘soon’ to downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The popular drive-thru eatery Taco Bros. is set to open back up in downtown Bakersfield. Signs on a building at 24th and K streets say Taco Bros. is coming back soon. The restaurant’s previous location at 23rd and K streets closed in September. Management said Wells Fargo did not renew their […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Man reportedly attempted to rape woman exercising in northeast Bakersfield
A Bakersfield man police said sexually assaulted a woman exercising in the 10000 block of Panorama Drive was arrested Thursday. A witness to the attack followed suspect Anton Hill and directed officers to the 23-year-old man, the news release added. Hill and the victim aren’t related.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Uncle shoots at his kin during family dispute
A Bakersfield man shot at one of his kin during a “family dispute” Monday morning, police reported, adding that no one was struck by a bullet. Benny Laws, 40, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The Bakersfield Police Department said a firearm was seized.
BPD investigates human remains found on Chester Avenue as a homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating human bones that were found on Chester Avenue Wednesday afternoon. In a news release, the police department said the cause of death is still unknown but it is being investigated as a potential homicide. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of […]
Bakersfield Californian
Corps of Engineers officially asks for 'deviation' to begin process of filling Isabella Lake
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to fill Isabella Lake in northeastern Kern County — to a level that hasn't been seen in a very long time. However, the Corps of Engineers communicated these expected changes in its own language.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD launches homicide investigation into skeletal remains found along Kern River
A startling discovery of human remains Wednesday unearthed from the south bank of the Kern River has caused the Bakersfield Police Department to launch a homicide investigation, according to a police news release. Officers found remains believed to be those of an adult under the Chester Avenue bridge, police added....
Multiple shootings throughout Bakersfield
Multiple shootings took place throughout Bakersfield on Mon, Feb 6 into the early morning on Tues, Feb 7.
