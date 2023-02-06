ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Warwick, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Center Square

New Rhode Island bill would work to eliminate lead pipes

(The Center Square) – A new Rhode Island bill would use federal funding to address lead service lines replacement in the state. Rep. David Morales, D-Providence, introduced legislation Monday that if enacted would use federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and other federal funds, to pay for the replacement of public and private lead service lines in Rhode Island. House Bill 5318, if enacted, would call for...
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick mayor and former city councilman at odds over payout

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A former Warwick city councilman is at odds with the mayor over allegedly receiving medical coverage from the city that he wasn’t entitled to. Mayor Frank Picozzi said that any councilman elected before Feb. 19, 2009, that served three or more two-year terms can receive post-retirement medical benefits at 60-years-old.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick Police Department announces Community Police Patch Design contest

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced a police patch design contest. The winning patch will be reproduced and sold in May. All proceeds will be donated to the Rhode Island Brain and Spine Tumor Foundation. The rules are as follows:. Participants must be under the age...
WARWICK, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Buzz on Business: Crumbl Cookies to Open in EG

Above: From left to right, Beth Nardozzi, Brady Nardozzi (13), Grace Nardozzi (17), Paul Nardozzi and, in front, Ruby Nardozzi (7). EG residents Beth and Paul Nardozzi will soon be ready to open the doors at Rhode Island’s first Crumbl location. If you had asked either Beth or Paul if they had heard of of the cookie store before 2020, their answer would have been no. It wasn’t until they traveled for a family vacation to Southern California where they had their first Crumbl Cookie experience and then proceeded to return three more times the very same week.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
rinewstoday.com

Eviction of Community Care Alliance and MAP Behavioral Health moving forward – Richard Asinof

The efforts by the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals to evict the Community Care Alliance from its state-owned facility at 181 Cumberland St. in Woonsocket continues to move forward, with the tentative dates of Friday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 24, put on the calendar to show the property to people who want to participate in the bidding process.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Swan shot to death in Warwick

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that it's trying to determine who shot a swan to death in Warwick. The DEM said was called to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday afternoon to pick up the remains. The mute swan had been shot in the face and body.
WARWICK, RI
Uprise RI

As RI struggles with public transportation, activists hold annual Transit Equity event

Rhode Island Transit Riders joined with other local organizations including the George Wiley Center, RI Organizing Project, and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 618 for a speaking program in Burnside Park on Tuesday to call for Kennedy Plaza to continue to serve a transit function in the future for everyone even after the proposed Dorrance Street hub is completed and urged the state to honor Rosa Parks’ legacy by working harder to achieve transportation equity for all residents.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Target 12: Tracking COVID Cash

Rhode Island’s largest school district received millions of dollars in the latest round of pandemic relief to help recover from learning loss, but we’ve learned Providence Public Schools have spent very little so far from the American Rescue Plan Act. Target 12 Investigator Steph Machado asks the state-controlled...
PROVIDENCE, RI
commonwealthmagazine.org

Baker, Polito wade back into local politics

A MONTH AFTER they left office, former Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are wading back into the political fray with endorsements of the Republican candidate running for mayor of Attleboro. Jay DiLisio has been serving as acting mayor of the Bristol County city since former mayor Paul...
ATTLEBORO, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Blizzard of ‘78, Memories & Reflections, Part 3

Above: Wayne Savageau on top of the post-Blizzard of ’78 snow mountain on Taylor Circle. Courtesy of the Savageaus. We finish our remembrance of that great and terrible blizzard 45 years ago Feb. 6 with some recollections from East Greenwichers past and present as well as a couple of friends of EG. They present a wider picture of the storm. Enjoy! If you missed Part 1, click HERE, and click HERE for Part 2. Very sincere thanks to everyone who sent in their stories. What an archive!
EAST GREENWICH, RI
nrinow.news

Property sales in Burrillville between Jan. 31 & Feb. 7

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Tuesday, Feb. 7. Buyer: D. Armstrong Realty. Inc. 0 Reservoir Road (34.33 acres) Seller: Elizabeth Santilli (trustee) Buyer: Tiki Village Homeowner’s Association, Inc. Price: $986,000.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Seacoast Current

This City Home is a Former Three-Story Bank That Includes a Magnificent Vault and Elevator

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Imagine turning the vault into a huge master suite, or maybe a wine cellar and tasting room. Man Cave time, anyone? Talk about a fun opportunity to own the most unique home in Rhode Island, and possibly all of New England.
PAWTUCKET, RI
buffalonynews.net

Blue Harvest Fisheries Completes Purchase of New, Modern Groundfish Vessel

NEW BEDFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Blue Harvest Fisheries has completed the purchase of its newest, most modern groundfish vessel, the newly-christened Nobska. The new vessel is Blue Harvest's latest investment in its groundfish fleet, and represents the first step in implementing the company's plans for the future of its groundfish operations.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

