Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Related
GoLocalProv
Paolino Lands State Tenant for Nearly $500K in His Newly Acquired RDW Building
Just days after GoLocal was first to report that one of the most visible locations in Providence on Route 95 was sold to Paolino Properties for $3.1 million -- the State of Rhode Island announced it is moving in. The McKee Administration said Wednesday that the Department of Human Services...
New Rhode Island bill would work to eliminate lead pipes
(The Center Square) – A new Rhode Island bill would use federal funding to address lead service lines replacement in the state. Rep. David Morales, D-Providence, introduced legislation Monday that if enacted would use federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and other federal funds, to pay for the replacement of public and private lead service lines in Rhode Island. House Bill 5318, if enacted, would call for...
DHS to open new office in Providence
Officials said the location will offer a full range of services, including a document-scanning center, and it'll be easily accessible by public transportation.
ABC6.com
Warwick mayor and former city councilman at odds over payout
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A former Warwick city councilman is at odds with the mayor over allegedly receiving medical coverage from the city that he wasn’t entitled to. Mayor Frank Picozzi said that any councilman elected before Feb. 19, 2009, that served three or more two-year terms can receive post-retirement medical benefits at 60-years-old.
RI leaders outline affordable housing efforts
They did so while touring King Street Commons, a 62-unit affordable housing development in the Olneyville section of Providence.
ABC6.com
Warwick Police Department announces Community Police Patch Design contest
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced a police patch design contest. The winning patch will be reproduced and sold in May. All proceeds will be donated to the Rhode Island Brain and Spine Tumor Foundation. The rules are as follows:. Participants must be under the age...
RI restaurant sending donations overseas to Turkey
One Rhode Island restaurant is doing its part to help those impacted by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Buzz on Business: Crumbl Cookies to Open in EG
Above: From left to right, Beth Nardozzi, Brady Nardozzi (13), Grace Nardozzi (17), Paul Nardozzi and, in front, Ruby Nardozzi (7). EG residents Beth and Paul Nardozzi will soon be ready to open the doors at Rhode Island’s first Crumbl location. If you had asked either Beth or Paul if they had heard of of the cookie store before 2020, their answer would have been no. It wasn’t until they traveled for a family vacation to Southern California where they had their first Crumbl Cookie experience and then proceeded to return three more times the very same week.
Providence chief candidates talk gun violence, police misconduct and community relations
Mayor Smiley is expected to name the new chief in the coming days.
rinewstoday.com
Eviction of Community Care Alliance and MAP Behavioral Health moving forward – Richard Asinof
The efforts by the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals to evict the Community Care Alliance from its state-owned facility at 181 Cumberland St. in Woonsocket continues to move forward, with the tentative dates of Friday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 24, put on the calendar to show the property to people who want to participate in the bidding process.
Turnto10.com
Swan shot to death in Warwick
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that it's trying to determine who shot a swan to death in Warwick. The DEM said was called to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday afternoon to pick up the remains. The mute swan had been shot in the face and body.
Uprise RI
As RI struggles with public transportation, activists hold annual Transit Equity event
Rhode Island Transit Riders joined with other local organizations including the George Wiley Center, RI Organizing Project, and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 618 for a speaking program in Burnside Park on Tuesday to call for Kennedy Plaza to continue to serve a transit function in the future for everyone even after the proposed Dorrance Street hub is completed and urged the state to honor Rosa Parks’ legacy by working harder to achieve transportation equity for all residents.
Valley Breeze
City plans purchase of old Aaron's Furniture property for mixed-use food hub
WOONSOCKET – Using a mix of a major federal grant funding and a matching city portion of American Rescue Plan Act dollars, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and her team are planning development of a mixed-use commercial complex with a food hub in the former Aaron’s Furniture building at 330 Social St.
WPRI
Target 12: Tracking COVID Cash
Rhode Island’s largest school district received millions of dollars in the latest round of pandemic relief to help recover from learning loss, but we’ve learned Providence Public Schools have spent very little so far from the American Rescue Plan Act. Target 12 Investigator Steph Machado asks the state-controlled...
Cranston officers to start wearing body-worn cameras this week
Up to 84 Cranston officers will be equipped with cameras by March 1.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker, Polito wade back into local politics
A MONTH AFTER they left office, former Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are wading back into the political fray with endorsements of the Republican candidate running for mayor of Attleboro. Jay DiLisio has been serving as acting mayor of the Bristol County city since former mayor Paul...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ‘78, Memories & Reflections, Part 3
Above: Wayne Savageau on top of the post-Blizzard of ’78 snow mountain on Taylor Circle. Courtesy of the Savageaus. We finish our remembrance of that great and terrible blizzard 45 years ago Feb. 6 with some recollections from East Greenwichers past and present as well as a couple of friends of EG. They present a wider picture of the storm. Enjoy! If you missed Part 1, click HERE, and click HERE for Part 2. Very sincere thanks to everyone who sent in their stories. What an archive!
nrinow.news
Property sales in Burrillville between Jan. 31 & Feb. 7
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Tuesday, Feb. 7. Buyer: D. Armstrong Realty. Inc. 0 Reservoir Road (34.33 acres) Seller: Elizabeth Santilli (trustee) Buyer: Tiki Village Homeowner’s Association, Inc. Price: $986,000.
This City Home is a Former Three-Story Bank That Includes a Magnificent Vault and Elevator
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Imagine turning the vault into a huge master suite, or maybe a wine cellar and tasting room. Man Cave time, anyone? Talk about a fun opportunity to own the most unique home in Rhode Island, and possibly all of New England.
buffalonynews.net
Blue Harvest Fisheries Completes Purchase of New, Modern Groundfish Vessel
NEW BEDFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Blue Harvest Fisheries has completed the purchase of its newest, most modern groundfish vessel, the newly-christened Nobska. The new vessel is Blue Harvest's latest investment in its groundfish fleet, and represents the first step in implementing the company's plans for the future of its groundfish operations.
Comments / 0