Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities looking for those responsible for vandalizing Portneuf Wellness Complex
POCATELLO — Authorities are investigating vandalism inflicted on the Portneuf Wellness Complex earlier this week. The Portneuf Wellness Complex posted via Facebook that "sometime on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning someone thought it would be so fun to drive through our fence on Olympus (Drive) and onto the soccer fields to spin donuts." If you have any information on who's responsible for the vandalism, please contact the Bannock County Sheriff's Office at 208-236-7111 or file an anonymous tip via https://www.bannockcounty.us/sheriff. "We hope the community will be able to help us track down the person or persons who did this so we can hold them accountable," the wellness complex stated via Facebook. "The Portneuf Wellness Complex is a community asset enjoyed by tens of thousands of people each year. Thank you to those who help us keep it in good shape for all our users by not causing intentional damage to our park."
ZZ Top to perform in Idaho Falls this spring
Put on “Your Cheap Sunglasses” and your “silk suit, black tie” ... ZZ Top is coming to Idaho Falls. “It’s a beautiful day for another exciting concert announcement from the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls,” Kelsey Salsberry said in a center news release announcing the May 2 concert date. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” isn’t a newcomer to East Idaho,...
New collectibles store opens in downtown Pocatello
POCATELLO — Xtreme Collectibles in downtown Pocatello is the place to fulfill any collector’s needs. Kevin Wallin, owner of the store, said he supplies all sorts of collectible items, including baseball cards, Pokémon cards, autographs and comic books. “I also have some other stuff,” he said. “We have Mickey Mouse watches and other Disney watches.” ...
ELK INVASION: Police and sheriff's deputies escort over 100 elk out of Pocatello-Chubbuck area
Police and sheriff’s deputies responded to over 100 elk entering Chubbuck and north Pocatello on Tuesday morning. The elk invasion caught the attention of local authorities around 8 a.m. and the effort began to push the animals out of Chubbuck and north Pocatello toward the Fort Hall Reservation. Jennifer Jackson, a regional communications manager with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, described Tuesday morning’s elk invasion as “definitely unusual.” ...
Idaho Falls woman wins $70,000 in lottery's Big Spin game
BOISE — Selena Rigby, of Idaho Falls, took a turn at Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Event at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon and came away $70,000 richer. Rigby and Joseph Cramer, of Oldtown, were the 10th and 11th people to have a turn with the Big Spin wheel during a live event, which is the top prize for the second edition of the lottery's scratch game, the Big Spin, an Idaho Lottery news release said. ...
Pedestrian struck by van at busy Pocatello intersection
POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a van at a busy Pocatello intersection on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at Yellowstone Avenue and Pine Street around 3:50 p.m. The adult female pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. ...
Highland's Mason Fullmer signs with Idaho State football
Four years ago, when Nick Sorrell got his first look at a freshman named Mason Fullmer, he could tell Highland’s football team had something special on its hands. Fullmer had the attributes, the look. Sorrell, back then the club’s defensive coordinator, figured for Fullmer to blossom into an impact player, he just needed to put some work in. “And he did that,” Sorrell said. Fullmer did that and much more,...
Idaho Falls man charged for illegal baiting of bear
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple wildlife crimes after he reportedly baited and shot a bear. A probable cause affidavit states Marshall Ray Andersen, 23, baited the black bear in May. Court records also state he failed to report the bear kill to the Big Game Mortality Report. Andersen also reportedly shot and killed an elk in October 2021 when he had already hit his legal limit...
Local animal activists react to proposed Fort Hall crackdown on stray dogs following fatal attack
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes recently announced plans to pass a resolution that would allow tribal authorities to euthanize stray dogs roaming the Fort Hall Reservation. The measure comes on the heels of an attack by four domesticated dogs on the reservation that left a 7-year-old boy mauled to death and his mother seriously injured. But the tribes’ proposed crackdown on stray dogs found on the reservation has sparked an outcry among...
HS scores 2/9: Poky, Blackfoot, Rockland girls all earn district titles
GIRLS BASKETBALLPocatello 48, Century 28 Kennasyn Garza totaled 14 points for the Thunder, who are headed to the 4A state tournament for the first time since 2014. Blackfoot 58, Shelley 55 The Broncos are headed back to the 4A state tournament as well. ...
Police: Local woman arrested for kicking, spitting on officers
POCATELLO — A 38-year-old local woman was arrested recently after police say she violated a no-contact order and then battered three officers. Jennifer Evolena Ariwite, of Pocatello, has been charged with three counts of felony battery on a police officer as well as misdemeanor charges of violating a no-contact order and resisting and obstructing arrest, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. The incident began...
HS scores 2/8: Highland boys beat Thunder Ridge, Preston boys top Century
BOYS BASKETBALL Highland 43, Thunder Ridge 32 Jayden Wright scored a game-best 18 point for the Rams, who have one more regular-season game: At Madison on Friday. Blackfoot 66, Bonneville 45 Ryan Reynolds posted 20 points for the Broncos. Preston 65, Century 59 Richie Bull led the Diamondbacks with 17 points, but with the win, the Indians maintain the second spot in the 4A District 5 standings. Grace 63, Challis 31 Dallon Draper led the Grizzlies with 12 points.
Firefighters extinguish apartment fire near downtown Pocatello
POCATELLO — A fire heavily damaged an apartment near downtown Pocatello on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze at the apartment building in the 1100 block of North Main Street was reported around 3:15 p.m., the Pocatello Fire Department reported. No one was injured in the fire but several people who resided in the apartment building were temporarily evacuated until the blaze was extinguished, authorities said. ...
Police and FBI investigating after dead woman found on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL — Police and the FBI are investigating the death of a woman on the Fort Hall Reservation. The deceased woman was found around 11:50 a.m. Thursday at a residence on Broncho Road, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said. A person who was checking on the home found her body and contacted police, authorities said. Fort Hall police, the FBI and the Bingham County Coroner's Office responded to the scene. ...
Chubbuck police release name of man who reportedly fired gun into occupied apartment
THURSDAY UPDATE FROM CHUBBUCK POLICE DEPARTMENT Update to the shooting investigation at 4719 Yellowstone Ave on yesterday date. The suspect who was identified and taken into custody was identified as William Elders age 55 of Chubbuck. Elders was booked into the Bannock County Jail and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as felony unlawful possession of a firearm due to previous felony convictions. ...
Pocatello High School cheer team off to state championship after winning district title
POCATELLO — The Pocatello High School cheer team is all set to dazzle audiences at the upcoming state championship after winning the district title last month. Carly Johnson, coach of the cheer team, said they returned to districts at Highland on Jan. 28 as the reigning champions, which meant that some of her girls were able to become district champs two years in a row. “It was awesome,” she said....
Idaho State Journal
Section of Quinn Road closed indefinitely
POCATELLO — A section of Quinn Road is closed indefinitely as city crews work on a sewer line. Quinn Road will be closed between Hawthorne Road and Sunny Brook Drive until repairs are complete. Crews will work to dig up the road to make necessary repairs. Any questions can...
Police and SWAT take man into custody after he reportedly fired gun into occupied apartment in Chubbuck
UPDATE FROM CHUBBUCK POLICE DEPARTMENT On 2-8-23 shortly after 4pm Officers with the Chubbuck Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho State Police responded to 4719 Yellowstone Ave for the report of a shooting at that location. It was reported to us that an adult male fired one round into an occupied apartment while he was standing outside the apartment. Prior to officers arriving on scene the suspect had...
Police take man into custody following possible shooting in Chubbuck that resulted in evacuations
UPDATE FROM CHUBBUCK POLICE DEPARTMENT At 5:20 PM an adult male was taken into custody and we believe there is no further ongoing threat to the community. More information will be released later. ORIGINAL STORY CHUBBUCK — A SWAT team has been deployed, people are being evacuated and Yellowstone Avenue has been shut down because...
SWAT team deployed, people evacuated, Yellowstone Avenue shut down in Chubbuck in response to possible shooting
CHUBBUCK — A SWAT team has been deployed, people are being evacuated and Yellowstone Avenue has been shut down because of what police are calling a possible shooting near the Chubbuck fire station. The incident may have involved shots being fired around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and appears to have since evolved into a standoff situation involving a suspect and law enforcement officers at an apartment building near the Chubbuck fire station on the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue. ...
Comments / 0