Idaho State Journal
Braun, Deborah Lee
Braun Deborah Lee Braun Deborah Lee (Breivik) Braun passed away peacefully on February 5, 2023 surrounded by her children at Brookdale assisted living home. Debby was born on June 23rd 1953 in Mountain Home Idaho. Throughout Debby's life, she lived in Colorado, Alesund Norway, Lava Hot Springs, and Mountain Home, Idaho. For the last 9 years she lived in Pocatello Idaho. Of all the places that she lived; she described her time in Norway as one of the happiest times of her life. Debby is survived by her daughters Carrie (Troy) Gilgen, Charity (Robert) Potter DeWall, and her son Jordan (Hailee) Hancock. Her grandchildren, Chanee Potter, Anthony Lopez, TJ Potter, Jayce Potter, Isabel King, Sean King, along with 4 great grandchildren; 4 siblings, Sandy (Butch) Boardwine, Frances (Chris) Bedal, and brothers Dan (Shawn) Alderman and Jason Alderman. Debby is proceeded in death by her parents Deanna Huntsman, Peder Breivik, and sister, Kari Lynn Breivik. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Hope and Recovery Resource Center, and South Eastern Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center in Pocatello, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542.
Big Spin winner from Idaho Falls claims $70,000, Oldtown winner claims $80,000
Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each.
Authorities looking for those responsible for vandalizing Portneuf Wellness Complex
POCATELLO — Authorities are investigating vandalism inflicted on the Portneuf Wellness Complex earlier this week. The Portneuf Wellness Complex posted via Facebook that "sometime on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning someone thought it would be so fun to drive through our fence on Olympus (Drive) and onto the soccer fields to spin donuts." If you have any information on who's responsible for the vandalism, please contact the Bannock County Sheriff's Office at 208-236-7111 or file an anonymous tip via https://www.bannockcounty.us/sheriff. "We hope the community will be able to help us track down the person or persons who did this so we can hold them accountable," the wellness complex stated via Facebook. "The Portneuf Wellness Complex is a community asset enjoyed by tens of thousands of people each year. Thank you to those who help us keep it in good shape for all our users by not causing intentional damage to our park."
Deceased female found near residence on Fort Hall Reservation
At approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, the Fort Hall Police Department responded to a call of a deceased female at a residence on Broncho Road within the Fort Hall Reservation.
ZZ Top to perform in Idaho Falls this spring
Put on “Your Cheap Sunglasses” and your “silk suit, black tie” ... ZZ Top is coming to Idaho Falls. “It’s a beautiful day for another exciting concert announcement from the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls,” Kelsey Salsberry said in a center news release announcing the May 2 concert date. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” isn’t a newcomer to East Idaho,...
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes announces new public affairs manager
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes officially announce Echo Marshall as the new Public Affairs Manager.
Local animal activists react to proposed Fort Hall crackdown on stray dogs following fatal attack
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes recently announced plans to pass a resolution that would allow tribal authorities to euthanize stray dogs roaming the Fort Hall Reservation. The measure comes on the heels of an attack by four domesticated dogs on the reservation that left a 7-year-old boy mauled to death and his mother seriously injured. But the tribes’ proposed crackdown on stray dogs found on the reservation has sparked an outcry among...
Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man
The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
Idaho Falls man charged for illegal baiting of bear
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple wildlife crimes after he reportedly baited and shot a bear. A probable cause affidavit states Marshall Ray Andersen, 23, baited the black bear in May. Court records also state he failed to report the bear kill to the Big Game Mortality Report. Andersen also reportedly shot and killed an elk in October 2021 when he had already hit his legal limit...
Pedestrian struck by van at busy Pocatello intersection
POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a van at a busy Pocatello intersection on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at Yellowstone Avenue and Pine Street around 3:50 p.m. The adult female pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. ...
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
Police and FBI investigating after dead woman found on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL — Police and the FBI are investigating the death of a woman on the Fort Hall Reservation. The deceased woman was found around 11:50 a.m. Thursday at a residence on Broncho Road, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said. A person who was checking on the home found her body and contacted police, authorities said. Fort Hall police, the FBI and the Bingham County Coroner's Office responded to the scene. ...
ELK INVASION: Police and sheriff's deputies escort 100 elk out of Pocatello-Chubbuck area
Police and sheriff's deputies responded to over 100 elk entering Chubbuck and north Pocatello on Tuesday morning. The elk invasion caught the attention of local authorities around 8 a.m. and the effort began to push the animals out of Chubbuck and north Pocatello toward the Fort Hall Reservation. Jennifer Jackson, a regional communications manager with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, described Tuesday morning's elk invasion as "definitely unusual." ...
Is This Multi-Million Dollar Compound Idaho’s Ugliest Building?
Idaho is a beautiful place--with rolling hills, bustling cities, and some of the best mountain ranges on the entire planet. Take a stroll through downtown Boise and you're sure to be in love with how clean and up to date the city is--with the Idaho State Capitol building standing bolding in the middle of it all.
eastidahonews.com
ZZ Top to perform at Mountain America Center
IDAHO FALLS — “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, and on May 2, ZZ Top will bring their “Raw Whisky Tour” to Hero Arena at the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office during open hours.
Highland's Mason Fullmer signs with Idaho State football
Four years ago, when Nick Sorrell got his first look at a freshman named Mason Fullmer, he could tell Highland’s football team had something special on its hands. Fullmer had the attributes, the look. Sorrell, back then the club’s defensive coordinator, figured for Fullmer to blossom into an impact player, he just needed to put some work in. “And he did that,” Sorrell said. Fullmer did that and much more,...
Police: Local woman arrested for kicking, spitting on officers
POCATELLO — A 38-year-old local woman was arrested recently after police say she violated a no-contact order and then battered three officers. Jennifer Evolena Ariwite, of Pocatello, has been charged with three counts of felony battery on a police officer as well as misdemeanor charges of violating a no-contact order and resisting and obstructing arrest, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. The incident began...
76 cats and dogs find homes
Dozens of cats and dogs found their forever homes during half-off adoptions from Jan.14 through Feb. 4, thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
Firefighters extinguish apartment fire near downtown Pocatello
POCATELLO — A fire heavily damaged an apartment near downtown Pocatello on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze at the apartment building in the 1100 block of North Main Street was reported around 3:15 p.m., the Pocatello Fire Department reported. No one was injured in the fire but several people who resided in the apartment building were temporarily evacuated until the blaze was extinguished, authorities said. ...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple dogs found severely neglected, taken by police and given to local animal shelter
BLACKFOOT — A local animal shelter has received multiple dogs that were “severely neglected” and is asking the community for help. Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue posted on Facebook Tuesday that they received eight severely neglected and emaciated Great Danes and mixes. An animal shelter employee said there was a ninth dog, but the dog was found dead inside a home and did not make it to the shelter.
