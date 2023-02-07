Legacy Community Health Clinic gets $1 mil in federal funding. Congressman Al Green recently presented a symbolic check in the amount of $1,000,000 to Legacy Community Health for the upgrade of their electronic medical records software. The upgrade of technology equipment is essential for Legacy to better address the healthcare needs of constituents in the Ninth Congressional District of Texas because it will allow patients to have improved access to their personal health information, including appointment scheduling. The CEO of Legacy, Dr. Bobby Hilliard Jr. said, “These monies will allow Legacy to have a more modern system, which in turn will allow Legacy providers to be more efficient when seeing patients, and also give patients tools and more transparency in managing their own care. Congressman Al Green is addressing this issue head-on and we couldn’t be more appreciative of how he is helping to change the lives of the people he represents.”

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO