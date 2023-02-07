ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

defendernetwork.com

Activists, inmate families demand change at Harris County Jail

In the past year, over 30 inmates have died while in custody at the Harris County Jail. Now, family members of some of those who died have joined with civil and human rights activists to condemn law enforcement leadership and officials and demand change. “We are calling on Commissioners Court...
cw39.com

Harris County announces new gun buyback program

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County officials are on a mission to reduce violent crime and get guns off the streets. Once again, another gun buyback program is being launched for the community. Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announcing this afternoon on the Houston areas third...
The Center Square

Texas officers break up major Houston fentanyl operation; suspects released day later

(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety working through Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, broke up a major fentanyl lab in Houston. Houston is a major destination and distribution center for human and drug smuggling and trafficking coming from the southern border, law enforcement officers told The Center Square. Several task forces have been established at the border and along Highway 59 to interdict cartel-related activity. Despite their efforts, traffickers have set up operations in Houston. ...
defendernetwork.com

Gov. Abbott issues new TSU Board of Regents appointments

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Richard A. Johnson, III, Ed.D. and Brandon Simmons and reappointed James Benham to the Texas Southern University Board of Regents for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. Richard A. Johnson, III. Richard A. Johnson, III, Ed.D. of Houston is the director of the...
fox26houston.com

19-year-old killed in Harris County Jail, effort to reduce overcrowding

An expanded effort is underway to reduce overcrowding at the Harris County Jail to move "mentally-ill" patients out of the criminal justice limbo and through the court system. FOX 26's Political Reporter Greg Groogan reports what's on the table.
defendernetwork.com

Legacy Community Health Clinic gets $1 mil in federal funding

Legacy Community Health Clinic gets $1 mil in federal funding. Congressman Al Green recently presented a symbolic check in the amount of $1,000,000 to Legacy Community Health for the upgrade of their electronic medical records software. The upgrade of technology equipment is essential for Legacy to better address the healthcare needs of constituents in the Ninth Congressional District of Texas because it will allow patients to have improved access to their personal health information, including appointment scheduling. The CEO of Legacy, Dr. Bobby Hilliard Jr. said, “These monies will allow Legacy to have a more modern system, which in turn will allow Legacy providers to be more efficient when seeing patients, and also give patients tools and more transparency in managing their own care. Congressman Al Green is addressing this issue head-on and we couldn’t be more appreciative of how he is helping to change the lives of the people he represents.”
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston could soon become the largest US city without LGBTQ representation in its government

Houston could soon be the largest city in the country without LGBTQ representation on its city council, owing to term limits. Houston has had LGBTQ representation in city government continuously since 1998 when Annise Parker first took a seat on city council. Former Mayor Parker is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that helps elect LGBTQ political candidates to office across the country.
defendernetwork.com

New district names for Houston’s historic neighborhoods?

The City of Houston is trying to find another way to preserve the history of some of its neighborhoods. The city’s planning and development department is proposing the city add what’s known as a Conservation District to its Preservation Ordinance. City council approved on Wednesday to set a...
Click2Houston.com

57-year-old Houston man found guilty to fraudulently seeking $35M in PPP loans

HOUSTON – A federal jury convicted a man on Wednesday for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain and launder millions of dollars in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According...
