Click2Houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo announces major expansion of jail competency to cut backlog
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced a major expansion of the jail competency restoration program to cut the backlog and reduce jail population. The program was approved by Harris County Commissioners Court last week. According to a news release, the program will also double the number of...
fox26houston.com
Two former Harris Co. Jail employees say inmates are running the show
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Last year, 25 inmates died in the Harris County Jail the most inmate deaths in a decade. Just last month, four more deaths. Two former Harris County Jail employees, who resigned from their positions, spoke to us anonymously. One, who we will call ‘Sandy,’ worked at...
defendernetwork.com
Activists, inmate families demand change at Harris County Jail
In the past year, over 30 inmates have died while in custody at the Harris County Jail. Now, family members of some of those who died have joined with civil and human rights activists to condemn law enforcement leadership and officials and demand change. “We are calling on Commissioners Court...
Judge Hidalgo announces program expansion at Harris Co. Jail after 4 inmates have died this year
Twenty-seven inmates died in custody at the Harris County Jail in 2022. That's a record high number. County leaders don't want to repeat that this year after reports of four inmate deaths already.
cw39.com
Harris County announces new gun buyback program
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County officials are on a mission to reduce violent crime and get guns off the streets. Once again, another gun buyback program is being launched for the community. Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announcing this afternoon on the Houston areas third...
Texas officers break up major Houston fentanyl operation; suspects released day later
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety working through Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, broke up a major fentanyl lab in Houston. Houston is a major destination and distribution center for human and drug smuggling and trafficking coming from the southern border, law enforcement officers told The Center Square. Several task forces have been established at the border and along Highway 59 to interdict cartel-related activity. Despite their efforts, traffickers have set up operations in Houston. ...
Houston, Harris County want to buy your guns, no questions asked
The latest gun buyback event is part of a suite of initiatives aimed at preventing violent crime.
defendernetwork.com
Gov. Abbott issues new TSU Board of Regents appointments
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Richard A. Johnson, III, Ed.D. and Brandon Simmons and reappointed James Benham to the Texas Southern University Board of Regents for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. Richard A. Johnson, III. Richard A. Johnson, III, Ed.D. of Houston is the director of the...
fox26houston.com
19-year-old killed in Harris County Jail, effort to reduce overcrowding
An expanded effort is underway to reduce overcrowding at the Harris County Jail to move "mentally-ill" patients out of the criminal justice limbo and through the court system. FOX 26's Political Reporter Greg Groogan reports what's on the table.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s Solid Waste Department to hire contractors to help with bulk waste, illegal dumping
The city's Solid Waste Management Department is getting some help after city council approved on Wednesday, an $8 million contract to hire additional resources for the department. The city's been dealing with an excessive amount of bulk and junk waste and illegal dumping. City officials said it’s causing a big strain on its solid waste workers.
2015 state law on affordable housing has Houston Mayor Turner taking a 'closer look'
One concern is that taking away property-tax revenue from The Deerwood apartments or others in the area would create added resource issues for the neighborhoods of Briargrove and Tanglewood.
defendernetwork.com
Legacy Community Health Clinic gets $1 mil in federal funding
Legacy Community Health Clinic gets $1 mil in federal funding. Congressman Al Green recently presented a symbolic check in the amount of $1,000,000 to Legacy Community Health for the upgrade of their electronic medical records software. The upgrade of technology equipment is essential for Legacy to better address the healthcare needs of constituents in the Ninth Congressional District of Texas because it will allow patients to have improved access to their personal health information, including appointment scheduling. The CEO of Legacy, Dr. Bobby Hilliard Jr. said, “These monies will allow Legacy to have a more modern system, which in turn will allow Legacy providers to be more efficient when seeing patients, and also give patients tools and more transparency in managing their own care. Congressman Al Green is addressing this issue head-on and we couldn’t be more appreciative of how he is helping to change the lives of the people he represents.”
Former jail officer Eric Morales becomes 1st in Harris Co. to be charged for inmate's death
Since Jaquaree Simmons' 2021 death behind bars, allegedly by beating, the county jail has seen the most inmate deaths in a decade, and 2023 is outpacing that record.
cw39.com
DA: Former Harris County jailer charged with manslaughter in inmate’s death
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A former detention officer at the Harris County Jail was indicted Thursday and charged with felony manslaughter in the February 2021 death of a jail inmate, the first time criminal charges have been filed against a detention officer in an in-custody death at the jail. Eric...
Crash victim left with nearly $1M in bills after at-fault driver's insurance doesn't cover damage
Kimberly Orr-Gordwin's attorney said the at-fault driver's insurance only had the minimum amount, which could only cover $60,000 worth of damages.
City of Houston considers new protocol for residential buffering
The Southmore apartments in the Museum District stand beside a residential development. On Jan. 25, Houston City Council passed a buffering ordinance amendment that, among other changes, deals with buffering between single-family units and high-rises. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Houston is a city without zoning requirements. However, city residents have aired...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston could soon become the largest US city without LGBTQ representation in its government
Houston could soon be the largest city in the country without LGBTQ representation on its city council, owing to term limits. Houston has had LGBTQ representation in city government continuously since 1998 when Annise Parker first took a seat on city council. Former Mayor Parker is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that helps elect LGBTQ political candidates to office across the country.
defendernetwork.com
New district names for Houston’s historic neighborhoods?
The City of Houston is trying to find another way to preserve the history of some of its neighborhoods. The city’s planning and development department is proposing the city add what’s known as a Conservation District to its Preservation Ordinance. City council approved on Wednesday to set a...
Click2Houston.com
57-year-old Houston man found guilty to fraudulently seeking $35M in PPP loans
HOUSTON – A federal jury convicted a man on Wednesday for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain and launder millions of dollars in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen her? Search underway for 57-year-old woman last seen in Spring Thursday morning, Harris County Pct. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old woman who was last seen in Spring Thursday morning. Herman said Maria Del Rosio, who goes by Rosie, has been missing since Thursday morning. She was...
