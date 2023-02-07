Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United To Be Without A Number Of Players vs Leeds United
Manchester United are set to be without a number of their senior stars ahead of Wednesday’s game with Leeds United.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Branthwaite, Aubameyang, Silva, Bellingham, Foster, De Jong
Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, who is on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Manchester United and Roma are also tracking the England Under-20 centre-back. (Mail) Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, is on the verge of leaving Chelsea for Los Angeles FC. (Le10 Sport -...
Soccer-Galatasaray sign Italy midfielder Zaniolo from Roma
Feb 8 (Reuters) - AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has completed a move to Turkish side Galatasaray, the Serie A club said on Wednesday. Italian media reported Zaniolo has signed a 4-1/2-year deal, adding Galatasaray would pay Roma 16.5 million euros ($17.70 million) and a further 13 million euros in add-ons.
BBC
Premier League fantasy football tips: Which Arsenal players can you fit into your team?
You may remember last week I told you I wouldn't be switching one Arsenal player for another in my squad if that meant taking a four-point hit. Well, I've changed my mind!. The reason for that is that Arsenal have been handed another double gameweek. That comes in gameweek 25, when they will face Leicester and Everton, so I think the hit will be worth it in the long-term.
CBS Sports
Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms
Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?
BBC
'It's time for the squad to stand up and be counted'
After failing to win a Premier League game in 2023, could Monday’s Merseyside derby be the perfect chance for Liverpool to rectify that fact?. Jurgen Klopp might be trying to find the right words to build his players’ confidence up and drag them out of this slump, but surely this is a fixture that shouldn’t be too hard to get motivated for.
SB Nation
Chelsea in talks for ‘lucrative’ new shirt sponsorships deals
Chelsea’s three-year agreement with main shirt sponsors Three is ending this season, and unsurprisingly, there are no expectations of it getting renewed, from either side. While it’s a bit weird to get too emotional either way about a perfectly inoffensive corporate sponsor that was throwing £40m our way every season, I don’t think anyone will shed a tear for their ghastly logo not being front and center on the shirts anymore — especially after their quick decision to (temporarily) abandon the club suspend their sponsorship in the wake of sanctions against then-owner Roman Abramovich last year.
BBC
'A battling team will give Everton fans their pride back'
What a difference a fortnight makes. Back on 21 January, Everton had lost at West Ham which was apparently a ‘must-win’ game which may decide the fate of the losers. Frank Lampard was sacked and Everton had 15 points after 20 games, needing another 25 with under half a season remaining to reach the common safety mark. A tall order.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “I Cannot Sit Here and Think It’s All Okay”
Liverpool struggled to start the 2022-23 season, the players seemingly burnt out mentally and physically by how hard they pushed themselves the season before when they came within two games of what would have been a historic quadruple. That difficult start, though, is now more four months and a World...
BBC
Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland striker joins Premiership champions Linfield until end of season
Much-travelled NI striker Kyle Lafferty has joined Irish Premiership champions Linfield until the end of the season. The 35-year-old's arrival at the Belfast club sees him sees him link up with his former international team-mate, Linfield boss David Healy. Fermanagh man Lafferty was released on transfer deadline day last week...
BBC
Sunderland 2-3 Fulham: Cottagers win to set up fifth-round tie with Leeds United
Fulham saw off Championship play-off hopefuls Sunderland to set up an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Leeds United. Harry Wilson's early goal put a much-changed Fulham side in control of the fourth-round replay, with the winger slotting his effort into the bottom corner with the outside of his boot after he was teed up by Carlos Vinícius.
BBC
Birmingham City: Frank McParland brought in as Blues head of recruitment
Birmingham City have appointed Frank McParland as their new head of recruitment, to work under technical director Craig Gardner. The Championship club have also brought back former Blues backroom man Joe Carnall as chief scout, as part of a reshaped recruitment team. Liverpudlian McParland, 63, has twice had spells with...
Comments / 0