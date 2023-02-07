Read full article on original website
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC
Leeds drug dealers jailed after car handbrake cocaine stash found
Two drug dealers have been jailed after police found bags of cocaine hidden in a coat lining and a car handbrake. Angel Angelov and Tsonko Peev, both 25 and from Leeds, were twice stopped by officers in Harrogate in November and December 2022. Police said Angelov was found with 26...
BBC
Tributes to driver killed in five-vehicle crash
A man who died in a five-vehicle vehicle crash has been described as a "kind soul" with a "fantastic humour". Marcin Zablotny, 37, died in a collision near Downham Market, Norfolk last month. The crash on the A1122 involved three cars, a lorry and a van. Mr Zablotny was driving...
BBC
Romford woman, 88, killed in firework letterbox prank, court told
An 88-year-old woman died after a lit firework was put through her letterbox as a prank, a court has been told. Kai Cooper said "people are going to get terrorised tonight" after he bought fireworks in Romford, east London, in October 2021, the Old Bailey heard. One was put through...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
Bloodthirsty leopard mauls lawyers inside a courthouse
Claw and order. Multiple people were rushed to a hospital in India on Wednesday after a bloodthirsty leopard went on the attack inside a courthouse. Eyewitnesses at the Ghaziabad District Court in Uttar Pradesh State say the spotted predator appeared “out of nowhere” before it began mauling those inside the building. Several lawyers, a police officer and a boot polisher were clawed by the creature, according to Jam Press. “The leopard was first seen under the stairs in the court building,” one witness told local media. “On seeing the people, the leopard ran from there. It pounced on the people and started running.” The boot polisher was reported...
Minnesota mom convicted of murdering 6-year-old son with shotgun blasts in ‘one of the most horrific’ cases prosecutors have ever seen
A Minnesota jury determined Wednesday that the 29-year-old mother accused of murdering her 6-year-old son with a shotgun before driving around with his body in the trunk of her car amid a heated child custody battle is guilty as charged. Julissa Thaler shot and killed Eli Hart on May 20,...
In 2017, a Man Was Admitted to a Hospital After Having a Hemorrhage. He Lost a Large Portion of His Head
Energy drinks are often marketed as a quick solution for those seeking a quick burst of energy, but the reality can be far from the advertised image. In a Facebook post, a woman shared the devastating story of her husband's battle with a severe medical complication that doctors blame on energy drinks.
Woman Who Died in Family Suicide Pact Posted Chilling Conspiracy Videos
A Pennsylvania woman at the center of her family’s mass suicide died wielding a sword inscribed with “sword of the lord.”. Police say they found the bodies of Morgan Daub, 26; her mother Deborah, 59; and her father James, 62, on Jan. 25 outside their West Manchester Township, Pennsylvania home. Morgan was holding the sword with religious text in her left hand. Police also found a “living will,” signed by each member and taped to one of the doors on the house, that indicated they did not want to be resuscitated.
‘Billy Goat,’ president of ‘Heavy Hitters’ group within Warlocks motorcycle gang, faces over 100 years for shootout death of ally: Prosecutors
“Billy Goat,” the 34-year-old president of the “Heavy Hitters” chapter within the Warlocks Motorcycle Club, faces 90 to 130 years in state prison for his role in the 2021 shootout death of a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, prosecutors in Jefferson County, Indiana, announced. Indiana court...
Woman accused of murdering 5th husband, now police reopening her ex-fiance’s shooting death
Officials have reopened an investigation into the 2018 shooting death of a Minnesota man shot by a woman who is now accused of killing her fifth husband in Texas. As Law&Crime previously reported, Sarah Hartsfield, 48, was indicted on murder charges in the death of her husband Joseph Hartsfield, who was believed to have died from a “suspicious illness.” Now, authorities in Minnesota say that they are reexamining the 2018 death of David Bragg, Sarah Hartsfield’s one-time fiance.
Mother of boy whose body was found by diver at centre of Nicola Bulley search is 'forever grateful'
Mrs Downes, 51, said her family regarded Mr Faulding as a 'hero' for ending their ordeal of not knowing what happened to her 16-year-old son Ellis.
Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival Story
This is the survival story of Ashley Reeves, a 17-year-old young woman who was savagely attacked by a teacher. He would leave her behind in a remote wooded area to die alone, hoping no one would find her at least for a while. His violence was chilling and his behaviour after the fact was even more shocking.
Jealous boyfriend who stabbed his partner to death jailed for at least 20 years
Franklin McLeod, 55, stabbed 53-year-old Marlene Coleman through the neck in a fit of jealous anger on June 16 last year in their shared flat in Lewisham, southeast London.
BBC
Five arrested after Ashford schoolgirl hurt in racial attack
Five people have been arrested after a teenage girl was injured in what police have described as a "serious racially aggravated assault" outside a school. A 16-year-old girl, two girls aged 11, a 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man have been arrested. A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being...
Mother and Daughter Go Viral in Shocking Video of Spirit Airlines Brawl
A 39-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter have found themselves in internet fodder after a viral video captured them fighting Spirit Airlines employees. The melee took place at Philadelphia International Airport last week after the airline said the mother and daughter would have to pay an extra fee because their carry-on luggage exceeded the weight they could allow on the plane, according to Daily Mail.
Vegas police: Dead man’s DNA linked to 2 killings from 1990s
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A cold case review using DNA evidence collected from the bodies of two Las Vegas women who were sexually attacked and strangled in the 1990s points to a man who died six years ago as their killer, police in Las Vegas said Monday. Eddie George...
iheart.com
