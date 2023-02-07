ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner

Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC

Leeds drug dealers jailed after car handbrake cocaine stash found

Two drug dealers have been jailed after police found bags of cocaine hidden in a coat lining and a car handbrake. Angel Angelov and Tsonko Peev, both 25 and from Leeds, were twice stopped by officers in Harrogate in November and December 2022. Police said Angelov was found with 26...
BBC

Tributes to driver killed in five-vehicle crash

A man who died in a five-vehicle vehicle crash has been described as a "kind soul" with a "fantastic humour". Marcin Zablotny, 37, died in a collision near Downham Market, Norfolk last month. The crash on the A1122 involved three cars, a lorry and a van. Mr Zablotny was driving...
BBC

Romford woman, 88, killed in firework letterbox prank, court told

An 88-year-old woman died after a lit firework was put through her letterbox as a prank, a court has been told. Kai Cooper said "people are going to get terrorised tonight" after he bought fireworks in Romford, east London, in October 2021, the Old Bailey heard. One was put through...
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
The Independent

Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested

A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
New York Post

Bloodthirsty leopard mauls lawyers inside a courthouse

Claw and order. Multiple people were rushed to a hospital in India on Wednesday after a bloodthirsty leopard went on the attack inside a courthouse. Eyewitnesses at the Ghaziabad District Court in Uttar Pradesh State say the spotted predator appeared “out of nowhere” before it began mauling those inside the building. Several lawyers, a police officer and a boot polisher were clawed by the creature, according to Jam Press. “The leopard was first seen under the stairs in the court building,” one witness told local media. “On seeing the people, the leopard ran from there. It pounced on the people and started running.” The boot polisher was reported...
Vice

Woman Who Died in Family Suicide Pact Posted Chilling Conspiracy Videos

A Pennsylvania woman at the center of her family’s mass suicide died wielding a sword inscribed with “sword of the lord.”. Police say they found the bodies of Morgan Daub, 26; her mother Deborah, 59; and her father James, 62, on Jan. 25 outside their West Manchester Township, Pennsylvania home. Morgan was holding the sword with religious text in her left hand. Police also found a “living will,” signed by each member and taped to one of the doors on the house, that indicated they did not want to be resuscitated.
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
Law & Crime

‘Billy Goat,’ president of ‘Heavy Hitters’ group within Warlocks motorcycle gang, faces over 100 years for shootout death of ally: Prosecutors

“Billy Goat,” the 34-year-old president of the “Heavy Hitters” chapter within the Warlocks Motorcycle Club, faces 90 to 130 years in state prison for his role in the 2021 shootout death of a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, prosecutors in Jefferson County, Indiana, announced. Indiana court...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
Law & Crime

Woman accused of murdering 5th husband, now police reopening her ex-fiance’s shooting death

Officials have reopened an investigation into the 2018 shooting death of a Minnesota man shot by a woman who is now accused of killing her fifth husband in Texas. As Law&Crime previously reported, Sarah Hartsfield, 48, was indicted on murder charges in the death of her husband Joseph Hartsfield, who was believed to have died from a “suspicious illness.” Now, authorities in Minnesota say that they are reexamining the 2018 death of David Bragg, Sarah Hartsfield’s one-time fiance.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
Nik

Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival Story

This is the survival story of Ashley Reeves, a 17-year-old young woman who was savagely attacked by a teacher. He would leave her behind in a remote wooded area to die alone, hoping no one would find her at least for a while. His violence was chilling and his behaviour after the fact was even more shocking.
BELLEVILLE, IL
BBC

Five arrested after Ashford schoolgirl hurt in racial attack

Five people have been arrested after a teenage girl was injured in what police have described as a "serious racially aggravated assault" outside a school. A 16-year-old girl, two girls aged 11, a 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man have been arrested. A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being...
Shine My Crown

Mother and Daughter Go Viral in Shocking Video of Spirit Airlines Brawl

A 39-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter have found themselves in internet fodder after a viral video captured them fighting Spirit Airlines employees. The melee took place at Philadelphia International Airport last week after the airline said the mother and daughter would have to pay an extra fee because their carry-on luggage exceeded the weight they could allow on the plane, according to Daily Mail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Mother and Daughter Get Into Vicious Fight With Spirit Airline Gate Agents

A mother and daughter have gone viral after video shows the duo fighting a Spirit Airline gate agents. At Philadelphia International Airport, a mother and daughter duo and Spirit Airline employees got into a violent altercation. A 39-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter were charged additional baggage fees because their carry-on bags were too large, which sparked the altercation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

