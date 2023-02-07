The Kalamazoo-Portage Metro area one of the least expensive in the nation for professional and managerial households

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Downtown arena buzz leads Kalamazoo County to negotiate with event center entity
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo County government is negotiating with a representative of an “event center entity” related to parking because of the possibility of a downtown arena being built downtown. At its Tuesday, Feb. 7, meeting, the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners authorized county leadership, including the board...
Boil water advisory for street in Kalamazoo Twp.
A water infrastructure repair has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
wkzo.com
County reenters discussions on proposed downtown Kalamazoo sports arena and concert venue
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There have been talks for years about building a sports arena and concert venue in downtown Kalamazoo and apparently another effort may be in the works. The first clue came when the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners approved a motion this week to become...
wkzo.com
Opening of new WMU student center delayed until July 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The new student center on the Western Michigan University campus in Kalamazoo won’t be open until late July 2023. WMU officials had planned to open it in August 2022, and that was delayed to January 2023 before the latest announcement. The $60 million...
wkzo.com
Parks and Recreation Commission seeking input for development of the Woollam Preserve
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Planning continues for the development of Kalamazoo County’s newest park. The Kalamazoo County Parks and Recreation Commission is developing a Master Plan for the Woollam Preserve and is seeking public input at an open house workshop Wednesday, February 15, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Main Expo Room at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center and Fairground at 2900 Lake Street.
Kalamazoo business owes couple $78K for canceled wedding, court rules
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo business owes a couple nearly $80,000, the Michigan Appeals Court ruled. The Entertainment District, of which Ryan Reedy is the principal member, is ordered to pay Caitlin Clancy and Michael Hedge $78,273 after their May 16, 2020, wedding was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
Ottawa County leaders to tour Consumers Campbell power plant before shutdown
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Ahead of the shutdown of the Consumers Energy’s J.H. Campbell coal-fired power plant, Ottawa County leaders plan to tour the facility as they look forward to the future of the land currently housing the power plant. Members of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners...
Five Best Places To Buy Paczkis In Kalamazoo And Battle Creek
Fat Tuesday is approaching. It marks the day before the Lenten season, a period of 40 days of fasting that is observed by some Christian denominations. Fat Tuesday is the final day that observers can gorge themselves with goodies before the tempting trek of denial begins. The paczki is a...
County tells mobile home park owner to fix sewage leaks
Residents at a Battle Creek-area mobile home park say raw sewage has been leaking into their yards and backed up into bathrooms. They blame months of neglect from the property owner.
abc57.com
Mshkiki Community Clinic adds new staff, expands health services for Benton Harbor residents
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.- Owned by the Pokagan Band of Potawatomi, the Mshkiki Community Clinic, which serves low-income residents in Benton Harbor and Benton townships, is adding dental staff. The clinic near Fairplain Plaza is currently accepting new patients.
After spill, city of Kalamazoo forces paper mill to build barriers for prevention
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Graphic Packaging has agreed to build curbs and take other action at its facility along the Kalamazoo River following an October spill that resulted in notices of violation from the state and the city. The company has denied that any wastewater reached the Kalamazoo River, and state...
wkzo.com
Vehicle crashes into Biggby Coffee location on South Westnedge, but no injuries
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries as an SUV crashed into a Biggby Coffee location in Portage early Thursday morning. The Portage Department of Public Safety says the driver’s foot slipped off of the brake and onto the accelerator, causing the vehicle to surge ahead into the building at 5132 South Westnedge Avenue.
WNDU
Benton Harbor finance director resigns
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor’s finance director is stepping down. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city commissioners approved James Williams’ resignation at a meeting on Monday. In his resignation letter, he asked that the next person has “the opportunity to have access and...
abc57.com
Alleged prank threats reported at schools across Michigan, including Benton Harbor High School
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A threat called in to Benton Harbor High School Tuesday morning was determined to be a prank, according to Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Butts. The call is apparently one of many to school districts across the state. Michigan State Police reported a number...
I think I’ve Changed My Mind About the Kalamazoo Bike Lanes
Downtown Kalamazoo is pretty unique. There's a lot of character, a lot of curiosities, and some VERY interesting places to go. Not to mention, the food, bar, and brewery scene is one of the best I've ever lived in as far as being located DIRECLTY in downtown is concerned. So, forgive me if I get defensive about some of the proposed changes the City has been proposing as of late.
abc57.com
Longtime Benton Harbor resident announces campaign for mayor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Longtime Benton Harbor resident Gwen Johnson announced her campaign for mayor Monday evening. Johnson is a graduate of Benton Harbor High School and is heavily involved in the community. In recent years, Johnson has hosted a number of events in the city, including the first-ever Social...
Liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo gets approval
KALAMAZOO, MI -- City commissioners have thrown their support behind a license for an liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo. On Monday, Feb. 6, commissioners approved a resolution in support of a license for an off-premises tasting room license for Decatur Tastings LLC, which is owned by Kevin Christensen. Decateur...
Roadway in Barry County closed after tanker crashes, spills fuel
BARRY COUNTY, MI – A stretch of roadway in Barry County has been shut down after a propane tank truck spilled some of its load, Michigan State Police said. Police closed Hayward Road, near Norris and Miller roads, in Orangeville Township shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, and advising drivers to use alternative routes.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC
James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
Comments / 0