Tragic photo shows father holding dead daughter’s hand after Turkey quake
A gut-wrenching photo of a father grasping the hand of his dead daughter trapped beneath a slab of concrete made people around the world gasp as Turkey and Syria continued to grapple with the aftermath of a monster earthquake that killed at least 5,100 people in the region. The distressing image was taken in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, where rescuers worked to pick through the rubble of an apartment building that was knocked down by a 7.8-magnitude temblor Monday. The photo shows Mesut Hancer, dressed in a bright orange coat with reflective stripes, sitting atop a pile of debris and holding the lifeless hand...
Video shows man dragged from debris of earthquake in Malatya, Turkey
Video posted on social media by a Turkish humanitarian organization showed a man being hauled from the ruins of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey.Feb. 7, 2023.
VIDEO: The Moment When Massive 7.8 Mag. Earthquake Brings Down Buildings In Turkey, Syria
A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. Authorities fear the death toll
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team
Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
VIDEO: Why Was The Earthquake In Turkey And Syria So Devastating?
The massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday has claimed at least 2,500 lives, and the death toll is growing. The quake toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. The quake
Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors
ADANA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria, with the discovery of more bodies raising the death toll to more than 5,000. Countries around the world dispatched teams to […]
‘Like the end of days’: shellshocked survivors join hunt for missing in Turkey-Syria earthquake
“There is a family I know under the rubble,” Omer El Cuneyd said, standing amid the chaos of the shattered city of Şanlıurfa. “Until 11am or noon, my friend was still answering the phone. But she no longer answers. She is down there. I think her battery ran out,” he said, hoping against hope, for a miracle.
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
More than 8,000 people have been pulled from the debris in Turkey alone, and some 380,000 have taken refuge in government shelters or hotels, said Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay. The death toll soared above 6,200 and was still expected to rise. Attempts to reach survivors were also impeded by...
Turkey earthquake: Roman-era castle destroyed by quake
The devastation wrought by Monday's deadly earthquake in south-eastern Turkey included the almost total destruction of a 2,000-year-old castle built during the Roman Empire. Footage obtained by the BBC showed severe damage at the hilltop Gaziantep Castle, in the centre of the city. It was built in the 2nd and...
Engineers, search dogs sent to Turkey, Syria after quake
Structural engineers, soldiers, paramedics and handlers with trained search dogs are heading to Turkey and Syria to help locate and rescue survivors of Monday’s earthquake. Here’s a glance at the assistance that’s being provided:. — The European Union has mobilized search and rescue teams to help Turkey,...
‘Catastrophic’ earthquake in Turkey and Syria kills at least 4,300 people
International rescue missions were rushing to Turkey and Syria on Monday after one of the most powerful earthquakes to hit the region in at least a century left more than 4,300 people dead, thousands injured and an unknown number trapped in the rubble. The early-morning quake and dozens of aftershocks...
Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey
VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.
Race against time: Bitter cold threatens survivors after deadly quakes kill over 21,000 in Turkey, Syria
Freezing temperatures are putting rescuers in a race against time to pull as many people as they can from the rubble of collapsed buildings after a series of powerful earthquakes killed more than 21,000 people in Turkey and Syria this week
In Turkey, 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Göksun Followed by Multiple Strong Aftershocks
Another serious earthquake struck an area five kilometers northeast of Göksun, Turkey on Monday at around 2 pm local time. It was the third earthquake to strike the country in less than 12 hours. The same area was struck again and again by a series of aftershocks that ranged from 4.7 magnitude to 5.3 magnitude in the ensuing hours, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
Death toll tops 100 after devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria
A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck central Turkey around 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Dozens of buildings were knocked over due to the massive quake in both Turkey and Syria, according to The Associated Press, citing local reports. Damage was sustained in Turkey's provinces of Malatya and Diyarbakir, the AP reported.
UK will keep working with UN on Syria-Turkey earthquake response - Cleverly
ROME, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain will continue to work with the United Nations and others to support Turkey and Syria following earthquakes there, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday, describing the situation in Syria as "considerably harder."
Temperature drops to -5°C in Turkey as quake survivors sleep in cars
Temperatures in Turkey dropped to minus five degrees early on Thursday as thousands of people spent the night in makeshift shelters and cars following this week’s devastating earthquakes.The death toll climbed to 12,391 by Thursday morning, the Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said, according to the Cumhuriyet news website.The number of injured has increased to 62,914.Rescue and relief workers continued to comb through the rubble as people feared going back to their homes.Authorities in the Turkish city of Gaziantep have asked thousands of residents to stay away from their homes, fearing aftershocks from the earthquakes.“When we sit down, it is...
Silent vigil at Holland College for quake victims in Turkey and Syria
Students attending Holland College gathered in a campus parking lot in Charlottetown Thursday to pay tribute to victims of this week's earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Many of the students enrolled in the English-language program at the college's Belmont Street location have relatives directly affected by the tragedy. "Thanks to...
