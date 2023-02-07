ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Tragic photo shows father holding dead daughter’s hand after Turkey quake

A gut-wrenching photo of a father grasping the hand of his dead daughter trapped beneath a slab of concrete made people around the world gasp as Turkey and Syria continued to grapple with the aftermath of a monster earthquake that killed at least 5,100 people in the region. The distressing image was taken in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, where rescuers worked to pick through the rubble of an apartment building that was knocked down by a 7.8-magnitude temblor Monday. The photo shows Mesut Hancer, dressed in a bright orange coat with reflective stripes, sitting atop a pile of debris and holding the lifeless hand...
BBC

Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team

Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
WJBF

Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors

ADANA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria, with the discovery of more bodies raising the death toll to more than 5,000. Countries around the world dispatched teams to […]
CNBC

Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria

More than 8,000 people have been pulled from the debris in Turkey alone, and some 380,000 have taken refuge in government shelters or hotels, said Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay. The death toll soared above 6,200 and was still expected to rise. Attempts to reach survivors were also impeded by...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Roman-era castle destroyed by quake

The devastation wrought by Monday's deadly earthquake in south-eastern Turkey included the almost total destruction of a 2,000-year-old castle built during the Roman Empire. Footage obtained by the BBC showed severe damage at the hilltop Gaziantep Castle, in the centre of the city. It was built in the 2nd and...
The Associated Press

Engineers, search dogs sent to Turkey, Syria after quake

Structural engineers, soldiers, paramedics and handlers with trained search dogs are heading to Turkey and Syria to help locate and rescue survivors of Monday’s earthquake. Here’s a glance at the assistance that’s being provided:. — The European Union has mobilized search and rescue teams to help Turkey,...
dotesports.com

Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey

VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.
The Jewish Press

In Turkey, 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Göksun Followed by Multiple Strong Aftershocks

Another serious earthquake struck an area five kilometers northeast of Göksun, Turkey on Monday at around 2 pm local time. It was the third earthquake to strike the country in less than 12 hours. The same area was struck again and again by a series of aftershocks that ranged from 4.7 magnitude to 5.3 magnitude in the ensuing hours, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
AccuWeather

Death toll tops 100 after devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria

A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck central Turkey around 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Dozens of buildings were knocked over due to the massive quake in both Turkey and Syria, according to The Associated Press, citing local reports. Damage was sustained in Turkey's provinces of Malatya and Diyarbakir, the AP reported.
The Independent

Temperature drops to -5°C in Turkey as quake survivors sleep in cars

Temperatures in Turkey dropped to minus five degrees early on Thursday as thousands of people spent the night in makeshift shelters and cars following this week’s devastating earthquakes.The death toll climbed to 12,391 by Thursday morning, the Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said, according to the Cumhuriyet news website.The number of injured has increased to 62,914.Rescue and relief workers continued to comb through the rubble as people feared going back to their homes.Authorities in the Turkish city of Gaziantep have asked thousands of residents to stay away from their homes, fearing aftershocks from the earthquakes.“When we sit down, it is...
CBC News

Silent vigil at Holland College for quake victims in Turkey and Syria

Students attending Holland College gathered in a campus parking lot in Charlottetown Thursday to pay tribute to victims of this week's earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Many of the students enrolled in the English-language program at the college's Belmont Street location have relatives directly affected by the tragedy. "Thanks to...

