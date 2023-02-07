Read full article on original website
NHL
DSP Returns to D.C.
On the penultimate day of 2022, ex-Caps winger Devante Smith-Pelly created and posted a heartfelt Instagram post to announce his retirement as a pro hockey player. Like every other member of Washington's first Stanley Cup championship team from 2017-18, Smith-Pelly will always be bonded tightly to D.C., and the District was his final NHL stop in a career that spanned nearly 400 regular season games. But Smith-Pelly's career also included three other NHL cities and a season playing in the KHL for that League's China-based team.
NHL
What it takes to adjust to a new league and an 82-game season
Lundkvist plays best game yet, acknowledges healthy scratches can be part of the process to developing consistency. The Stars coaching staff have worked very hard on the development of Nils Lundkvist this season. The 22-year-old defenseman was acquired just before training camp from the New York Rangers and has slotted...
NHL
PWHPA Announces 2022-23 Championship Weekend In Partnership With LA Kings
The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) today-in partnership with the LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, and Coachella Valley Firebirds -announced details surrounding its 2022-23 season championship weekend. The event will be the final stop of the Secret® Dream Gap Tour and will take place in Irvine, El Segundo and Palm Desert from March 10-12.
NHL
Armstrong makes big move as Blues get back to work
Blues General Manager traded Tarasenko, Mikkola to New York Rangers on Thursday. With the NHL All-Star Break and the bye week behind him, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong didn't waste any time getting back to work. On Thursday, just before the team reported to Centene Community Ice Center for their...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Wild: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Minnesota and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center. Game 53: Dallas Stars (29-13-10, 68 points) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-18-4, 58 points) When:...
NHL
Dustin Brown's Top Career Hits
On Day 2 of Dustin Brown Appreciation Week, we feature his biggest hits!. Across Dustin Brown's 1,296-game career, the Ithica, New York native provided the Kings with plenty of great emotions and memories. On Day 2 of Dustin Brown Appreciation Week, we highlight the physical play that the two-time Stanley Cup champion brought to the rink every night. Brown's physical play set him apart from the pack as come retirement, Brown held the NHL record for most hits all-time with 3,632.
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Cup Final rematch up next
Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Avalanche on Thursday. Projected Lineup (subject to change) Vladislav Namestnikov - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry. Defensemen. Victor Hedman - Zach Bogosian. Ian Cole - Erik Cernak. Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix. Goaltenders. Andrei Vasilevskiy. Brian Elliott. Thursday's...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 7, Lightning 1
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Led by a five-point performance from Matthew Tkachuk, the Florida Panthers charged out of the break with a 7-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Monday. Improving to 25-22-6, Florida currently sits just one point out of a playoff spot. "We're really...
NHL
Throwback Thursday: Top 10 Moments of the 2010s
The 2010s edition of the Flyers' Throwback Thursday series will take place on Feb. 9 when the Flyers host the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center. Following a chronological compilation -- not a ranking by order or importance -- of the Flyers' top 10 moments from the decade. 1....
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-16-5) at Devils (33-13-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Kraken want to return to their game, execute and play with pace in rematch versus the Devils. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. When these two teams met four weeks ago, the Kraken gutted out a 4-3 overtime winner at Climate Pledge Arena thanks to a goal from Andre Burakovsky 1:10 into bonus time. Head coach Dave Hakstol knows tonight's matchup at the Prudential Center will be another challenge against a team that currently sits second in the Metropolitan division.
NHL
Tucker recalled from Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Tyler Tucker from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Tucker, 22, has dressed in 30 games with the Thunderbirds this season, recording 15 points (two goals, 13 assists)...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Oilers
In the second game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (21-22-9) will host Jay Woodcroft's Edmonton Oilers (29-18-4) on Thursday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Be-Deviled
NEWARK, NJ -- Through the three times the Devils and Kraken have met, the home team has always come out with the victory. Unfortunately, that was the case again, tonight. In five-on-five play, the Kraken controlled the flow of the game. With the absence of Andre Burakovsky (lower body), the forward groupings responded positively, and Justin Schultz returned to play alongside Carson Soucy in an effective 16:08 of play.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RED WINGS
FLAMES (24-17-10) @ RED WINGS (21-20-8) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (46) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (19) Red Wings:. Points - Dylan Larkin (44)
NHL
NHL Pregame fan fest for Stadium Series game in Raleigh announced
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL PreGame™, the official fan festival of the Saturday, Feb. 18 outdoor game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Before the Hurricanes face the Capitals at 8 p.m. ET (broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ in the United States and on SN360, SN NOW and TVAS2 in Canada), the PreGame will entertain fans of all ages with fun hockey attractions at PNC Arena's East 1000 Parking Lot in Raleigh with dynamic activities from 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET.
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Dave Lewis
The former defenseman joins episode 39 of the podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders defenseman Dave Lewis joins episode 39 of the podcast. Lewis talks to Cory and Greg about:. 2:48...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Islanders
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Islanders this season: Jan. 3 (6-2 L @ VAN) and Feb. 9 (away). Vancouver is 46-55-13-3 all-time against New York, including a 18-28-10-2 record on the road. The Canucks are 4-5-1in their last 10 games against the Islanders, including...
NHL
With the Kraken Up Next, Devils Host Practice | NOTEBOOK
The Devils will host the Seattle Kraken tomorrow night before another long road trip. The Devils will host the Seattle Kraken tomorrow night and there remain a few question marks as Jack Hughes only participated in part of today's practice session. The tempo at practice was high, with five-on-five work...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Extend Point Streak on Vatrano's OT Winner in Chicago
The Ducks extended their point streak to a season-best five games tonight, downing the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Frank Vatrano's overtime game-winner at United Center. The Ducks twiced erased one-goal deficits to earn three of four possible standings points on a road back-to-back. Anaheim has now won four of its last five games, with points in six of its last seven.
NHL
The Men Behind the Mask | FEATURE
Vitek Vanecek debuted a new mask at practice, one that pays homage to two franchise legends. There is the man behind the mask. And in Vitek Vanecek's case, there are also the men behind the mask. The man: that is Vanecek himself. He's the one wearing it. He has been...
