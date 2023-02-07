Read full article on original website
Related
One Green Planet
How to Feed the Birds During the Winter Without Dropping a Bomb on Birdseed
Many people worry about what the birds are going to eat during the winter months. Of course, they survived many years, centuries, even millennia without people feeding them, but undoubtedly, modern sprawl has robbed our avian friends of much of their feeding grounds. Where once abundant fields with wild plants...
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Houston Chronicle
Bears were mysteriously missing toes. These scientists cracked the case.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Clayton Lamb didn't think much of the missing toe at first. The Canadian biologist was moving a snoozing bear with conservation officers in Fernie, a ski resort town tucked in the mountains of British Columbia. A tourist from Australia stood on a deck nearby, snapping photos of the hulking grizzly.
Coyotes Hunted and Killed a Woman in 2009, Scientists Finally Know Why
Before the death of 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell, there had never been a confirmed killing of a human adult by coyotes. That was in 2009. Now, after nearly a decade-and-a-half of research, scientists finally know why the pack did what they did. And it is shocking. Taylor Mitchell’s story...
Terrified cat owners keep their pets locked indoors amid fears a new cat shaver is on the prowl
Increasingly concerned families in Chatham, Kent, have revealed that up to 10 cats have returned home with bizarre markings in recent days amid concerns it could be a signal for thieves.
You have the eyes of a hawk if you can spot the deadly crocodile ready to strike in less than five seconds
YOU could have the eyes of a hawk if you can spot the deadly crocodile lying in wait in less than five seconds. The cunning creature perfectly camouflaged itself among the undergrowth in the snap taken in Andasibe, Madagascar. Photographer Julia Sundukova was exploring the Andasibe National Park when she...
A Mountain Lion Screaming In The Woods May Be Nature’s Scariest Sound
If I’m in the great outdoors and hear this, I’ll be running back to four walls and a roof in a heartbeat. Mountain lions are one of America’s top predators. According to the National Wildlife Foundation, they have the greatest range of any living mammal in the Americas, stretching from the Canadian Yukon to The Strait of Magellan in Chile, and are able to make their home in any number of environments, like mountains, forests, deserts, and wetlands.
Tourist Tries To Sneak Up On Bison At Yellowstone, Dives Into A Tree When He Gets Charged
You would think that the fact three people got gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park would be enough for every other tourist to head the park’s warnings about not getting too close to the wildlife, and staying a safe distance of 25 yards+ away. But nah, here...
a-z-animals.com
The 15 Best Small Dog Breeds Ranked
Whether you’re looking for a first-time companion or another furry friend to add to your family, a small dog might be the right choice. Dogs come in all colors, temperaments, and sizes. If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, carefully consider your needs and restrictions and what you value in a dog. Remember: dogs are forever companions and should not be taken on lightly. Here, we’ll discover the 15 best small dog breeds.
Octopus Jumps Out Of The Water And Surprise Attacks A Crab
But, what a cool encounter. Octopus and crabs are both common inhabitants of the ocean, and they are known for their unique abilities and behaviors. Octopus are intelligent and highly adaptable cephalopods, while crabs are crustaceans known for their hard shells and powerful claws… both taste pretty good to humans, however.
A Bison Absolutely Wrecks A Yellowstone Tourist’s Car During A Massive Stampede
Now this, this is a Yellowstone National Park nightmare. If you’ve never been to Yellowstone before, then there’s one thing you need to know off the bat…. Well, besides not getting up close and personal with the wildlife, you also have to know that when you’re in the park, you’re on bison time.
In Appalachia, Sometimes the Deer are Not Deer and Sometimes They Do the Hunting
Pay attention to what could be hiding in a herd of deer.
Blueberry pruning
Blueberries are a popular landscape plant for homeowners in Sampson County. They are fairly easy to grow if provided the right conditions and
Curious Pup Takes Talons To The Face When He Comes Between A Hawk Attacking A Barn Owl
That’s a wild one to witness. Something truly once-in-a-lifetime. Any time two species that don’t generally interact have a wild encounter, there is sure to be something amazing happening. Barn owls are nocturnal birds of prey that are known for their distinctive heart-shaped faces and haunting calls. They’re not very large, with an average weight of only about a pound, but they are killers of the night with outstanding vision and hearing in the dark. This mixed with the silence […] The post Curious Pup Takes Talons To The Face When He Comes Between A Hawk Attacking A Barn Owl first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Don’t kill the curl grubs in your garden – they could be native beetle babies
Have you ever been in the garden and found a large, white, C-shaped grub with a distinctive brown head and six legs clustered near the head? If so, you’ve had an encounter with the larva of a scarab beetle (family: Scarabaeidae) also known as a “curl grub”. Many gardeners worry these large larvae might damage plants. So what are curl grubs? And should you be concerned if you discover them in your garden? What are curl grubs? Curl grubs turn into scarab beetles. There are more than 30,000 species of scarab beetles worldwide. Australia is home to at least 2,300 of these species,...
Man Sneaks Up On Wounded Bear & Kicks It…. BIG Mistake
Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
Keeping chickens and the real cost of a dozen of their eggs.
Million Buck Lady. A paint mare. They offered her at auction with her colt, a tobiano not yet named. I brought them home to a small homestead. A double sized stall fit their needs perfectly. Fill a barn with oats, hay, horse, and tack. You've got a barn needing chickens to eat the bugs. Plant a garden nearby, you really need bug control. I tell this story not to discuss horses, but to shed a little light on the reality of chickens. I brought home a dozen chicks. One turned out to be a rooster. That's another story. Chickens are work. Happy healthy chickens are as much work as parrots. If you've read any of my writing, you know how much work and negotiations go into living with parrots. You'll lose an argument with a parrot. And you will lose an argument with a chicken.
msn.com
Deer Caught on Trail Cam Seems to be Abducted by Floating Lights
Deer are possibly the number one animal spotted on trail cameras, but this deer was recorded during what seems to be an alien abduction. A couple who enjoys watching wildlife captured this bizarre footage that they were not prepared to see. At first the deer seems to be doing totally normal deer things but then it appears to be surrounded by what look like car headlights - except far too high off the ground.
AOL Corp
9 tips for companion planting vegetables to boost harvests
Companion planting is a natural and organic gardening technique that helps repel pests and grow healthier plants. Companion planting can help you grow healthier and more productive plants without harsh pesticides and synthetic fertilizers. This gardening technique has been used for generations to naturally boost plant health and reduce pest activity in garden spaces, herb beds, and container gardens. Try out some of these top companion plant pairings in your garden this year to get your best harvest yet.
Comments / 0