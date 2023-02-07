ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HeUYa_0ketSlCn00

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) continues a 6-game road trip Tuesday against the Nashville Predators (24-18-6) at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Golden Knights vs. Predators odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Golden Knights limp into the Music City on an 0-2-2 skid, cashing the Under in each of the 1st 4 games of the road trip. Vegas has lit the lamp just 5 times during the 4 games.

The Predators enter on a 3-game win streak, and look to equal a season high with a 4th straight victory. Nashville also won 4 in a row from Jan. 3-9.

Vegas won the 1st meeting on New Year’s Eve at T-Mobile 5-4 in overtime. The final regular-season meeting is April 4.

Golden Knights at Predators odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:33 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Golden Knights +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Predators -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Golden Knights +1.5 (-270) | Predators -1.5 (+190)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -120| U: +100)

Golden Knights at Predators projected goalies

Logan Thompson (19-13-3, 2.69 GAA, .913 SV%, 2 SO) vs. Juuse Saros (19-13-5, 2.74 GAA, .920 SV%, 1 SO)

The All-Star Thompson has allowed 3 or fewer goals in 7 of his last 8 starts, but he ended up going 2-4-2 with a 2.87 GAA and .907 SV% in 8 January starts prior to the break.

At the other of the crease, the All-Star Saros looks for a 4th consecutive win. He is 3-0-0 with a 2.67 GAA and .925 SV% during his current win streak.

Golden Knights at Predators picks and predictions

Prediction

Predators 3, Golden Knights 2

The PREDATORS (-120) are playing some solid hockey lately, and the only thing which might throw them off is the All-Star break. It has won 5 in a row in Nashville, and it is 4-1 in the lst 5 against Pacific Division foes, too.

The Golden Knights (+100) have dropped 4 in a row, while scoring a total of just 5 goals. Facing Saros is unlikely to be the elixir to cure their scoring ills.

The Golden Knights +1.5 (-270) will cost you more than 2 1/2 times your potential return, if you can’t play Vegas straight up. It’s too expensive for that kind of insurance, especially since the Golden Knights’ offense has been dismal lately.

AVOID.

The UNDER 5.5 (+100) is a decent play in the Music City, as we have a pair of All-Star tendies, and at least 1 team which has been rather impotent on offense lately.

In fact, Vegas has cashed the Under in 8 straight on the road, while going 9-4-1 in the last 14 against Central Division teams, and 3-1-1 in the last 5 against Western Conference teams overall.

