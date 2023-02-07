Read full article on original website
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
Video Shows Russian Helicopter Obliterated by Overhead Strike: Ukraine
The apparent destruction of the chopper adds to a growing list of downed Russian aircraft.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Letter to the editor: Greene shows no respect for the president
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address. Greene and other Republican members of Congress started to loudly boo after Biden accused them of planning to cut Medicare and Social Security.
Sequana Medical announces 2022 Full Year Results and 2023 Outlook
DSR®(Direct Sodium Removal)– clinical evidence of disease-modifying heart failure drug therapy,on trackto start USPhase 1/2a MOJAVE study inQ22023. Total cash position of€18.9million at end 2022 and cash runway intomid-2023. Conference call withlive webcasttoday at03:00 pmCEST /09:00 amEST. Ghent, Belgium – 09 February 2023 – Sequana Medical NV...
Transparency Notifications from Shareholders
Ghent, Belgium – 09 February 2023 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, announces today that it received transparency notifications from the shareholders listed below, notifying the number of voting rights attached to shares mentioned next to their respective names in the table below. The transparency notifications were filed following a share transfer on 31 January 2023 pursuant to which NeoMed V (as defined below), a closed-end fund, transferred its aggregate shareholding in the Company to Rosetta Capital (as defined below) within the framework of the winding down of NeoMed V at the end of its fund life. Rosetta Capital is a venture capital firm, based in the United Kingdom, that is focused on the life science and medical device sectors, primarily on direct secondary transactions, with a mission to invest in companies that are able to deliver breakthrough medical advances. NeoMed IV (as defined below) and Rosetta Capital indicated to the Company their intention to remain long-term shareholders, until further notice.
FROMA HARROP: For Republicans, it's 3 a.m. in an after-hours bar
In Joe Biden's America, it's morning. For Republicans, it's now 3 a.m. in an after-hours bar. The people are wasted, hollering about their "enemies," some working to repurpose their bad behavior into grifting opportunities. The sun in Ronald Reagan's "Morning in America" pitch set long ago. America, in the official...
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST
AP source: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Trump. Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person with direct knowledge of the event.
