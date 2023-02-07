ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
TENNESSEE STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Greene shows no respect for the president

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address. Greene and other Republican members of Congress started to loudly boo after Biden accused them of planning to cut Medicare and Social Security.
Bakersfield Californian

Sequana Medical announces 2022 Full Year Results and 2023 Outlook

DSR®(Direct Sodium Removal)– clinical evidence of disease-modifying heart failure drug therapy,on trackto start USPhase 1/2a MOJAVE study inQ22023. Total cash position of€18.9million at end 2022 and cash runway intomid-2023. Conference call withlive webcasttoday at03:00 pmCEST /09:00 amEST. Ghent, Belgium – 09 February 2023 – Sequana Medical NV...
Bakersfield Californian

Transparency Notifications from Shareholders

Ghent, Belgium – 09 February 2023 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, announces today that it received transparency notifications from the shareholders listed below, notifying the number of voting rights attached to shares mentioned next to their respective names in the table below. The transparency notifications were filed following a share transfer on 31 January 2023 pursuant to which NeoMed V (as defined below), a closed-end fund, transferred its aggregate shareholding in the Company to Rosetta Capital (as defined below) within the framework of the winding down of NeoMed V at the end of its fund life. Rosetta Capital is a venture capital firm, based in the United Kingdom, that is focused on the life science and medical device sectors, primarily on direct secondary transactions, with a mission to invest in companies that are able to deliver breakthrough medical advances. NeoMed IV (as defined below) and Rosetta Capital indicated to the Company their intention to remain long-term shareholders, until further notice.
Bakersfield Californian

FROMA HARROP: For Republicans, it's 3 a.m. in an after-hours bar

In Joe Biden's America, it's morning. For Republicans, it's now 3 a.m. in an after-hours bar. The people are wasted, hollering about their "enemies," some working to repurpose their bad behavior into grifting opportunities. The sun in Ronald Reagan's "Morning in America" pitch set long ago. America, in the official...
Bakersfield Californian

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

AP source: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Trump. Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person with direct knowledge of the event.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy