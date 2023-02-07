Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Comfort food with drive-thru ease at new Rusty's
I know I'm late to it, but I'm finally catching up on "Yellowstone," the greatest TV show since "The Sopranos." Co-creator/writer Taylor Sheridan has done a Shakespearean job with these characters struggling to keep a cattle ranch alive in Montana, with the Dutton family fighting each other and so many folks with evil intentions. Great music and dialogue. Who knew a family business could inspire such treachery?
Bakersfield Californian
Demonstrators hope ‘Killing County’ docuseries will spark change
The release of the docuseries “Killing County” — chronicling killings by police and deputies — injected new life into calls by Bakersfield families for accountability from law enforcement. Family and friends demonstrated Tuesday along Rosedale Highway during rush hour traffic to capitalize on the buzz generated...
Bakersfield Californian
Taft fire decimates businesses
The Kern County Fire Department battled flames Wednesday night consuming a strip mall in Taft. Six engines and four trucks extinguished fires at several businesses in the 400 block of Center Street. No one was injured, and the Taft Police Department and Kern County Fire arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
Bakersfield Californian
Bored Teachers Comedy Tour to play Fox Theater on July 21
If the saying is "those who can, do; those who can't, teach," then the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour has a thing or two to teach you about having a good time. The troupe of the teacher-comedians will perform July 21 at the Fox Theater as part of the "We Can't Make This Stuff Up" Comedy Tour.
Bakersfield Californian
Man sentenced to 77 years to life in downtown Bakersfield shooting
A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting another man in his back while the victim walked in downtown Bakersfield. “The victim is very lucky to have survived and the defendant is very lucky to not have killed anybody else,” said deputy district attorney Cyrus Shahbazian during the hearing prior to sentencing.
Bakersfield Californian
Man who killed Bakersfield 3 member seeks murder conviction reversal
An attorney representing a man convicted of murdering a Bakersfield 3 member — a group of three local people who either were killed or disappeared — filed this week an opening brief with the 5th District Court of Appeal to argue for the reversal of his client’s murder conviction.
Bakersfield Californian
Corps of Engineers officially asks for 'deviation' to begin process of filling Isabella Lake
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to fill Isabella Lake in northeastern Kern County — to a level that hasn't been seen in a very long time. However, the Corps of Engineers communicated these expected changes in its own language.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD launches homicide investigation into skeletal remains found along Kern River
A startling discovery of human remains Wednesday unearthed from the south bank of the Kern River has caused the Bakersfield Police Department to launch a homicide investigation, according to a police news release. Officers found remains believed to be those of an adult under the Chester Avenue bridge, police added....
Bakersfield Californian
Retail development continues locally despite headwinds
A simple measure of economic sentiment in large cities is how many cranes loom on the skyline. But in Bakersfield, the better gauge may be how many drive-thrus are under construction.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Man reportedly attempted to rape woman exercising in northeast Bakersfield
A Bakersfield man police said sexually assaulted a woman exercising in the 10000 block of Panorama Drive was arrested Thursday. A witness to the attack followed suspect Anton Hill and directed officers to the 23-year-old man, the news release added. Hill and the victim aren’t related.
Bakersfield Californian
Hearing postponed for man convicted 3 times for murder, with 2 overturned
A Bakersfield man who was convicted three times in a 2002 shooting death and had two of those guilty verdicts overturned appeared in court Tuesday for his attorney to postpone a hearing set to argue for his resentencing. Glen Johnson was convicted in 2003 and then again in 2005 for...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Uncle shoots at his kin during family dispute
A Bakersfield man shot at one of his kin during a “family dispute” Monday morning, police reported, adding that no one was struck by a bullet. Benny Laws, 40, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The Bakersfield Police Department said a firearm was seized.
Bakersfield Californian
CHP: BPD officer didn't brake at stop sign in collision that killed 1, went at high speed
A preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol into a crash involving a Bakersfield Police Department patrol car and a civilian’s car — which led to a man dying — shows a BPD officer didn’t brake at a stop sign while going at a “high rate of speed” when it collided into another vehicle, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Bakersfield Californian
In 'ghastly' incident, woman gets 13 years, 8 months for killing her child while driving intoxicated
The pain cuts sharp and deep for parents who mourn their child’s death — but one woman must forever endure knowing her actions while driving intoxicated with her 7-year-old daughter led to the girl's death. This mother, Wendy Garcia, 37, was sentenced Thursday to 13 years, 8 months...
