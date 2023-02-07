ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Seattle Kraken at New York Islanders odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 3 days ago
The Seattle Kraken (29-15-5) open a 5-game road trip on Tuesday against the New York Islanders (25-22-5) at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kraken vs. Islanders odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

Seattle made NHL history in its last extended road trip. In a 7-game journey from Jan. 3-14, Seattle became the 1st team to win every game in a road trip of at least 7 games.

The Islanders have scored a total of just 6 goals in the last 3 games, but New York has won each of the 3 outings. That includes a 2-1 win Monday in Philadelphia behind Semyon Varlamov.

New York suffered a 4-1 loss at Climate Pledge Arena in the 1st meeting back on New Year’s Day.

Kraken at Islanders odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:18 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Kraken -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Islanders -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Kraken +1.5 (-290) | Islanders -1.5 (+210)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Kraken at Islanders projected goalies

Philipp Grubauer (5-8-2, 3.03 GAA, .897 SV%) vs. Ilya Sorokin (16-16-4, 2.38 GAA, .923 SV%, 4 SO)

Grubauer was sharp in his most recent outing, allowing just a single goal on 25 shots in a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets last Saturday. He wrapped up January with a 2-1-1 record, 1.72 GAA and .940 SV% in 4 starts, easily his best month of the season.

The All-Star Sorokin posted his 4th shutout of the season prior to the break, turning aside all 23 shots he faced against the Detroit Red Wings last Friday. He’ll be looking for revenge after allowing 3 goals on 34 shots in the New Year’s Day loss in Seattle in the first meeting.

Kraken at Islanders picks and predictions

Prediction

Kraken 3, Islanders 2

The KRAKEN (-105) has picked up 8 wins in the last 9 tries against Eastern Conference foes. The Pacific Division leaders are also 7-1 in the last 8 games on the road, and 7-2 in the last 9 against Metropolitan Division clubs.

The Islanders (-110) have been getting strong defense and goaltending lately, but they’re still just 3-10 in the last 13 games overall, and 1-4 in the last 5 against Western Conference foes.

The Kraken +1.5 (-290) will cost you nearly 3 times your potential return, if you’re looking for some added insurance, and that’s just too much risk for not enough reward.

AVOID.

The UNDER 5.5 (-110) is worth a roll of the dice, but go with a half-unit at best.

The Under is an impressive 8-1-1 in the last 10 games against Metro teams for the Kraken, while cashing at a 14-5-3 clip in the last 22 against Eastern Conference squads.

The Under is 10-3 in the last 13 games overall for the Isles, while hitting at an 8-2-2 clip in the last 12 at home. The Under is 5-0 in the lst 5 against the Western Conference, too, while going 3-0-1 in the last 4 on no rest.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

