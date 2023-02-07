ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri set to execute man for murders he insists he didn't commit

By CBS News
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t3N1t_0ketRqPP00

An attorney for Raheem Taylor is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to halt what he calls a "constitutionally intolerable event" - the potential execution of an innocent man Tuesday evening.

Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die at the state prison Bonne Terre, Missouri, for the killings of his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago.

Attorney Kent Gipson's motion asks the Supreme Court to grant a stay of execution and appoint a special master to review Taylor's innocence claim. A similar request to the Missouri Supreme Court was turned aside late Monday.

The Midwest Innocence Project , the national NAACP and several Missouri civil rights and religious groups also have called for a stay of execution.

At issue is the timing of the killings. Taylor has long maintained that he was in California when Angela Rowe, her 10-year-old daughter Alexus Conley, 6-year-old daughter AcQreya Conley, and 5-year-old son Tyrese Conley were killed in 2004.

A medical examiner initially said the family was likely killed shortly before the bodies were found. At trial, the medical examiner had a different take, saying the family was probably slain much earlier, when Taylor was still in Missouri.

Last month, Taylor's attorneys petitioned St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to ask a judge for a new hearing on the innocence claim, as allowed by a relatively new Missouri law. Bell declined, finding no "credible case of innocence." On Monday, he reiterated his belief that the jury "got the verdict right."

Republican Gov. Mike Parson denied a clemency request on Monday, dismissing Taylor's "self-serving claim of innocence."

Taylor and Rowe lived with the children at a home in the St. Louis suburb of Jennings. Taylor boarded a flight to California on Nov. 26, 2004.

On Dec. 3, 2004, police were sent to the home in Jennings after worried relatives said they hadn't heard from Rowe. Officers found the bodies of Rowe and her children. All four had been shot.

At Taylor's trial, Medical Examiner Phillip Burch said the killings could have happened two or three weeks before the discovery of the bodies, long before Taylor's trip to California.

But Gipson said several people, including relatives of Rowe and a neighbor, saw Rowe alive in the days after Taylor left St. Louis. Meanwhile, Taylor's daughter in California, Deja Taylor, claimed in a court filing that she and her father called Angela Rowe and one of the children during his visit. The court filing said Deja Taylor's mother and sister corroborated her story.

Bob McCulloch, who was St. Louis County's elected prosecutor at the time of the killings, said Taylor's claim of innocence was "nonsense" and the alibis provided by his daughter and her relatives were "completely made up."

McCulloch told The Associated Press that evidence suggested Rowe and the children were killed on the night of Nov. 22 or on Nov. 23, when Taylor was still in St. Louis. He noted that Rowe typically made around 70 outgoing calls or texts each day. Starting Nov. 23, she made none.

Meanwhile, DNA from Rowe's blood was found on Taylor's glasses when he was arrested and a relative taking him to the airport saw Taylor toss a gun into the sewer, McCulloch said. Authorities believe Taylor shot Rowe during a violent argument, then killed the children because they were witnesses.

The execution would be the third in three months in Missouri. Kevin Johnson was executed in Novembe r for killing a police officer in 2005. Amber McLaughlin was put to death Jan. 3 for killing a woman in 2003. It was believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.S.

Comments / 74

Brian Smith
2d ago

Just wire him up. light him up and send him on his was. End of story! Remember 12 jury's of his peers, us countless other judges found him guilty over and over again for 20 years. It's past time to send him on his wS.

Reply(2)
13
Vicki Grizzle
2d ago

I wonder if they retrieved the gun? If they have, then they would have the truth. It would take a very sick individual to kill those little kids, I hope they have the right person because ever who did that, deserves whatever's coming to them! So sad taking away those little babies lives before they even got started.

Reply
4
rick
2d ago

if he got the death penalty why has he been in prison for 20 years. Just to suck up tax payers dollars? and you wonder why prisons are over crowded.

Reply(3)
3
Related
RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
Washington Examiner

Michigan family sentenced to life in prison for 2020 shooting of Family Dollar security guard

Three members of a Michigan family have been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a Flint Family Dollar security guard in May 2020. Sharmel Teague, 47, Larry Edward Teague, 47, and Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 26, were convicted of murder and felony firearm charges in connection to the shooting, according to court documents via CNN.
FLINT, MI
The Independent

Woman killed because she refused to flirt with University of Alabama basketball star, victim’s mother claims

A woman was allegedly killed because she refused to flirt with a University of Alabama basketball star, the victim’s mother has claimed. Darius Miles, 21, has been removed from the team and charged with murder following the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been charged with murder after the shooting that took place close to the university campus early on Sunday, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Mr Miles was the only individual involved in the shooting with connections to the University of Alabama, the authorities noted. The athletics department...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KOLR10 News

Can you shoot someone inside your home in Missouri?

MISSOURI — Twenty states have castle doctrines while even more have stand-your-ground laws but what constitutes legal self-defense can still vary across these states. For Missouri, both the castle doctrine and the stand-your-ground law state, the law permits protecting oneself (or a third party, with exceptions) with deadly force should a person feel it is […]
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

CBS News

616K+
Followers
80K+
Post
442M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy