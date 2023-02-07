SAN JOSE -- Zoom on Tuesday said it will lay off about 1,300 employees, or approximately 15% of its staff, becoming the latest tech company to announce significant job cuts as a pandemic-fueled surge in demand for digital services wanes.In a memo to employees, Zoom's CEO Eric Yuan said the layoffs would impact every part of the organization. Yuan also said he and other executives would take a significant pay cut, after acknowledging he made "mistakes" in how quickly the company grew during the pandemic."As the CEO and founder of Zoom, I am accountable for these mistakes and the actions...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO