Benzinga

Investor Optimism Declines Slightly After US Stocks Settle Lower

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "Greed" zone after US stocks closed lower on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG shares dropped 5% on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. CVS Health Corporation CVS shares gained 3.5% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
CBS San Francisco

Silicon Valley layoffs: Zoom to cut 1,300 jobs, CEO taking massive pay cut

SAN JOSE -- Zoom on Tuesday said it will lay off about 1,300 employees, or approximately 15% of its staff, becoming the latest tech company to announce significant job cuts as a pandemic-fueled surge in demand for digital services wanes.In a memo to employees, Zoom's CEO Eric Yuan said the layoffs would impact every part of the organization. Yuan also said he and other executives would take a significant pay cut, after acknowledging he made "mistakes" in how quickly the company grew during the pandemic."As the CEO and founder of Zoom, I am accountable for these mistakes and the actions...
SAN JOSE, CA

