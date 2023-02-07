ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Andrews, MD

Joint Base Andrews housing area breached by intruder and shots fired

By CBS News
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYKyo_0ketRV4G00

Washington — Another intruder has breached one of the nation's most sensitive military bases — the home of Air Force One — and this time a resident opened fire on the trespasser, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement late Monday.

During the incident, which occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, "a man gained unauthorized access to a JBA housing area," Joint Base Andrews said in the statement posted to Twitter. "A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the intruder and law enforcement is investigating the incident."

Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One, Marine One and the "doomsday" 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation's airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.

The Air Force said late Monday it didn't have anything to add beyond the Andrews statement about Monday's intrusion.

It's not the first time the base's security has been breached.

Last March, an armed 17-year-old male was arrested after he and another person drove through a security checkpoint at the installation's main gate, prompting a lockdown at the base. The second person managed to flee, the base said.

In February 2021, a man got through the military checkpoint onto the installation, then through additional fenced secure areas to gain access to the flight line and climb into a C-40, which is the military's 737-equivalent aircraft used to fly government officials.

That intruder was apprehended because the "mouse ears" cap he was wearing struck an observant airman as odd.

An inspector general's investigation found three main security failings, starting with "human error" by a gate security guard who allowed the man to drive onto the base even though he had no credentials that authorized his access. Hours later, the man walked undetected onto the flight line by slipping through a fence designed to restrict entry. Finally, he walked onto and off a parked airplane without being challenged, even though he wasn't wearing a required badge authorizing access to the restricted area.

Comments / 9

Last Man Standing
3d ago

I noticed that all three incidents mentioned in this article happened after Biden took office. I guess our “woke” military is actually “asleep”. Isn’t that the way being woke works?

Reply
7
Richard Bechdel
3d ago

happened because of the invasion, and thank Joe Biden there will be more.

Reply
11
Jose Imanez
3d ago

Surprised it doesn’t happen more often, considering where Andrews is located…

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Military commander tells senators on spy balloon: "We think before we shoot"

The U.S. military decided not to shoot down Chinese spy balloon over Alaska because the recovery of the downed balloon would have been much riskier, defense officials told a Senate panel on Thursday. The Biden administration has faced intense criticism over its decision to allow the surveillance balloon to transit over the U.S. for nearly a week before it was shot down in the Atlantic Ocean near the South Carolina coast. Administration officials have said that decision was made because of the risk to civilians on the ground. But lawmakers, who have become increasingly frustrated over the decision, have questioned why...
ALASKA STATE
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on Monday, Jan. 5, pending the results of an ongoing investigation, COL Wayne Marotto, a spokesperson with the III Armored Corps, confirmed to KWTX. The suspension was approved by Lt....
FORT HOOD, TX
CBS News

Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted at D.C. apartment building

Washington — Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat from Minnesota, was assaulted in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building and suffered bruising, her office said.The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, Craig's chief of staff Nick Coe said in a statement. Craig "defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay."The congresswoman called 911 and the assailant fled, Coe said. "There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated," he said. "Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time."House Democratic...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Teenagers denied abortions because of Florida judges' subjective decisions: Report

Not having a driver's license. A poor GPA. Presenting as "a very young, immature woman." These were all reasons Florida judges denied underage teenagers seeking abortions in what Human Rights Watch said was a pattern of subjective decision-making that denied people care.A new report by the advocacy organization detailed a number of situations where teenagers as young as 14 were denied an abortion due to Florida's laws around the procedure and the subjective decision-making process that some minors must go through to access care. In Florida, where abortion is legal until 15 weeks of pregnancy, people under 18 must tell a...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor is on the run, officials say

A wanted murder suspect is at large in New Mexico, authorities announced this week.Joe Anderson, 41, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder last year, the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office said in a news release published on Wednesday. One day earlier, Anderson had cut off his ankle monitor and remained on the run after county prosecutors requested that the district court issue a warrant for the man's arrest, according to the release.Anderson is accused of killing another man, Raymond Aviles, in southeast Albuquerque last August, CBS affiliate KRQE reported. Investigators have alleged that Anderson shot Aviles as the victim attempted...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
CBS News

Residents near the Ohio train derailment can't return home, officials say

Residents from the Ohio village of East Palestine — close to where a train derailed on Friday — say they're nervous about returning home, even after an emergency evacuation order is lifted. Some even said they may never return. Jami Cozza told CBS News that she was worried that her family won't be able to live in East Palestine anymore for their own safety. "I think I owe that to my daughter," she said. "No matter how much I want to stay."For residents of East Palestine that do want to return, they were still waiting for the all-clear from officials, as contractors continued to...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
CBS News

Battery recycling firm founded by former Tesla employee wins $2B loan

Redwood Materials, a Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles and was founded by Tesla's former chief technology officer, has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration.It secured the conditional loan from the Energy Department's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago.Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced the grant Thursday to dozens of employees at Redwood's facility in Nevada with Gov. Joe Lombardo."This region is leading the way to a broader story of what is happening in the country," Granholm said, pointing to a map of 80 manufacturing or supply...
NEVADA STATE
CBS News

Gun measure still blocked after Oregon Supreme Court declines to act

The Oregon Supreme Court has again refused to overturn a lower court's ruling blocking a voter-approved gun measure from taking effect, concluding it would be inappropriate to get involved while the matter is still being addressed in a trial court, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting. The measure remains blocked pending a hearing on its constitutionality.Voters in November narrowly approved the measure, which requires a permit to buy a gun and a background check to be completed before a gun can be sold or transferred. It also restricts the sale, manufacture and use of magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. In...
OREGON STATE
Wbaltv.com

USGS: 2.6-magnitude earthquake reported off Delmarva's Atlantic Coast

GREENBACKVILLE, Va. — A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday night off the Atlantic coast at the Maryland/Virginia border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS data indicates the earthquake was reported at 8:21 p.m. and was located about 18 miles east of the shoreline with a depth of...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Brett Favre files defamation lawsuits over welfare claims

Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre filed lawsuits Thursday in Mississippi, accusing the state auditor and two sportscasters of defaming him in public discussions about the misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in one of the poorest states in the nation.The lawsuit against Auditor Shad White says the Republican "has carried out an outrageous media campaign of malicious and false accusations against Brett Favre — the Hall of Fame quarterback and native son of Mississippi — in a brazen attempt to leverage the media attention generated by Favre's celebrity to further his own...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

CBS News

616K+
Followers
80K+
Post
442M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy