Moscow apartment damaged in Sunday evening fire

Investigators determined a fire that damaged a Moscow apartment building Sunday evening was caused by a child playing with a lighter.

The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at a two-story apartment building at 5:30 p.m. along the 300 block of North Washington Street. In a news release, Chief Brian Nickerson said smoke was reported showing from the first floor.

Firefighters contained the fire to the first floor and there were no injuries. All units in the building and adjacent to the apartments were evacuated.