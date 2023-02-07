Read full article on original website
Ship-to-ship Loadings of Russian Oil Hit Record in January
Ship-to-ship (STS) loadings of Russian Urals blend crude oil hit a record high in January in the Mediterranean as traders moved cargos onto larger vessels to make long-haul shipments to Asia more cost effective, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Since the European Union banned purchases of Russian sea-borne oil in December...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Canada Says 'Rigorous' Regulations Needed for Subsea Mining
The Canadian government said on Thursday it would not allow mining in its domestic ocean seabeds without a "rigorous regulatory structure" and that the need for natural resources does not override Ottawa's environmental commitments. Sea floor nodules contain critical minerals used in batteries that are needed to fuel the world's...
TOTE Sells LNG Bunker Barge to Seaside LNG
A file photo of the LNG bunker barge Clean Jacksonville at JAXPORT's Blount Island Marine Terminal (Photo: JAX LNG) Seaside LNG announced the acquisition of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueling barge the Clean Jacksonville from TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico, LLC, a subsidiary of TOTE Group, LLC. Seaside LNG’s maritime...
Crowley Aims to Set Up Offshore Wind Terminal at Port Fourchon
U.S. maritime and logistics company Crowley said it has made a deal that could see it lease and develop an offshore wind terminal in Louisiana's Port Fourchon. The Right of First Refusal agreement was reached during Wednesday’s Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) Board Meeting in Cut Off, La. The...
Tuas Port Phase 1 Reclamation Project gets Engineering Award Nod
For the engineering innovations behind the Tuas Port Phase 1 (TPP1) Reclamation, Wharf Construction & Dredging Project, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and project partners were awarded the 2022 World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO) H.J. Sabbagh Prize for Excellence in Engineering Construction. Key design innovations included...
Chevron Shipping Taps ABS Wavesight for GHG and Sea Cargo Charter Reporting
ABS Wavesight, an ABS-affiliated company, has been selected to provide greenhouse gas (GHG) and Sea Cargo Charter reporting services to Chevron Shipping Company (CSC). ABS My Digital Fleet (MDF), ABS Wavesight’s flagship platform, will be used to improve CSC’s emissions reporting practices as it pursues lower carbon operations.
Maersk Warns of Four-fold Drop in Profits in 2023
Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk warned on Wednesday lower container volumes and freight rates would drive a four-fold plunge in profits this year, even as it reported record earnings for 2022. The Copenhagen-based company, which transports goods for retailers and consumer companies such as Walmart, Nike, and Unilever, raised its profit...
Monjasa Inks Deal to Distribute Green Ammonia for Shipping
On 6 February 2023, Monjasa and HØST PtX Esbjerg have signed a Commercial Collaboration Agreement (CCA) on logistics services and offtake of green ammonia for the maritime sector. According to the CCA, Monjasa will provide logistics services that will enable distribution of green ammonia from HØST PtX Esbjerg, which is a Danish power-to-ammonia project managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).
Jadestone Energy Targets End of Month Production Restart for Montara Venture FPSO
Jadestone Energy, an Asia Pacific-focused oil and gas company, has taken a step toward restarting production from its Montara Project offshore Australia. The company shut down production from the Montara Venture FPSO last year, first, to allow for repairs on a tank that leaked oil back in June through a 30-millimeter crack, and then after discovering a defect in water ballast tank 4S.
HST Marine's Second Hybrid-Electric CTV Welcomed by British Maritime Leaders
Offshore crew transfer firm HST Marine has welcomed the arrival of its new UK-built hybrid-electric crew transfer vessel (CTV), HST Frances. The ceremony was attended by Nusrat Ghani MP, UK Minister of State (Dept. for Business and Trade and the Cabinet Office) and senior British maritime industry leaders. HST Frances...
Shipping Containers Ablaze at Turkey's Iskenderun Port, Operations Halted
Hundreds of shipping containers were ablaze at Turkey's Iskenderun Port on Tuesday, shutting down operations and forcing freight liners to divert vessels to other ports. Turkey's maritime authority said on Monday that the port, located on the Mediterranean coast in the southern province of Hatay, was damaged due to the earthquake that struck Turkey and neighbouring Syria.
Svitzer Appoints New Global Head of Green Ports
A.P. Moller-Maersk's towage arm Svitzer announced Svitzer Australia Chief Commercial Officer Ivan Spanjic has been appointed as Global Head of Green Ports. Svitzer CEO Kasper Nilaus believes Spanjic’s role will be central to helping Svitzer’s customers better adjust their assets and operations to become more sustainable. “Ports and partners across the marine supply chain have long recognized the importance of growing sustainably and responsibly, contributing positively to the communities in which they operate,” Nilaus said. “Svitzer welcomes the opportunity to work collaboratively with these stakeholders and share our experience and insights developed from serving port operations around the world.”
Liberian Registry Grants AiP for Anemoi's Rotor Sail
Pictured (left to right): Kostas Ladas, General Manager of LISCR (UK), Thomas Klenum, Executive Vice President, Innovation & Regulatory Affairs of LISCR, and Kim Diederichsen, CEO of Anemoi Marine Technologies. Image supplied. The Liberian Registry has awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) to Anemoi Marine Technologies for their Rotor Sail...
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ferry Project Moves Forward in Norway
Sweden-based PowerCell said it has signed a letter of intent to negotiate final terms concerning one of the marine industry’s largest hydrogen fuel cell projects. Headed by Norwegian electrical integrator SEAM, the project comprises a pair of hydrogen fuel cell powered ferries for passenger and cargo transport in northern Norway, scheduled to enter service in 2025.
Royal Caribbean Names Laursen EVP, Head of Marine
Royal Caribbean Group named Palle Laursen as executive vice president, head of marine, effective May 1, 2023. Laursen will report to Royal Caribbean Group’s President and CEO Jason Liberty and will join the company’s Executive Committee. With this newly created position, the company will centralize its global and...
EverWind Gets Approval for North America's First Green Hydrogen Facility
EverWind Fuels, a company founded by private equity veteran Trent Vichie, told Reuters it became the first green hydrogen producer in North America to secure the necessary permits for a commercial-scale facility on Tuesday. Provincial authorities in Canada granted environmental approval for EverWind to begin converting a former oil storage...
Dominion 'on track' with $9.8B VA Offshore Wind Farm
Dominion Energy executives said on Wednesday that the electric utility's $9.8 billion offshore Virginia wind farm is on track and on budget, having recently entered a critical phase of the environmental review process. The roughly month-long crucial public comment period on the environmental impact study of the 2.6 gigawatt project...
