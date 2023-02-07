ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman County, WA

Homeless man pleads guilty to possession of stolen property

By Staff report
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago

A homeless man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from local Walmarts has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

Timothy Redmond, 59, pleaded guilty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday, according to Prosecutor Denis Tracy. He has been transferred to the Asotin County Jail as he faces additional property crimes and an extradition warrant out of Idaho.

Redmond and a passenger were pulled over at a traffic stop in June when an officer noticed the backseat of the vehicle was stuffed with new merchandise, according to Tracy. He added there were four to five midsize digital safes in their boxes, along with numerous items that totaled to about $1,800.

