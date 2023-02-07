ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WFAA

Texas DPS won’t discipline any more officers for Uvalde shooting response

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety has completed its internal investigation of how seven of its troopers responded to the Uvalde school shooting, and none will face additional discipline, the agency confirmed Thursday. The agency fired one officer, Sgt. Juan Maldonado, and is attempting to terminate...
UVALDE, TX

