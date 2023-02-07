Read full article on original website
Related
Texas AG Ken Paxton reaches $3.3 million settlement with former employees in whistleblower case
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and to settle a whistleblower lawsuit with four former employees for $3.3 million, according to a mediated settlement agreement filed today with the Texas Supreme Court. The lawsuit against Paxton accused him of firing the former employees after...
WFAA
Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against — is illegal in hiring. In a...
WFAA
Texas DPS won’t discipline any more officers for Uvalde shooting response
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety has completed its internal investigation of how seven of its troopers responded to the Uvalde school shooting, and none will face additional discipline, the agency confirmed Thursday. The agency fired one officer, Sgt. Juan Maldonado, and is attempting to terminate...
'Solemn honor': Texas service dog with 250+ Southwest flights takes her final trip home
DALLAS — We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're all crying after watching this video posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline on Feb. 2 had a very special guest on a Love Field-bound plane: Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog who was taking her final flight.
WFAA
Columbia disaster: Evidence tells the story of tragic ending to space mission
Space shuttle Columbia was 16 minutes away from landing in Florida. It never made it. Instead, what our WFAA cameras captured was the shuttle exploding.
Trending in Texas: For Dallas brand Hari Mari, flip-flops aren't just for kicks
DALLAS — Texas is open for business! Whether a company is native to the Lone Star State or just got here as fast as it could, we want to know: What makes these businesses tick? Why are so many of them calling Texas home? And how do they plan to continue to expand in the years to come? This is Trending in Texas.
WFAA
Texas Coca-Cola Bottler highlights Texan artist Tay Butler to share his Community Canvas
Community Canvas, sponsored By Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, showcases artists from throughout Texas who represent their communities through their art. In honor of Black History Month, Texas artist Tay Butler shares his Community Canvas – a stunning collage that captures the history of Texas' black community that goes beyond a textbook.
Comments / 0