Lawrence, KS

Bill Self, Kevin McCullar discuss recent team meeting

After an away game, KU basketball players are typically let go once they’ve returned to Lawrence, but this time was different Following a lopsided, 68-53, loss to Iowa State in Ames, Bill Self made the team stay and meet. It wasn’t about the Xs and Os according to the KU coach, but rather other aspects of the team such as standards, laying down a path for success going forward.
What will happen in 2024?

On Thursday evening, news broke that Texas and Oklahoma will now join the Southeastern Conference on July 1, 2024, rather than 2025 as was originally planned. The Longhorns and Sooners are going to pay a combined $100 million plus to depart the Big 12 early and join the top conference in college football season after next. This fits in well with other big changes in college football. Southern Cal and UCLA will join the Big Ten for 2024 and the College Football Playoff will expand to 12. So, 2023 will be the final season of how the sport has operated in the SEC and elsewhere for a good portion of the last three decades (and in the case of the playoff, nearly a decade).
AUSTIN, TX
