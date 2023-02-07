Read full article on original website
Related
Industrial Distribution
Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant
A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
investing.com
Ancora secures Ritchie Bros stake, criticizes investors opposing $6 billion IAA deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA (NYSE:IAA), has accumulated a new 0.5% stake in Canada's Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA) Auctioneers and is calling a major opponent of Ritchie's $6 billion deal to buy IAA "misinformed," documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.
PV Tech
Linton Crystal Technologies invests US$10 million in solar manufacturing equipment line in the US
Solar equipment manufacturer Linton Crystal Technologies (LCT) has made an initial investment of US$10 million to build a solar manufacturing equipment facility in the US. By the end of the first year, the new facility will establish a demonstration line and build 1-2GW of annual production capacity. LCT plans to...
marinelink.com
EverWind Gets Approval for North America's First Green Hydrogen Facility
EverWind Fuels, a company founded by private equity veteran Trent Vichie, told Reuters it became the first green hydrogen producer in North America to secure the necessary permits for a commercial-scale facility on Tuesday. Provincial authorities in Canada granted environmental approval for EverWind to begin converting a former oil storage...
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Industrial Distribution
Ford Plant Rejected; Energizer Plants Closing; 3M Job Cuts | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 103
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava
For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
OilPrice.com
U.S. Company Strikes Oil Off Suriname Coast
APA Corporation has struck oil offshore Suriname in a deposit that could hold more than 200 million barrels in reserves. APA Corp. partners with TotalEnergies in Suriname, with a 50:50 split of the stakes in the project. So far, the two have drilled two appraisal wells and another two are scheduled for drilling in the block that the two companies are exploring.
Recycling Today
US Steel points to Alabama as scrap destination
Pittsburgh-based United States Steel Corp., in a presentation to its investors, refers to iron ore-based products as the feedstock predominantly affecting raw materials costs at its Big River Steel electric arc furnace (EAF) steel mill. The 30-slide presentation only mentions ferrous scrap in relation to its Tubular Segment EAF mill...
investing.com
Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax
© Reuters Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax. At tonight's State of the Union address, President Biden is expected to call for a 400% hike in the tax on stock buybacks. This could bring the current 1% rate to 4%. While the announcement is expected...
OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
rigzone.com
Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
Shell natural gas business can grow after record profits in 2022, as the global thirst for the fuel shows no signs of slowing, said CEO Wael Sawan. — Shell Plc’s natural gas business can continue to grow after making record profits in 2022, as the global thirst for the fuel shows no signs of slowing, said Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan.
Gas giant Linde to invest $7-$9 billion over 2-3 years in clean energy
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Linde (LIN.N), on Tuesday forecast higher earnings for 2023 and said it plans to invest $7-$9 billion over the next two-to-three years in clean energy projects to benefit from demand from companies seeking to cut emissions.
U.S. farm belt expanding its role in renewable natural gas
Among the largest RNG facilities in the portfolio of Northern Biogas is an Idaho operation drawing on the waste of thousands of dairy cattle.
straightarrownews.com
Scotland’s wind turbines have been secretly using fossil fuels
Scotland’s power sector is being criticized after it was revealed that dozens of giant turbines have been using diesel generators. The information came from a whistleblower who says the environmental-friendly windmills were only turning thanks to fossil fuels. The revelation is now fueling environmental, health and safety concerns, especially...
Comments / 0