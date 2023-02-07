ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Industrial Distribution

Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant

A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
SHREVEPORT, LA
marinelink.com

EverWind Gets Approval for North America's First Green Hydrogen Facility

EverWind Fuels, a company founded by private equity veteran Trent Vichie, told Reuters it became the first green hydrogen producer in North America to secure the necessary permits for a commercial-scale facility on Tuesday. Provincial authorities in Canada granted environmental approval for EverWind to begin converting a former oil storage...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Industrial Distribution

Ford Plant Rejected; Energizer Plants Closing; 3M Job Cuts | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 103

Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
PORTAGE, WI
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava

For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
OilPrice.com

U.S. Company Strikes Oil Off Suriname Coast

APA Corporation has struck oil offshore Suriname in a deposit that could hold more than 200 million barrels in reserves. APA Corp. partners with TotalEnergies in Suriname, with a 50:50 split of the stakes in the project. So far, the two have drilled two appraisal wells and another two are scheduled for drilling in the block that the two companies are exploring.
Recycling Today

US Steel points to Alabama as scrap destination

Pittsburgh-based United States Steel Corp., in a presentation to its investors, refers to iron ore-based products as the feedstock predominantly affecting raw materials costs at its Big River Steel electric arc furnace (EAF) steel mill. The 30-slide presentation only mentions ferrous scrap in relation to its Tubular Segment EAF mill...
FAIRFIELD, AL
investing.com

Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax

© Reuters Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax. At tonight's State of the Union address, President Biden is expected to call for a 400% hike in the tax on stock buybacks. This could bring the current 1% rate to 4%. While the announcement is expected...
OilPrice.com

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
rigzone.com

Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas

Shell natural gas business can grow after record profits in 2022, as the global thirst for the fuel shows no signs of slowing, said CEO Wael Sawan. — Shell Plc’s natural gas business can continue to grow after making record profits in 2022, as the global thirst for the fuel shows no signs of slowing, said Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan.
straightarrownews.com

Scotland’s wind turbines have been secretly using fossil fuels

Scotland’s power sector is being criticized after it was revealed that dozens of giant turbines have been using diesel generators. The information came from a whistleblower who says the environmental-friendly windmills were only turning thanks to fossil fuels. The revelation is now fueling environmental, health and safety concerns, especially...

