The luxury real estate agent said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, telling PEOPLE: "We're stoked!" Taylor Hasselhoff is married! The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent and CEO, 32, said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, in front of 186 guests on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California. "It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively...

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO