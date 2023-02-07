Driver patience urged as Leighton Avenue resurfacing begins this week
On Monday morning crews from Vulcan Materials began the arduous task of resurfacing three miles of Leighton Avenue from its intersection with 22nd southward to O Street.
A large asphalt milling machine was seen scooping up the old sections of Leighton Avenue crushing the pieces into small bits that were deposited into a waiting dump truck. Two other pieces of machinery — a Caterpillar 262D skid steer loader and a road brush sweeper — were scuttling along on the busted road surface as a sizable crew kept motorists off the avenue.
