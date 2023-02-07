Read full article on original website
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Russian weekly consumer prices climb ahead of central bank rate decision
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia recorded a rise in weekly consumer prices, extending the previous week's gain, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, cementing expectations the central bank will give a hawkish signal as it holds rates on Friday. The consumer price index rose 0.26% in the week to Feb....
Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax
© Reuters Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax. At tonight's State of the Union address, President Biden is expected to call for a 400% hike in the tax on stock buybacks. This could bring the current 1% rate to 4%. While the announcement is expected...
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
XRP Price Prediction: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. XRP’s price fell victim to the market-wide selloff over the last 24 hours. The remittance token’s price breached the $0.3971 and $0.3937 support levels. The price of XRP may rise in the coming 24-48 hours if it...
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
Equinor shares spike as gas bonanza lands record profit
OSLO/LONDON (Reuters) - Equinor posted a record $74.9 billion adjusted operating profit on Wednesday, more than doubling its previous high and sending the Norwegian oil and gas producer's shares up more than 7%. With net profit for the year of $28.7 billion, up from $8.6 billion a year earlier, Equinor...
Bank of England Sets Pound Limit on Digital Currency Holdings
Bank of England Sets Pound Limit on Digital Currency Holdings. The Bank of England is exploring the integration of digital currencies into the financial system. The proposed limit is set to a minimum of 10,000 pounds and a maximum of 20,000 pounds approximately, roughly $12,000 to $24,000. The limit aims...
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community. A Web3 leader said there is a draconian operation to de-bank crypto. Some people think it is an overblown FUD. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO stands against the SEC’s supposed intention to ban crypto staking. The crypto community speculates that...
Veteran ruling party lawmaker Amari warns BOJ against raising rates
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has yet to see economic conditions fall into place for the central bank to raise interest rates, Akira Amari, a veteran ruling party lawmaker, told Reuters on Wednesday. "Basically, Japan's economy isn't in a condition where the Bank of Japan (BOJ) can exit" ultra-loose monetary policy,...
Fed’s Bostic Says Slowing Inflation to Direct When to Pause: Q&A
(Bloomberg) -- In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic discussed his outlook for monetary policy and the US economy. Here’s a partial transcript of highlights from the interview:. Q. What was your takeaway from the strong employment report?. Bostic: “It was...
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -France and Germany's economy ministers found a willingness in Washington to engage with Europe's concerns over subsidies for green technologies under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, but emerged with few specifics from meetings with top officials there. European capitals worry that the act, designed to shelter U.S. companies...
Exclusive-JPMorgan CEO says economy doing 'OK' but cites potential storm clouds
MIAMI (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told Reuters on Wednesday that the U.S. economy remained in good shape, but warned "sticky" inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates above 5%. In a wide-ranging interview with Reuters, Dimon warned of the adverse impact of...
U.S. trade gap widens in December; deficit highest on record in 2022
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened in December, reversing half of the prior month's sharp contraction, as imports rebounded and exports of goods dropped to a 10-month low amid cooling global demand and declining crude oil prices. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed the...
Stock market today: Dow ends higher as Powell offers scant new clues on policy
Investing.com --The S&P 500 jumped in wild trading after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell offered little new clues on policy in a speech Tuesday, reiterating the need for more rate hikes in what will likely be a long-drawn-out battle against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.78% or 265...
U.S. diesel prices drop as Europe's ban on Russian imports begins
(Reuters) - U.S. diesel prices have dropped this month and could go lower, analysts said, an unexpected swoon that coincided with the start of a British and European Union ban on Russian fuel imports. The falling demand behind the price drop has allowed the United States to rebuild stocks, especially...
North American companies notch another record year for robot orders
(Reuters) - North American companies struggling to hire workers in the tightest labor market in decades brought on more robots last year than ever before, with many earmarked for new electric vehicle and battery factories under construction. Demand for robots appears to have slackened near the end of the year,...
DeFi Staking Servies Could Benefit From U.S Crackdown On Staking
DeFi Staking Servies Could Benefit From U.S Crackdown On Staking. DeFi staking services may benefit from the SEC’s crackdown on centralized staking. Traders rushed to exit centralized exchanges in favor of DeFi protocols like Lido Finance and Rocket Pool (NASDAQ:POOL). Governance tokens of DeFi staking protocols have seen double-digit...
Powell acknowledges disinflation again, but sees more hikes in long inflation war
Investing.com -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday, repeated that inflation was slowing, though reiterated the need for further hikes as the mission to bring inflation down to the central bank's target still has a long way to go amid a red-hot labor market. "We didn't expect [the January...
