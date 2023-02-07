Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
Investigation continues into statewide hoax school threats
Statewide, 21 schools grades K-12 were targeted by false reports of shootings. Vermont State Police The investigation is continuing into a series of hoax calls that targeted K-12 schools across Vermont on Wednesday with false reports of shootings. Vermont law enforcement is aware of 21 schools that were targeted by...
vermontbiz.com
Housing leaders release Bridges to Housing proposal
Critical Actions Can Address Homelessness Crisis: Housing Leaders Release Bridges to Housing Proposal. Vermont Business Magazine Today, housing leaders across Vermont are releasing a proposal for the future of emergency housing for Vermonters experiencing homelessness. Bridges to Housing: Accelerating Progress on Homelessness in Vermont lays out five strategies to guide action on emergency housing in the state.
vermontbiz.com
MENTOR Vermont celebrate Vermont Mentoring Month
Vermont Business Magazine MENTOR Vermont, in partnership with youth mentoring programs, youth mentees, volunteer mentors, legislators, and business supporters, celebrated Vermont Mentoring Month at MENTOR Vermont’s annual Youth Mentoring Celebration at the Vermont Statehouse on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Comcast and MENTOR Vermont partnered for the eighth straight year to recognize the 2023 Vermont Ambassadors of Mentoring. These youth mentees and adult mentors have committed to working with MENTOR Vermont to raise awareness of the benefits of youth mentoring, the necessity for greater State investment in youth mentoring, and the need for more volunteer mentors to ensure young people in Vermont have supportive mentoring relationships they need to thrive.
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices continue downward trend
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont continued their slow descent over the last couple of weeks and are now at $3.49 per gallon. Prices are still 9 cents/g higher than a month ago but are now 4 cents/g lower than last year. The national average remains lower than the state average. According to GasBuddy, the highest price found in Vermont was $3.89/g in Island Pond and the lowest was $3.20/g in Middlebury.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gets $2 million in grants to address unsheltered and rural homelessness
Vermont Business Magazine On February 2nd, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced grants to address homelessness among people in unsheltered settings and in rural communities. Nationally, nearly $315 million in grants were announced to 46 communities. Vermont received $2,062,533 in funding. View VT specifics here (link...
vermontbiz.com
Schools across Vermont receive apparent hoax threat calls
Agency of Education, Vermont State Police, local law enforcement assist in response. Vermont State Police Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont are receiving calls reporting shootings at local schools. At this time, none of these threats is believed to be credible, and the incidents appear to be hoaxes. Governor Phil...
vermontbiz.com
T-Mobile expands participation in Affordable Connectivity Program to Vermont
Vermont Business Magazine To ensure financially challenged households stay connected to their world, T-Mobile — through Assurance Wireless, the Un-carrier’s Lifeline Assistance brand — expands its participation in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program(link is external) (ACP) to seven additional states bringing the total number where T-Mobile offers ACP to 48 states and the District of Columbia. With ACP, eligible households can get what they need to stay connected.
vermontbiz.com
VCRD welcomes fourth class of Climate Catalysts
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) is welcoming sixteen participants to the 2023 Climate Catalysts Leadership Program from a strong pool of applicants. The sixteen participants come from across the state and will focus their time on implementing projects addressing topics such as developing town climate actions; expanding outreach regarding weatherization programs; producing an educational series on local manufacturing; and making local food more equitable, affordable and accessible.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont chamber announces new hires in business development, events
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce(link is external) has hired Doug Corman as business development manager and Ellie Schabel as director of events and business education. Both positions will play a key role in elevating the organization’s work of advancing the Vermont economy. Before joining the chamber, Corman spent more...
vermontbiz.com
Extra 3SquaresVT food benefits are ending in mid-March
Vermont Business Magazine The federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 ends extra 3SquaresVT benefits in March 2023. This extra help began in March 2020 due to the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The assistance has been a temporary increase from the federal government to help those affected by the pandemic and did not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit.
vermontbiz.com
Scott announces $12.6 million in Healthy Homes Initiative awards
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) today announced $12.6 million in Healthy Homes Initiative(link is external) awards to help 36 manufactured housing communities (also known as mobile home parks) repair, replace, and upgrade water infrastructure. See full list of projects below. “This critical...
vermontbiz.com
Public Safety Commissioner Morrison responds to an ongoing internal affairs investigation
By Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison I need to set the record straight regarding recent reporting about the Vermont State Police(link is external) that contains significant inaccuracies and omissions, and to ensure the public fully understands the complete time line of recent events. At 10:06 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, Vermont...
vermontbiz.com
Remarks on civility and respect from Governor Scott at his weekly press conference
Vermont Business Magazine At his weekly press conference today, Governor Phil Scott addressed concerning incidents seen at youth sporting events over the past several months, and the need for everyone to work to be better role models. The governor in particular addressed the fight that ensued on the court(link is external) mostly among adult spectators at a middle school basketball game last week (January 31) in Alburgh. But this has not been the only incident involving fans at school sporting events.
Comments / 0