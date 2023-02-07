Vermont Business Magazine At his weekly press conference today, Governor Phil Scott addressed concerning incidents seen at youth sporting events over the past several months, and the need for everyone to work to be better role models. The governor in particular addressed the fight that ensued on the court(link is external) mostly among adult spectators at a middle school basketball game last week (January 31) in Alburgh. But this has not been the only incident involving fans at school sporting events.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO