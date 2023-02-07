Read full article on original website
todaynftnews.com
Polygon’s single day NFT trading volume reaches $11.4 million
The Polygon network is doing incredibly great recently, as the NFT trading volume of OpenSea has reached a 90-day high. Within just one day, the trading volume has gone up to $11,405,423 with the daily volume of Ethereum standing at $19,686,429 on OpenSea. This clearly states that Polygon saw almost half of Ethereum’s volume on the marketplace.
ENS Ecosystem Working Group request funds from ENS DAO
The proposal by ENS DAO to market 10,000 ETH to fund operating costs for the upcoming two years was accepted and will be executed following the two-day lock-up period. ENS DAO was earlier in possession of 40,746 ETH and 2.46 million USDC. The ENS Ecosystem Working Group is in charge...
Donald Trump NFT secondary sales exceed $16 million
As per OpenSea, on each secondary sale of Trump’s Card NFT, Billy Zanker receives a 10% royalty; the most recent sale brought in $4,400. The collection’s floor price peaked on December 15, 2022, and fell to 0.179 ETH on January 10, 2023. Direct sales of polygons brought in $4 million.
OpenSea joins the Seaport environment as aggregator
OpenSea is now an aggregator of SeaPort Ecosystem. OpenSea launched SeaPort in June 2022 to offer a modern foundation for Web3. People can go through and buy items from Sound XYZ, Ens Vision, and Sansa. OpenSea has become an aggregator of the SeaPort ecosystem. OpenSea informed users via Twitter that...
Ordinal Punks top as dominant Bitcoin NFT collection
The Ordinals Punks Non-fungible tokens‘ prices have jumped as noted by PROOF Collective. The sale of #27, which earned 1.93 BTC was mentioned in a tweet along with one more sale which happened after it and made 2.06 BTC. According to a Reddit poster, on February 9, 2023, the...
The Sandbox partners with Saudi Arabia; SAND rises 30% in value
The Saudi Arabia Digital Government Authority and The Sandbox co-founder and COO Sebastien Borget launched an MOU on February 7. During the LEAP 2023 tech conference in the Middle Eastern country, they broke the news via a LinkedIn post. An MOU is often the first step in a longer-term relationship,...
Hermès Wins Trademark Case Against MetaBirkins NFTs
Mason Rothschild, a NFT artist, and Hèrmes were accused of violating copyright in the case, which the nine-person jury found in Hèrmes’ favor on Wednesday. The jury found that Rothschild profited from Hermès’ goodwill by designing NFTs based on the fashion house’s Birkin bags and awarded Hermès $133,000 in damages. The jury also determined that the First Amendment to the United States Constitution did not protect NFTs.
