Bend, Redmond home prices hold steady as new year begins, report says; Bend sales hit recent low

By KTVZ news sources
 3 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend and Redmond median home sales prices held fairly steady in January, though the number of sales in Bend hit a recent low of 84, a report out Monday indicated.

In the first report of the new year from Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group, Bend’s median home sales price edged upward to $685,000 in January, a $7,000 rise from December. But the number of sales fell to 84, the lowest figure in at least the past three years, appraiser Donnie Montagner said.

The median days on market for Bend’s sold properties hit a recent peak of 36 days, highest since early 2020. But the market had a one-month supply of homes for sale, down a bit from the past couple of months.

Redmond, meanwhile, saw its median home sale price dip by $5,000, to $420,000, the report based on Multiple Listing Service figures said.

Appraiser Donnie Montagner noted that about 21% of last months Bend-area sales were in the $1 million-plus price points, up a bit from a year ago.

Here's the full report, including Central Oregon's smaller markets:

BEACON-REPORT-February-2023 Download

Bend, Redmond home prices hold steady as new year begins, report says; Bend sales hit recent low

