teslarati.com
Volkswagen initiates ID.4 recall to address stalling issue
Volkswagen initiated an ID.4 recall to address a stalling issue caused by software problems. The recall affects 2021 ID.4 vehicles in the United States. Approximately 20,904 ID.4 units are affected by the recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) published a post about VW’s ID.4 recall on February 1....
teslarati.com
Tesla makes good on Model Y with detached steering wheel, replaces car
Tesla has made good with an owner from New Jersey whose steering wheel fell off just a week after purchasing a Model Y by replacing the car and providing them with a loaner in the meantime. On January 30, Prerak Patel stated his Model Y steering wheel had simply disconnected...
teslarati.com
Tesla finally defaults to purchase price in US vehicle order pages
It took a long time, but Tesla has finally updated its vehicle order pages in United States to no longer default to prices that highlight “potential savings.” With the recent update, Tesla’s electric cars now default to their actual purchase price. Tesla’s US order pages have attracted...
teslarati.com
Tesla brand consideration drops by 3% in Q4, but it doesn’t mean much
New data from Kelley Blue Book shows consideration for Tesla vehicles dropped from 12 to 9 percent in Q4 compared to Q3, but it doesn’t mean all that much, considering the company is selling cars well beyond its manufacturing capabilities. Tesla has bounced around in KBB’s luxury brand consideration...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk expected to become the world’s richest person again
Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to be well on his way toward recapturing the title of the world’s wealthiest person by net worth. Musk’s net worth has seen a steep rise amidst TSLA stock’s recent rally over the past month. A look at the Bloomberg Billionaires Index...
teslarati.com
Why Tesla Model Y tax credit inclusion is good for some and bad for others
The Tesla Model Y complete lineup was recently added to the IRS list of qualifying vehicles that will give buyers a $7,500 tax credit. While it may seem like the company’s huge price cuts coupled with the tax credit would be good for everyone, it spells bad news for competitors that offer comparable EVs in the same category.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s biggest bull has $100M in stock of Musk’s newest venture: Twitter
Tesla’s biggest bull is arguably Ron Baron, a billionaire investor who runs New York’s Baron Capital and Baron Funds. After a monumental investment in Tesla stock years ago, which resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in gains, Baron is again putting his trust and money in the hands of CEO Elon Musk’s newest venture: Twitter.
teslarati.com
Tesla Investor Day is key to further stock growth, Morgan Stanley says
Tesla Investor Day on March 1 will be a key factor in furthering the company’s stock growth, Morgan Stanley said in a new note to investors. While Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to rebound after a sluggish 2022, Morgan Stanley is undoubtedly impressed with the automaker’s recovery in 2023. However, the firm, led by analyst Adam Jonas, said the “window of opportunity” has closed in terms of valuation, and Tesla will need to present something relatively substantial at its Investor Day event in March:
teslarati.com
New lithium development in Canada could lure Tesla
A fresh lithium development in Saskatchewan, Canada, along with other significant supply developments, could make the country more enticing than ever to supply-hungry Tesla. Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, have made it no secret that lithium is a vital resource for its business. It intends to work closely with suppliers and potentially develop its own reserves in the near future.
teslarati.com
Tesla Cybertruck sightings continue as production nears
Tesla Cybertruck sightings continue as the vehicle heads for initial production later this Summer. In its most recent spotting, the all-electric pickup is looking more compact than ever and is sporting a massive windshield wiper. The Cybertruck’s most recent sighting was spotted by a member of the vehicle’s fan group...
teslarati.com
Stellantis announces RAM 1500 REV and its forthcoming reveal
Stellantis has revealed the naming of its upcoming electric pickup truck, the RAM 1500 REV. As one of the big three original American automakers, and one who dominates within the pickup truck category, it was only a matter of time before Stellantis hopped onto the electric truck bandwagon. Ford and Rivian have more than proved that a market exists for the vehicle, and with General Motors on the cusp of introducing its first electric truck, RAM couldn’t be far behind. That was the thought process behind the RAM Revolution concept that was revealed just a month ago; now, the brand has announced its production version.
teslarati.com
Ford to unveil radical new business plan to improve quality and profitability
Ford executives will unveil the company’s new expansion plan at a meeting later this month. Ford has faced rocky roads in its transition to electric vehicles, and its most recent earnings report shows that. To battle these challenges, Ford CEO Jim Farley is taking the business by the horns and implementing a dramatic new expansion plan called Ford+. The scheme began last year as the automaker split into three segments covering ICE, EV, and commercial products, but at an upcoming meeting, the rest of the changes will be revealed.
Engadget
Discovery+ will remain as a standalone streaming platform after all
Over the last several months, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has been working to smush and together into a single, giant streaming service, which is expected to . However, it seems the company has rethought its strategy, as Discovery+ is sticking around as a standalone platform. "Our plan for the enhanced...
teslarati.com
Tesla Powerwall owner earns $574 by participating in California’s VPP program
When Elon Musk posted his Master Plan, Part Deux back in 2016, he highlighted that solar solutions like the Solar Roof and Powerwall could smoothly integrate energy generation and storage. Over the years, Musk has also noted that solar panels are essentially “money printers” if homeowners are able to sell their energy back to the grid.
teslarati.com
GM inks crucial semiconductor deal with GlobalFoundries
General Motors (GM) has announced today that it has signed an exclusive chip supply deal with GlobalFoundries, which the automaker states is a critical step to produce its upcoming vehicles. GM, like every automaker in the industry, was rattled over the past two years due to a worldwide chip shortage...
teslarati.com
Tesla shares (TSLA) poised to hit double its lows in January
After its severe beatdown in 2022, Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) seems intent on coming back with a vengeance. Considering TSLA’s behavior on Thursday’s premarket, the electric vehicle maker seems poised to double the price of its January 2023 lows. On Thursday’s premarket, Tesla shares rose by as much as...
teslarati.com
Lucid introduces new $7,500 discount as EV price war heats up
Lucid Motors has announced yet another discount, this time on top-range variants of the Lucid Air sedan. The effects of the Tesla price cuts from earlier this year are still being felt today. Many manufacturers quickly responded with price cuts of their own, including Lucid, who cut Air leases by $7,500. Now, thanks to continued price competition, Lucid is again offering a new discount. This time, the limited-time $7,500 discount applies to purchasing Lucid Air Touring and Grand Touring variants.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s sales growth in China looks even better amid country’s overall auto sector slump
Tesla saw strong sales growth in China in January, which is particularly impressive considering the overall slump in the Chinese auto sector. It does, if any, suggest that the electric vehicle maker is truly becoming one of China’s strongest EV companies. As per data from the China Passenger Car...
