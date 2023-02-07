ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons

With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 94, Detroit 89

DETROIT (10-16) Anderson 2-2 0-0 5, Liddell 6-13 5-6 17, Davis 13-33 9-10 42, Moss 2-5 1-2 6, Oliver 2-7 6-6 12, Koka 2-4 0-0 4, LeGreair 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Parks 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 21-24 89. MILWAUKEE (17-8) Rand 5-6 5-7 15, Browning 7-10...
MILWAUKEE, WI

