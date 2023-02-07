Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
sneakernews.com
Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears In Their Pantone 1837 Blue
Luxury — especially that of Tiffany & Co. — is timeless. And even beyond the world of jewels and opulence, the brand exerts quite a bit of influence, with Diamond Supply previously celebrating their heritage through a collaborative bout with none other than Nike SB. Now, quite a few years thereafter, the renowned jewelers are finally joining the Swoosh in an official capacity, which has taken the form of a simple yet tasteful interpretation of the Air Force 1.
sneakernews.com
“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95
“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” Releasing Holiday 2023
Jordan Brand has been giving some undivided attention to the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” colorway from 1992. The recent release of the Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” utilizes the aqua blue and yellow to give it some pop, while the upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Olive Concord” combines its own OG colorway with the same touches. There’s no explaining this spike in “Aqua”, but there are no complains as long as the color-blocking is properly executed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Low "23" Pays Homage to the GOAT
Michael Jordan‘s own namesake brand is paying homage to his accomplishments and GOAT status with the release of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low “23.” In celebration of Jordan himself, the silhouette arrives in the classic Chicago Bulls color makeup. The shoe surfaces in a white, black and...
sneakernews.com
Tattoo Artist Steve Wiebe’s Air Jordan 4 PE Features Laser-Etched Uppers
Since entering the League in 2017, Jayson Tatum has begun slowly covering his skin in tattoos drawn from the hand of famed artist Steve Wiebe. Having been contracted to ink a myriad of personal pieces that draw direct inspiration from Tatum’s roots, the work sprawled across the four-time All-Star’s back and legs have now been rendered into a collaborative denim-coated Air Jordan 4 PE.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Penny 2 Arrives in Classic "Black Patent"
Is bringing back the Air Penny 2 with full speed. Recently, the silhouette has been unveiled in a selection of new colorways and collaborations for the Penny Hardaway signature shoe. Arriving in an almost all-black, sleek iteration, the “Black Patent” sees the classic signature model dressed in black, white and...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low Dons A “Shattered Backboard” Reminiscent Colorway
Following its return back in 2020, the Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low has gone on to release numerous inline colorways as well as a collaborative duo with none other than Supreme New York. The silhouette continues to keep up the momentum in 2023, unveiling a “Shattered Backboard” reminiscent colorway via official images.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Debuts the Hex Mule SP
After revealing the Jordan Sophia Slide last summer, Jordan Brand is now officially stepping into the mule game with the Jordan Hex Mule SP in “Light Silver.”. Arriving first as a women’s-exclusive, the upcoming pairs feature a hexagonal base that wraps around the otherwise routinely-shaped slippers. Midsoles are slightly raised towards the center of the silhouette while the Jumpman logo and “23” branding are imprinted on the heels. Constructed out of a sugarcane-based foam, uppers feature a closed-toe design with two slits on the medial side for ventilation and textured interiors. Rounding out the look are squared, grooved bottoms.
hypebeast.com
Stüssy Reveals Nike Air Penny II Apparel Collaboration
Stüssy is the gift that keeps on giving. Just over one month deep into the new year, the skating imprint has already delivered much-talked-about collaborations with the likes of Timberland and Our Legacy WORK SHOP, as well as a fully-fledged Spring 2023 collection — and it’s showing no signs of braking. On Monday, Shawn Stüssy’s label revealed its full collaboration with.
Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
sneakernews.com
Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 Appears In Fourth “Fossil” Colorway
Since 2020, Stussy’s collaborative portfolio with Nike has been all over the place. Things got started with the Zoom Spiridon Cage, a shoe that is arguably one of the best sneaker collabs period over the last half-decade. They hopped around to Air Force 1s, brought back both their Air Huaraches, and even lent a hand with the slightly modified take on the Air Max 2013. Their most recent team-up with Nike turns its attention to the game of basketball, specifically the Air Penny 2 signature shoe.
LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record in Pink Nike LeBron 20
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer while wearing pink and silver Nike shoes.
An Air Jordan 3 ‘Oreo’ Is Reportedly Releasing This Year
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A popular color scheme is reportedly coming to the Air Jordan 3. Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files shared early info about the release of the Air Jordan 3 “Oreo,” a purported colorway of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s slated to launch before year’s end. Given that we’re still months away before the purported Air Jordan 3 “Oreo” is expected to hit retail, images of the shoe have yet to surface but the leaker accounts have...
Serena Williams Shows Off New Nike Air Max 90 Futura X SWDC Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams gave her followers a sneak peek at her new Serena Williams Design Crew collection in partnership with Nike on Instagram this weekend. Williams posed in a white long-sleeved top with Nike emblazoned across the chest, a pair of blush pink joggers and a pair of black-and-white paisley print socks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) To complement the sporty look, Williams went with a natural glam beat of a soft pink lip and softly...
hypebeast.com
First Look at Nike's Commemorative Air Force 1 Low "50 Years of Hip-Hop"
First look images of the model show the classic silhouette take design cues from the “Classics” pack. The shoe is crafted with the traditional white leather base, while a contrasting black and white gradient land on the panel swoosh and Nike Air heel logo. Additional branding details can be found on the special tongue tag that features the Nike emblem and the phrase “50 Years of Hip-Hop,” as well as the gold microphone adornment hanging on the laces. A yellow midsole gives the iteration an aged look as it rests on a grey midsole, and clean white laces tie the shoe together for a clean finish.
Comments / 0