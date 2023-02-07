Read full article on original website
Related
Vacheron Constantin Debuts a Racy New Version of Its Beloved Overseas Watch
Vacheron Constantin continues to lean into the “sport” element of sporty elegance with the latest variation of its popular Overseas watch—now with a panda dial. Today, the Swiss watchmaker revealed its brand-new Overseas Ref. 5500V/110A-B686, featuring that classic panda dial in a silver-toned, sunburst satin-finish, along with snailed black counters. Since the Overseas collection launched in 1996, we’ve seen a number of evolutions of the luxe timepiece, including the introduction of a chronograph complication in 1999 and redesigns in both 2004 and 2016. Through each of its many iterations over the past two decades, the Overseas Chronograph has showcased an array...
Lamborghini bids goodbye to V12s with one-off Auténtica roadster & Invencible coupé
LAMBORGHINI has shocked enthusiasts by introducing a new V12 variant of its Aventador series. The Invencible and Auténtica were released by Lamborghini to bid farewell to its legendary gas motors, as the company aims to electrify future models. The Aventador has been part of Lamborghini’s lineup since 2011 and...
The 2023 Metallic Fund Continues to Champion Black Creative Talent in Britain
The U.K. is home to thousands of Black and POC creatives that have worked to become leading personalities in their space. It can be challenging to break into artistic industries, but the Metallic Fund is here to support ambitious talent on their journey to success. In 2021 Hypebeast helped launch...
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 97 in an All-New "Oxidized" Colorway
Has presented its latest Air Max 97 iteration and this time the sneaker has been coated in an “Oxidized” colorway. As one of the Swooshes’ most popular silhouettes, the 97 has been blessed with a slew of general release colorways. Some stand-outs from recent times come in the form of the reissued “Silver Bullet” for a cleaner example, while more experimental additions — such as the “Kiss My Air” version — have ticked the box for those looking for something slightly different.
Emerging U.K. Designer Olly Shinder Drops Technical and Kinky SS23 Collection
Central Saint Martins graduate Olly Shinder is going from strength to strength. From showcasing his Spring/Summer 2023 collection at a showroom in Paris last season to hitting Hypebeast’s list of the best emerging U.K. designers to watch this year, the designer’s technical sensibilities have clearly made an impact on the buyers — and soon-to-be wearers — in the British fashion scene. Now, Shinder’s SS23 collection is available to buy.
Ranking the Best Valentine’s Day Sneakers
Love is in the air this February as the season of romance (or lonesomeness, for those not struck by Cupid’s arrow) is here once again. Climaxing with the annual celebration of Valentine’s Day, brands have found many ways to encourage the world to partake in its festivities, including seasonally-themed footwear. Looking back, a fun assortment of releases from.
Folkform Pays a Pleated Homage to a Design Icon
Stockholm-based design duo Folkform has turned its attention to the work of architect Josef Frank, creating a series of pleated lamps for Swedish brand Svenskt Tenn. Throughout his career, Austrian-born Frank had a huge impact on design not only in his home country but in Sweden too, where he lived for over 30 years. During his time in Stockholm, he worked extensively with the interior design store Svenskt Tenn – creating over 250 textile prints for its collections. Now, on the occasion of Stockholm Design Week, Folkform is paying homage to the work of Frank with a body of work that combines their signature style with his legacy.
JOY Objects Launches Sustainable “JOY STOOL ONE”
Swedish design entity JOY Objects has launched a new home furnishing offering during Stockholm Design Week. Titled “JOY STOOL ONE,” the new offering centers the brand’s contemporary and minimal design cadence with a keen eye on environmentally equitable constructions. The crisp piece is crafted from Restore Innovate untreated aluminum and Green Cast 100% recycled acrylic.
Takara Tomy Arts's Showy Gacha Backpack Actually Dispenses Capsule Toys
To celebrate Gacha Day (February 17) this year, Takara Tomy Arts has designed a gacha machine that you can wear. Part of the company’s “Let’s Play Gacha Project” to promote capsule toys, the Showy Gacha backpack is modeled after Takara Tomy Arts’ Gacha 2EZ machine.
Canada Goose and UNION LA Team Up For 2023 NBA All-Star Capsule Collection
Canada Goose is venturing past the extreme weather outerwear lane to produce a capsule collection that is not only characterized by peak performance but also sport and streetwear. The renowned winterwear brand partnered with UNION LA designer and streetwear legend, Chris Gibbs, to create a five-piece collection inspired by nostalgic Americana with a reimagined modern twist.
Take a Closer Look at the Balenciaga Point Toe Clogs
After getting a closer look at the Defender Extreme Tire Tread Clogs, we now have a closer look at the Balenciaga Point Toe Clogs. The unique footwear style was originally unveiled at the fashion house’s Summer 2023 “The Mud Show” collection presentation last year. Made in Italy,...
BEAMS and Arc'teryx Reconnect for ReBIRD Bag Series
Following the joint “DIMENSIONS” capsule last year for its 25th anniversary, BEAMS now taps Arc’teryx once again for a new bag series under the Canadian outdoor brand’s ReBIRD sustainability program. The upcoming series makes use of upcycled materials to construct three silhouettes including the classic Arro...
Supreme Shares Its SS23 Collection Teaser
Brace yourself, Supreme season lies ahead. The brand’s biannual break is all but over as it has revealed its teaser for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Despite Supreme keeping a low profile over the past month, there’s plenty to look forward to. A rumored list of collaborators include UNDERCOVER, Nike on the Air Bakin and SB Dunk, Tamagotchi and typical partners such as The North Face. Adding to the mayhem, they’ve officially switched over to Shopify for hosting its web shops and a West Hollywood store is set to open. Topping it all off, it’s said to be Tremaine Emory’s first full collection as creative director.
Zodiac Unites With Huckberry for Left Hand Drive Pro-Diver GMT
In celebrating 140 years of Zodiac‘s Super Sea Wolf timepiece, the watchmaker has unveiled a collaborative Zodiac Left Hand Drive Pro-Diver GMT with lifestyle brand, Huckberry. Coalescing the ISO-certified Super Sea Wolf Pro-Diver’s technicality with a universal GMT tracker, this limited-edition watch enables its wearers to simultaneously observe two...
Children of the Discordance, COSTS and Salomon Collide for a XT-6 ADV Collaboration
In the early months of 2023, Salomon has gone full throttle with its collaborations as it has announced new initiatives with the likes of 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi, Wood Wood and Pas Normal Studios. And to further extend its winter catalog, the brand has linked up with COSTS and Children of the Discordance to piece together a playful XT-6 ADV collaboration.
Pharrell's adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT Arrives in "Focus Olive"
Last year, Pharrell Williams stomped into headlines with the introduction of the. Hu NMD S1 RYAT. As one of adidas’ most frequent collaborators, the project arrived as the next generation of Pharrell NMDs, a natural progression of both the Hu NMD sneaker and the new NMD S1 silhouette. Operating as a “cultural artifact and an object for humans pushing forward on our planet,” according to Williams, the Hu NMD S1 RYAT offers a bold new look backed by signature adidas technology such as BOOST.
This Stunning Classic Bentley Is Now Electric After A Super-Rare Conversion
Bentleys are some of the best-looking cars to ever come from England. Modern Bentleys like the current Continental and Flying Spur are incredibly fast and filled with more luxurious creature comforts than one thought possible. Classic Bentleys like the Turbo R and S2 just ooze class and sophistication. Bentley was founded in 1919, and if anything, is a company steeped in tradition. This is the same company that used the 6.75-liter V8 for over 60 years.
Brain Child Readies Spring 2023 "Always Nuclear" Collection
Launched in 2018, Brain Child is a Boston-based streetwear label with the mission of building a community and energizing the world’s inner child through creativity, design, and collaboration. Built around founder Doug Ansine’s love for Japanese animation and product design, Brain Child’s past collaborations include Akira-inspired tees with HIDDEN.NY and bodega pop-up merch with VANDY THE PINK. Focused on growing its own in-line offerings over the past few years, it now delivers its Spring 2023 “Always Nuclear” collection featuring its signature prints and graphics across cozy essentials.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following the previous release featuring multiple Dr.Marten’s footwear, HBX Archives is back with more outerwear, footwear, and accessories. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and. ,...
Store Your Daily Necessities in Telfar's New "The Pill" Bag
Telfar Clemens has made a name for himself by producing enchanting leather goods that can pair perfectly with any outfit. His eponymous label has launched several smash hits that became instant classics, from its iconic Shopping Bags to its recently debuted wallet design. Telfar has proven that he is on a clear path to accessory domination.
