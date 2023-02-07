Read full article on original website
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway
Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
Air Jordan 5 SE “Georgetown” Set For Holiday 2023 Release
Sticking close to colors of its collegiate-level partners, Jordan Brand is ready to deliver yet another Georgetown-themed colorway of the Air Jordan 5 Retro SE. Semi-officially viewed as Player Exclusive releases for the general population, this series of Air Jordan 5 Retro SE drops are giving the fans a taste of what it might be like to be a friend of the program.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
LeBron James Is First To Be Spotted in Highly Anticipated Tiffany & Co. x Nike Collab
LeBron James stunted in the new Tiffany & Co. x collaboration at today’s game at the Madison Square Garden. King James did not miss a beat with his fresh fit, revealing an all-new letterman jacket from the collaboration. The all-black varsity jacket features leather sleeves and co-branded Tiffany & Co. x Nike patchwork graphics. In an ode to New York City, which is where Tiffany’s heritage is highlighted, the patchwork features monikers relating to the city on the front and the two signature brands on the back. Most of the graphics were highlighted in the classic Tiffany blue.
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Nylon Takes On A Classic “Black/White” Look
As one of the most iconic sneaker designs of all time, the Nike Air Force 1 Low has undergone countless modifications since debuting in 1983. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s classic creation appeared with nylon panels and a straightforward black and white color scheme. Neither aspect is new to the design,...
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen” Set For April 2023 Release
When LeBron James signed to Nike almost two decades ago, the brand celebrated in one of the few ways they know how: through sneakers. And as we come up on the 20th Anniversary of the two’s long-running partnership, that very same, commemorative release — the Air Force 1 “Four Horsemen” — is set to return to the shelves.
Multi-Color Cotton Candy Coats The Nike Vapormax Plus
Inspired by the iconic Nike Air Max Plus, the modernized Vapormax Plus has effectively cemented itself within the cushioned sneaker community in under half a decade. Maintaining its widely-adorned appreciation through a reinvigorated slate of offerings, yet another colorful gradient coats the silhouette’s plush neoprene mimicking the multi-color cotton candy found at ballparks.
The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Dons An Understated, White-On-Navy Colorway
The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97, much like its Air Max 90 and Air Max Plus-inspired counterparts, is receiving a few new colorways for 2023. This white and navy pair is but the latest, with more likely to surface leading up to Air Max Day. Among one of the silhouette’s...
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
The Air Jordan 11 “DMP” Is Expected To Return Holiday 2023
Although we’re only in the first month of 2023, speculation surrounding the annual holiday season Air Jordan 11 retro has already begun. Recently known sneaker-leaker, @zSneakerHeadz on Instagram, and online publication, Sneaker Files, have added more fuel to the rumor fire as they’ve reported that the “Defining Moments Pack” (“DMP”) style of Michel Jordan’s eleventh signature sneaker will return for the first time since 2006.
A Brazil-Friendly Nike Air Max Plus Surfaces
Nike has long had a fascination with Brazil, parading its signature green and yellow by way ofthe Dunk Low. And now, the Air Max Plus, too, is following suit, expanding upon the brand’s homage in a way a bit more faithful to the country’s flag. Much of this...
This Chicago Bulls-Friendly Jordan Legacy 312 Low Features New “23” Branding On The Sides
Developed with the help of Chicago’s Don C, the Jordan Legacy 312 Low recently emerged in another color combination honoring Michael Jordan’s time on the hardwood. Obvious nods to the first three Air Jordan designs are joined by lockdown straps on the vamp. Both “Wings,” Nike, and Brand Jordan logos land on the latest take of the hybrid sneaker. And while the pair’s Chicago Bulls-friendly outfit is compelling, what’s most striking is the “23” printed onto the lateral side. The non-standard design choice further immortalizes M.J.’s legacy and is a fitting touch to the lifestyle model inspired by performance.
The Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low Dons A “Shattered Backboard” Reminiscent Colorway
Following its return back in 2020, the Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low has gone on to release numerous inline colorways as well as a collaborative duo with none other than Supreme New York. The silhouette continues to keep up the momentum in 2023, unveiling a “Shattered Backboard” reminiscent colorway via official images.
