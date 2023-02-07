ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketWatch

AstraZeneca says Forxiga approved in EU for heart failure

By Kyle Morris
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYSg2_0ketItEl00

AstraZeneca PLC said Tuesday that Forxiga has been approved in the European Union for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure.

The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant UK:AZN AZN said the approval by the European Commission follows the positive opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in December 2022 and was based on results from the Deliver Phase 3 trial.

Heart failure is a chronic, long-term condition that worsens over time and affects about 15 million people in Europe, the company said.

Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
hcplive.com

Voluntary Recall Announced for Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution for Hypothyroidism

This week, the FDA announced that 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium oral solution, used for hypothyroidism, were being recalled due to potentially being subpotent. The FDA announced that pharmaceutical company IBSA Pharma recalled 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium (TIROSINT-SOL) oral solution due to sub-potency.1. According to FDA officials, IBSA Pharma’s...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Rybelsus Approved as First-Line Treatment Option for Type 2 Diabetes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rybelsus (semaglutide) — the only GLP-1 agonist drug that is taken as a pill — as a first-line treatment option for type 2 diabetes, according to a press release from its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk. GLP-1 receptor agonists are a...
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes: Could old antipsychotic drugs be an alternative to metformin?

A new study finds that an older class of antipsychotic medications can lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. These drugs may address the needs of people who cannot take existing diabetes medications, or for whom they have become less effective. The antipsychotics address the expression of an...
US News and World Report

Shoppers to Face Fresh Price Hikes as Stores, Suppliers Pass on Costs

LONDON (Reuters) - Shoppers around the world will pay even more for groceries this year than they did in 2022, according to retailers, consumer goods firms and investors, unless commodity costs decline or the shift to cheaper store-brand products accelerates. Retailers and consumer goods producers have been stuck in tough...
hcplive.com

Certain Antihypertensive Drugs may Increase Risk of Hyperuricemia, Gout

Results may help minimize the risk of developing hyperuricemia, gout, and related adverse events in patients receiving antihypertensive drugs. Although different from most previous studies, results from a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology1 indicated that certain potassium-sparing diuretics, losartan, and calcium channel blockers may be associated with an increased risk of gout, hyperuricemia, and related adverse events (AEs), such as gouty arthritis, gouty tophus, and urate nephropathy. Additionally, certain antihypertensive drugs with central action, α and β blockers, vasodilators, and renin inhibitors, may also increase the risk of these conditions.
Phys.org

Further food price rises could cause up to one million additional deaths in 2023

Food prices in the U.K. are at their highest for 15 years and something similar is happening in almost every country around the world. The situation is set to get worse as high fertilizer prices, and resulting lower yields from reduced use, may cause further food inflation in 2023. My co-authors and I recently published research in Nature Food which suggests these price rises will lead to many people's diets becoming poorer, with up to 1 million additional deaths and 100 million more people undernourished.
biopharmadive.com

Roche rival to AstraZeneca’s Soliris succeeds in late-stage testing

Roche on Tuesday said its experimental medicine crovalimab showed promise in late-stage testing for a rare blood disorder, keeping the company on track to join a crowded market led by AstraZeneca’s top-selling drug Soliris. The drugmaker's Genentech unit tested the drug in people with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, or PNH,...
ajmc.com

FDA Approves Daprodustat for Anemia From CKD in Adult Dialysis Patients

Daprodustat (Jesduvroq, GSK) is the first oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor to gain approval in the United States. This article originally appeared on Pharmacy Times®. The FDA has approved daprodustat (Jesduvroq, GSK) for the once daily treatment of anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults administered...
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

178
Followers
120
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch empowers the money minded with the news, the tools and the know-how to achieve financial fitness. Create a Watchlist and track your stocks. Dive into podcasts from The Moneyist and get investing, saving and spending tips. And track what the news of the day means to you and your nest egg.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy