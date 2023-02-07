AstraZeneca says Forxiga approved in EU for heart failure

AstraZeneca PLC said Tuesday that Forxiga has been approved in the European Union for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure.

The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant UK:AZN AZN said the approval by the European Commission follows the positive opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in December 2022 and was based on results from the Deliver Phase 3 trial.

Heart failure is a chronic, long-term condition that worsens over time and affects about 15 million people in Europe, the company said.

Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com