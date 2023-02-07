Read full article on original website
The featured game on ESPN’s college basketball action will come between two hungry teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8) will face off against an evenly matched opponent in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9). ESPN coverage will be live from Winston-Salem, North Carolina for this in-state tilt. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina-Wake Forest prediction and pick.
After dropping five of six games following its season-opening 14-game winning streak, No. 21 UConn is once again showing signs
Jay Wright has made a seamless transition to CBS Sports as a college basketball analyst, and the former Villanova Hall of Famer coach peeled back the curtain to describe just how hard it can be for transfers at new schools. During Sunday's Ohio State-Michigan game, Wright routinely begged for West Virginia transfer Sean McNeil to get more involved in the Buckeyes' offense.
The race for March Madness heated up as ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest bracketology Tuesday morning. “It’s both refreshing and rare when the major polls make sense,” Lunardi wrote for ESPN. “This is one of those times, as Purdue managed to lose narrowly at rival Indiana and retain its No. 1 ranking. The Boilermakers clearly have the best NCAA tournament résumé, but pollsters typically miss or ignore that on a week-to-week basis.”
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
With less than a month remaining in the 2022-23 regular season, ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated its rankings for the top teams in the country. Purdue is currently No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. ESPN's BPI, however, has the Boilermakers ranked fifth. Houston, ...
Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts discuss the Big East standings and break down where #20 Providence is headed after tonight's win over Georgetown.
As we are nearing the long-awaited March Madness tournament, NCAA basketball regular season is in full swing. Although defending champions Kansas Jayhawks have been listed among the top contenders for the coveted title of this year’s champion, they still lag behind several other programs when it comes to their odds at taking home a trophy.
FOX Sports college basketball reporter John Fanta has referred to him as "a generational big man," while colleague Andy Katz says, "His size makes him impossible to defend." Purdue center Zach Edey has the sport's full attention. Heading into the final month of the men’s college basketball regular season, Edey...
New Jersey City University upset No. 23 Rowan University Wednesday night on a last-second three-point shot, handing Rowan its first conference loss of the season.
