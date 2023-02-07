ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Hut 8 to merge with rival cryptocurrency mining firm US Bitcoin

Two notable Bitcoin mining firms, Hut 8 and US Bitcoin, have announced a merger as detailed in a press release published on Feb. 7. The merger will combine two of Hut 8’s sites in Canada with all four of US Bitcoin’s sites in the US. The combined firm will utilize 825 megawatts of gross energy across all six sites. The new company will be able to leverage an estimated 5.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) of self-mining power across five sites.
UK says digital pound will not be a crypto as consultation period begins

The U.K. initiated the consultation period for its digital pound today and said that the asset will not be a cryptocurrency, as seen in a Feb. 7 statement. “While cash is here to stay, a digital pound issued and backed by the Bank of England could be a new way to pay … That’s why we want to investigate what is possible first, whilst always making sure we protect financial stability.”
Celsius creditors, US gov oppose bankrupt’s lender extension request due to high cash burn rate

The U.S. government and creditors have objected to Celsius’ plan to extend its restructuring plan to June 30, according to Feb. 8 court filings. Celsius wanted to extend its exclusive filing period until March 31 and its exclusive solicitation period through June 30, according to a Jan. 25 filing. The firm argued that it might have to liquidate assets if it could not “reach a definitive agreement” on its restructuring plan.
US tops Coin Journal’s list of most successful crypto countries

The United States sits perched atop Coin Journal’s list of most desirable crypto countries, garnering a 9.94 score out of 10, recognized as having 1,992 crypto-related businesses that employ 5,691 people, worth $46.95 billion. The next more successful country, the UK, has a crypto industry worth an estimated $8.16...
Genesis-backed Coin Cloud files for bankruptcy on its ATM network

Cryptocurrency ATM company Coin Cloud has filed for bankruptcy, according to a document submitted to Nevada’s bankruptcy court on Feb. 7. Coin Cloud has up to 10,000 creditors, according to the filing. It also has $50 million to $100 million in assets and $100 million to $500 million in liabilities.
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Gazprombank warns of losses stemming from launch of Russian CBDC

Gazprombank said the Russian central bank digital currency (CBDC) has to be launched gradually and carefully to minimize the losses banks will face as a consequence, Russian news outlet RBC reported Feb. 7. According to the report, the lender believes the digital ruble will lead to an inevitable fall in...
FTX User Debt (FUD) tokens decline 10% as 18M burn becomes imminent

Crypto exchange Huobi said DebtDAO would burn 18 million FTX User Debt (FUD) tokens later today because it rallied to a much higher value than the recommended price, according to a Feb. 7 statement. Debt DAO previously issued 20 million FUD tokens valued at $1 each, representing around $100 million...
The Sandbox gains 30% following mysterious Saudia Arabia partnership

Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with the popular blockchain game The Sandbox, according to a LinkedIn post published on Feb. 7. Sebastien Borget, co-founder and COO of The Sandbox, said that his blockchain-based virtual world project had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority (DGA).
Russian government gives green light to crypto mining operation in Siberia

The Russian government announced on Feb. 8 that it would start providing direct financial support to a cryptocurrency mining operation set to launch in Siberia later this year. According to Russian media, The Bitriver-B company will manage and operate the facility with 30,000 crypto-mining machines. It will employ 100 workers...
Web3 Payments SaaS Can Push Mainstream Crypto Adoption

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tel Aviv, Israel, 7th February, 2023, Chainwire — Today, the Fuse Network unveils Fuse 2.0. Aimed at taking on a significant...

