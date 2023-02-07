Read full article on original website
Related
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
Woman, 21, killed in horror head-on crash with thug in stolen van driving wrong way while being chased by cops
A MAN has admitted to killing a 21-year-old woman in a car crash after he stole a van and drove it on the wrong side of the road. Ashley Loveday, 28, was being chased by police in Dagenahm, East London, when he collided with the Toyota Prius carrying Grace Payne home from a night out with her coworkers.
BBC
Five arrested after Ashford schoolgirl hurt in racial attack
Five people have been arrested after a teenage girl was injured in what police have described as a "serious racially aggravated assault" outside a school. A 16-year-old girl, two girls aged 11, a 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man have been arrested. A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being...
Man arrested after disappearance of 11-year-old girl to appear in court
A 53-year-old man who was arrested and charged after an 11-year-old girl went missing is to appear in court.The child was reported missing from Galashiels in the Scottish Borders on Sunday night which prompted a huge search involving specialist divers, a police helicopter, a mountain rescue team and members of the public.She was located at a property in the area at around 9.30pm the following day, more than 24 hours after being last seen.The man charged in connection with her disappearance is expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, Lothians and Scottish Borders commander, said: “I want to thank the public for their huge effort and assistance during this incident.“The people of Galashiels really came together and supported each other, the emergency services and search teams.“We believe this incident to be contained and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.“There will be increased high visibility patrols in the streets to provide reassurance and advice to the public, and anyone with concerns can speak to an officer at any time.”
Woman arrested after three children stabbed in Huddersfield
Four people, including two boys and a girl, found seriously injured at house on Monday morning
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
New CCTV breakthrough in hunt for missing dog walker as police seek woman in red
A CCTV image has been released of a woman in red who may be a witness in the mysterious disappearance of dog walker Nicola Bulley. Lancashire Police would like to speak to the woman, who officers believe was in the area at the time Ms Bulley was last seen.She was wearing a red and white coat, light-coloured trousers a bobble hat, and is being sought as a potential witness and not a suspect.The woman was seen on CCTV at around 8.48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Ms Bulley was last seen. At the time, Ms Bulley is understood...
Man admitted to police officer that he killed Bennylyn Burke, trial told
A man confessed to a police officer searching for a missing woman and her child that he killed the 25-year-old, a court has heard.Andrew Innes was accused at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday of murdering Bennylyn Burke and Jellica Burke, two, at a house in Troon Avenue, Dundee, between February 20 and March 5 2021.The court heard Pc Gavin Burns was sent to the house after the pair had been reported missing and Innes, 52, told him: “I killed her (Bennylyn). She’s under the floor. We got into a fight and I killed her.”The trial was told Innes...
Epsom College – latest: Headteacher shot dead by husband was ‘arrested after domestic row’
Headteacher Emma Pattison was reportedly arrested seven years ago after a domestic row with her husband, George Pattison.Mrs Pattison, who police believe was shot by her partner, allegedly slapped Mr Pattison around the face, Sky News reported.He phoned the police and they arrested Mrs Pattison on suspicion of common assault, but she was later released without charge.Police suspect Mr Pattison killed his headteacher wife Emma and their seven-year-old daughter Lettie before taking his own life, The Independent understands, with a gun registered in his name found alongside their bodies at their home in the private school’s grounds.The Times reported...
Teen rushed to hospital with ‘potentially serious injuries’ after ‘being attacked by pupils from another school’
A TEEN has been hospitalised with "potentially serious injuries" after being "assaulted" by other students. Emergency services rushed to ARK Kings Academy in Birmingham at around 3.37pm yesterday, where they found the injured boy. The school said that he had been "assaulted" by other students, but that staff had intervened...
Police ‘will not tolerate’ people breaking into houses to find missing mother
Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have warned they “will not tolerate” people committing criminal offences by breaking into empty or derelict riverside properties to try to find the missing mother-of-two.Ms Bulley, 45, went missing on January 27 in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.In a press conference on Tuesday, Lancashire Constabulary warned members of the public not to “take the law into their own hands” and not to direct online abuse at people connected to the investigation.Superintendent Sally Riley said: “We will not tolerate online abuse of anyone, including innocent witnesses, members of the family and friends, of local...
Mother of boy whose body was found by diver at centre of Nicola Bulley search is 'forever grateful'
Mrs Downes, 51, said her family regarded Mr Faulding as a 'hero' for ending their ordeal of not knowing what happened to her 16-year-old son Ellis.
BBC
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
Epsom College deaths being treated as homicide investigation, say police
Detectives recover firearm and are said to suspect husband killed headteacher Emma Pattison and their daughter
Tristyn Bailey was stabbed 114 times in an unspeakable murder. A Snapchat selfie caught her killer classmate
Tristyn Bailey was supposed to help make a special Mother’s Day breakfast for mom Stacey on the day she was reported missing on 9 May 2021. Recalling the day at a memorial service exactly one year later, her father Forrest said that Tristyn’s sister Sophia had already begun preparing the meal before they noticed anything was awry.“Shortly after that, our day was shattered,” Forrest Bailey told the service, according to WJXT-TV.The family reported Tristyn, a 13-year-old seventh grade student at Patriot Oaks Academy, missing at around 10am to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office who put out an urgent missing...
iheart.com
Texas Woman Smashes Husband's Car After Catching Him With Another Woman
A Texas woman is behind bars after allegedly hitting her husband with her car. Arlene Renteria became aware that her husband was talking to another woman, FOX 25 reports. She allegedly took a baseball bat to the truck's headlights and also smashed the windshield with a rock. When her husband tired to leave, Renteria got in her car and backed into his vehicle.
‘An Act of Pure Evil:’ Legendary Homicide Detective Reacts to Aiden Fucci Guilty Plea
Former homicide detective Fil Waters doesn’t use the term “psychopath” loosely. But that’s exactly how he would describe 16-year-old Aiden Fucci, who recently pleaded guilty to stabbing his 13-year-old classmate 114 times. “In this case, this is an act of pure evil,” Waters said in an...
Comments / 0