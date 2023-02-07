Read full article on original website
ABC7 Los Angeles
Penguins in action against the Ducks after overtime win
Pittsburgh Penguins (25-16-9, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-29-6, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Penguins defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in overtime. Anaheim has a 17-29-6 record overall and a 9-13-1 record on its home ice....
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons
With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
ABC7 Los Angeles
USC faces Oregon after White's 22-point game
USC Trojans (17-6, 9-3 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (14-10, 8-5 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: USC visits the Oregon Ducks after Tre White scored 22 points in USC's 80-74 win against the Washington Huskies. The Ducks have gone 10-4 at home. Oregon is fourth in the...
ABC7 Los Angeles
WNBA mock draft 2023: Picks and player projections
With several -- but not all -- major moves of free agency having taken place, it's time for another look at the projected first round in ESPN's 2023 WNBA mock draft. Since our previous mock in November after the Indiana Fever won the draft lottery, we've had plenty of time to see how women's college basketball players have developed this season. But we still don't know how many of the four-year seniors might take the option of returning for a fifth season because of the pandemic-affected 2020-21 academic year. So there is no guarantee the players in this mock draft will make themselves eligible for the 2023 draft.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Sources: Lakers land D'Angelo Russell in three-team trade
The Los Angeles Lakershave agreed to tradeRussell Westbrookto theUtah Jazzand reacquire point guardD'Angelo Russellfrom theMinnesota Timberwolvesin a three-team, eight-player trade, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday. The Lakers also getMalik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in the trade, while the Timberwolves will receive guardsMike ConleyandNickeil Alexander-Walker and picks. In addition...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Sources: Lakers trading center Thomas Bryant to Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers are trading center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. L.A. receives Denver's second-round picks in 2025, 2026 and 2029, sources said. Bryant signed a one-year deal with the Lakers this summer after missing most...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Jordin Canada decides to stay with hometown Los Angeles Sparks
LOS ANGELES -- Jordin Canada is staying with her hometown Los Angeles Sparks. The guard was re-signed to a training camp contract on Wednesday. Last season, Canada started 25 of 32 games and averaged 9.2 points, 5.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in her first year with the Sparks.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kyrie Irving debuts for Mavs, scores 24 in win over Clippers
LOS ANGELES -- About an hour after his debut with the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving took a seat at the front of the crowded visitors' news conference room at Crypto.com Arena and was immediately asked about his former Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant being traded to the Phoenix Suns, news that broke minutes before.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit James and the Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks (37-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Los Angeles and Milwaukee face off. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 32.2 points per game.
