ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

Penguins in action against the Ducks after overtime win

Pittsburgh Penguins (25-16-9, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-29-6, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Penguins defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in overtime. Anaheim has a 17-29-6 record overall and a 9-13-1 record on its home ice....
ANAHEIM, CA
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons

With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
DETROIT, MI
ABC7 Los Angeles

USC faces Oregon after White's 22-point game

USC Trojans (17-6, 9-3 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (14-10, 8-5 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: USC visits the Oregon Ducks after Tre White scored 22 points in USC's 80-74 win against the Washington Huskies. The Ducks have gone 10-4 at home. Oregon is fourth in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

WNBA mock draft 2023: Picks and player projections

With several -- but not all -- major moves of free agency having taken place, it's time for another look at the projected first round in ESPN's 2023 WNBA mock draft. Since our previous mock in November after the Indiana Fever won the draft lottery, we've had plenty of time to see how women's college basketball players have developed this season. But we still don't know how many of the four-year seniors might take the option of returning for a fifth season because of the pandemic-affected 2020-21 academic year. So there is no guarantee the players in this mock draft will make themselves eligible for the 2023 draft.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Sources: Lakers land D'Angelo Russell in three-team trade

The Los Angeles Lakershave agreed to tradeRussell Westbrookto theUtah Jazzand reacquire point guardD'Angelo Russellfrom theMinnesota Timberwolvesin a three-team, eight-player trade, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday. The Lakers also getMalik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in the trade, while the Timberwolves will receive guardsMike ConleyandNickeil Alexander-Walker and picks. In addition...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Sources: Lakers trading center Thomas Bryant to Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. L.A. receives Denver's second-round picks in 2025, 2026 and 2029, sources said. Bryant signed a one-year deal with the Lakers this summer after missing most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Jordin Canada decides to stay with hometown Los Angeles Sparks

LOS ANGELES -- Jordin Canada is staying with her hometown Los Angeles Sparks. The guard was re-signed to a training camp contract on Wednesday. Last season, Canada started 25 of 32 games and averaged 9.2 points, 5.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in her first year with the Sparks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Kyrie Irving debuts for Mavs, scores 24 in win over Clippers

LOS ANGELES -- About an hour after his debut with the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving took a seat at the front of the crowded visitors' news conference room at Crypto.com Arena and was immediately asked about his former Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant being traded to the Phoenix Suns, news that broke minutes before.
DALLAS, TX
ABC7 Los Angeles

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit James and the Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks (37-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Los Angeles and Milwaukee face off. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 32.2 points per game.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy