theresandiego.com
The Best Sports Bars In San Diego From Downtown to North County
Listen up, San Diego sports fans! If you’re tired of being a spectator from your couch while the real fans are livin’ it up at the bar, then it’s time to step up your game and head to one of the best sports bars in San Diego, instead!
Beloved San Diego Businesses Host Girl Scout Cookies + Beverage Pairing Fundraiser
On Saturday, February 18th, a group of beloved San Diego restaurants, bars, and breweries will be hosting a Girl Scout Cookies + beverage pairings fundraiser event! Iconic local eateries and watering holes are currently working to create pairings with everyone’s favorite cookies, to offer guests unique flavor combs never-before tasted.
The Japanese Friendship Garden & San Diego Sake Club Launch New Sake Program
The Japanese Friendship Garden and San Diego Saké Club have collaborated to create the KANPAI Sake Program at the Japanese Friendship Garden!. Members will learn the history and process of making sake from the experts, and partake in this unique beverage, from drinking sake at different temperatures to learning about a variety of cups.
ELE Collective Opens Johnston’s Neighborhood Restaurant And Bar In The Heart Of University Heights
San Diego based ELE Collective (Park & Rec, former Waypoint Public) has opened doors today to Johnston’s restaurant and bar in University Heights. Located in one of the city’s oldest communities at 4628 Park Boulevard, the new neighborhood eatery is a nod to a unique piece of San Diego history: an original 1920s five-and-dime, “Johnston’s Variety Dept. Store,” which was unearthed during the restaurant’s renovations.
