Read full article on original website
Related
Epsom College – latest: Headteacher shot dead by husband was ‘arrested after domestic row’
Headteacher Emma Pattison was reportedly arrested seven years ago after a domestic row with her husband, George Pattison.Mrs Pattison, who police believe was shot by her partner, allegedly slapped Mr Pattison around the face, Sky News reported.He phoned the police and they arrested Mrs Pattison on suspicion of common assault, but she was later released without charge.Police suspect Mr Pattison killed his headteacher wife Emma and their seven-year-old daughter Lettie before taking his own life, The Independent understands, with a gun registered in his name found alongside their bodies at their home in the private school’s grounds.The Times reported...
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Missing mother Nicola Bulley: Her final text before vanishing 'into thin air'
The mortgage adviser, 45, sent the text at 8.57am moments before logging onto a Teams call while she walked her dog along the River Wyre in Lancashire.
Toddler dies after being found inside washing machine in family home
A toddler has died after being found inside the washing machine at her family home, according to reports. Authorities in Paris announced on Friday they were opening an investigation into the three-year-old girl’s death.The prosecutor’s office said she was discovered at a property in northeast Paris on Thursday night, but refused to provide more details or confirm a report in Le Parisien that she was found alive inside the washing machine.The newspaper claimed she was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement. She died in emergency care an...
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information
Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
Heartbroken man dies days after wife was crushed to death by 2600lb Denny’s sign
The husband of a 72-year-old grandmother who was fatally crushed by a 2,600 lbs (1180kg) falling Denny’s sign has also died from injuries sustained in the freak accident.Lloyd Curtis, 77, died in hospital on 23 January, four days after his wife of 50 years Lillian Mae Curtis suffered catastrophic head injuries when the giant sign fell on their car in a restaurant parking lot in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, according to a report from ABC affilliate KVUE. The couple and their daughter Mary Graham, 58, had stopped for a meal after picking up Lloyd Curtis from a hospital in Louisville...
ABC producer Dax Tejera choked to death due to alcohol intoxication after collapsing on NYC sidewalk
Dax Tejera, the ABC News producer who died two days before Christmas, choked to death while intoxicated, according to authorities.ABC News initially announced that Mr Tejera had died of a heart attack, but the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in New York City confirmed on Wednesday that the producer’s cause of death has been determined as “Asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication.”Mr Tejera, who was just 37 years old, collapsed on a sidewalk in New York following the conclusion of a meal at a Bobby Van’s steakhouse. He was rushed to Bellevue...
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
Kaylea Titford: disabled girl’s body found in dirt and squalor, jury hears
Prosecution argue state of room and Kaylea’s physical deterioration reveal serious breach of parental duties
A man traveling with 3 friends live-streamed their final moments before their plane crashed in Nepal, leaving 70 dead
A smiling Sonu Jaiswal, 29, streamed himself and his three friends before the crash. They had planned to visit temples and go paragliding that day.
After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
‘Dead’ man discovered alive — 8 months after being cremated
It was a case of mistaken die-dentity. A 36-year-old man in India dropped jaws after turning up alive and well eight months after he was declared dead and then seemingly cremated. The macabre caper began June 7 after Meppayur’s Deepak Balakrishnan Kandi disappeared, prompting the local police station to file a missing persons report, the Times Of India reported. An apparent breakthrough came on July 17, when police recovered a body from a beach in Kerala, which they identified as belonging to Kandi. The missing man’s family performed the funeral ceremony and cremated the body, seemingly providing closure to the saga. It...
How could mummified body of schizophrenic woman Laura Winham, 38, lie unnoticed for four years?
Laura Winham's heartbroken family reluctantly kept away from her Surrey home because her schizophrenia had caused her to believe they would harm her.
Five arrested after video circulates of attack on Surrey schoolgirl
Public urged not to share footage showing ‘violent altercation’ outside Thomas Knyvett college in Ashford
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
Comments / 0