Read full article on original website
Related
lafourchegazette.com
Melaco Sisters Hardware and Supplies Player of the Week: Gabby Lee
-- Senior Gabby Lee is leaving it all out on the floor for South Lafourche in every, single game. This past week, Gabby was big in a win against Lutcher, but also played her heart out in a close, hard-fought loss at Assumption.
lafourchegazette.com
Lady Tarpons send seniors out in style in district win
It won’t be a playoff season for the South Lafourche girls’ basketball team. But the Lady Tarpons sure sent their 2 seniors out with a bang in their regular season finale on Tuesday night. South Lafourche beat Morgan City 54-16 on Tuesday, ending their regular season with a...
theadvocate.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
lafourchegazette.com
Nicholls to Host Book Signing for Grammy-Winning Artist
THIBODAUX, La. -- Grammy-winning blues artist Chris Thomas King is scheduled to present “Rhythm of Resistance” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Mary and Al Danos Theater in Nicholls State University’s Talbot Hall as part of the University’s Black History Month activities. King, a Baton...
LSU Quarterbacks: Garrett Nussmeier's Future in Baton Rouge
Nussmeier has all the tools to be successful in Death Valley. Will he wait behind Daniels once again?
postsouth.com
Here's what Governor John Bel Edwards says about LSU court naming controversy
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the LSU basketball court naming controversy Thursday, saying he supports the addition of former women's Coach Sue Gunter's name to join former men's Coach Dale Brown's on the floor. "I think the court is big enough for both names," Edwards told USA...
postsouth.com
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
lafourchegazette.com
SCHOUEST-ONCALE
Mr. and Mrs. Corey and Jamie Schouest announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter Olivia Schouest to Dillon Oncale, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne (Joseph) and Jenny Oncale. The bride elect is the granddaughter of Mr. John and Mrs. Jackie Guidry, Mrs. Geraldine Dantin, and Mr. and...
houmatimes.com
Construction underway at new Nicholls State University Athletic Training Facility
GFP Architecture + Interior Design announced on February 7, 2023, that construction is underway at the new Nicholls State University Athletic Training Facility. The $5.3 million, 81,000 square foot covered outdoor training facility is anticipated to be complete later this summer. The new training facility will provide year-round access for student conditioning, driving enhanced athletic performance.
wbrz.com
LSU head coach Brian Kelly files for divorce; sources say petition to be withdrawn
BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly filed this week for divorce from his wife of 28 years, according to court records, but sources say the couple has reconciled and will seek to have the case withdrawn from the courts. Kelly filed a petition for divorce from Francisca...
lafourchegazette.com
CAPTAIN PATRICK BASS
We are sad to announce that Captain Patrick Bass, 69, a native of Algiers, La. and native of Raceland, La. made his final voyage on February 5, 2023. Patrick was born on March 5, 1953. Patrick was a lifelong boat captain. When he wasn’t on the water, he spent his...
matadornetwork.com
For Fresh Oysters and Perfectly Seasoned Crawfish Try These New Orleans Seafood Restaurants
It’s possible to argue that New Orleans is home to the best seafood in the country (although Maryland might like to have a word), and not come up against much opposition. New Orleans seafood includes briny oysters from the Gulf Coast, shrimp and crawfish soaked in butter and cajun seasoning, po’ boy sandwiches stuffed with fried catfish. New Orleans restaurants offer fresh from the fishing boat catches seasoned to perfection, in (usually) casual dining rooms that might be unfussy and lowkey but still serve some of the best food not just in the city – but the entire country. Once you’ve had your fill of fish, head over to these Bourbon street bars, or check out all the free things to do in New Orleans. Now all that’s left to do is decide the best time to visit New Orleans.
lafourchegazette.com
Altrusa International of Thibodaux is eager to help the community through book donation
For Gillian Allen starting a chapter of Altrusa International in Thibodaux has been a way that she can give back to her community. “I like to say that we are the best kept secret for nonprofits out there,” Allen said. Altrusa International of Thibodaux, Louisiana started in October of...
theadvocate.com
'Y'all are a little bit different': Jeff Foxworthy prepares for Baton Rouge audience
In 1987, a budding stand-up comedian from Georgia named Jeff Foxworthy headlined the grand opening of the Funny Bone in Baton Rouge. Thirty-six years later, the Bennington Avenue comedy club is gone but Foxworthy is still bringing the laughs. "Well, I've been doing this so long, most of the places...
lafourchegazette.com
MICHAEL ALLEMAND
Michael James Allemand, 68, a native and resident of Larose passed away in the early hours of Thursday, February 2, 2023. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, February 9th from 9:30 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
theadvocate.com
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
Belle Chasse man cited for fishing violations, over 800 lbs unreported red snapper without trip tickets
A Belle Chasse man has been cited by The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) after alleged fishing violations.
Comments / 0