ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
lafourchegazette.com

Lady Tarpons send seniors out in style in district win

It won’t be a playoff season for the South Lafourche girls’ basketball team. But the Lady Tarpons sure sent their 2 seniors out with a bang in their regular season finale on Tuesday night. South Lafourche beat Morgan City 54-16 on Tuesday, ending their regular season with a...
GALLIANO, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Nicholls to Host Book Signing for Grammy-Winning Artist

THIBODAUX, La. -- Grammy-winning blues artist Chris Thomas King is scheduled to present “Rhythm of Resistance” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Mary and Al Danos Theater in Nicholls State University’s Talbot Hall as part of the University’s Black History Month activities. King, a Baton...
THIBODAUX, LA
postsouth.com

News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
HOUMA, LA
lafourchegazette.com

SCHOUEST-ONCALE

Mr. and Mrs. Corey and Jamie Schouest announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter Olivia Schouest to Dillon Oncale, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne (Joseph) and Jenny Oncale. The bride elect is the granddaughter of Mr. John and Mrs. Jackie Guidry, Mrs. Geraldine Dantin, and Mr. and...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Construction underway at new Nicholls State University Athletic Training Facility

GFP Architecture + Interior Design announced on February 7, 2023, that construction is underway at the new Nicholls State University Athletic Training Facility. The $5.3 million, 81,000 square foot covered outdoor training facility is anticipated to be complete later this summer. The new training facility will provide year-round access for student conditioning, driving enhanced athletic performance.
THIBODAUX, LA
lafourchegazette.com

CAPTAIN PATRICK BASS

We are sad to announce that Captain Patrick Bass, 69, a native of Algiers, La. and native of Raceland, La. made his final voyage on February 5, 2023. Patrick was born on March 5, 1953. Patrick was a lifelong boat captain. When he wasn’t on the water, he spent his...
RACELAND, LA
matadornetwork.com

For Fresh Oysters and Perfectly Seasoned Crawfish Try These New Orleans Seafood Restaurants

It’s possible to argue that New Orleans is home to the best seafood in the country (although Maryland might like to have a word), and not come up against much opposition. New Orleans seafood includes briny oysters from the Gulf Coast, shrimp and crawfish soaked in butter and cajun seasoning, po’ boy sandwiches stuffed with fried catfish. New Orleans restaurants offer fresh from the fishing boat catches seasoned to perfection, in (usually) casual dining rooms that might be unfussy and lowkey but still serve some of the best food not just in the city – but the entire country. Once you’ve had your fill of fish, head over to these Bourbon street bars, or check out all the free things to do in New Orleans. Now all that’s left to do is decide the best time to visit New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

MICHAEL ALLEMAND

Michael James Allemand, 68, a native and resident of Larose passed away in the early hours of Thursday, February 2, 2023. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, February 9th from 9:30 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
LAROSE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy