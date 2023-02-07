Read full article on original website
Vincent Kompany: I’m Very Sceptical When People Start Pointing Fingers
Former Belgian International and Manchester City captain, Vincent Kompany, has said he's "Sceptical" of the Premier League champions critics.
Watch: Fernando Torres Has His Say, Gerrard or Lampard?
The former Liverpool striker has revealed his decision on the Gerrard vs Lampard debate, as well as Anfield vs Stamford Bridge
BBC
Leeds United: Where did it go wrong for Jesse Marsch and who could replace him?
Leeds United are looking for their third manager in less than year after the sacking of Jesse Marsch. After replacing Marcelo Bielsa, the American helped Leeds avoid relegation on the final day of last season. But they are 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference after 20 games...
BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion head coach signs new contract until end of 2026-27
West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan has signed a new deal to remain with the club amid speculation linking him with the managerial vacancy at Leeds. The 39-year-old Spaniard, who has lost just three Championship games since arriving in October, has signed a new deal to the end of the 2026-27 season.
BBC
'It's time for the squad to stand up and be counted'
After failing to win a Premier League game in 2023, could Monday’s Merseyside derby be the perfect chance for Liverpool to rectify that fact?. Jurgen Klopp might be trying to find the right words to build his players’ confidence up and drag them out of this slump, but surely this is a fixture that shouldn’t be too hard to get motivated for.
BBC
Scottish Cup: Hamilton Accies captain Dylan McGowan on facing 'special' Hearts
Scottish Cup last 16: Hamilton Academical v Hearts. Date: Friday 10 February Venue: ZLX Stadium, Hamilton Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 19:30 plus stream & text updates at BBC Sport website & app. Day one of a new job can be daunting. Many...
BBC
Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?
The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
Tony Mowbray on Chris Rigg: 'He'll get wellied into anyone - it's what he does'
Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg could get a home debut against Fulham in the FA Cup replay.
SB Nation
Steven Gerrard on Leeds United Shortlist to Replace Jesse Marsch
In Steven Gerrard’s 11 Premier League games as manager of Aston Vila this season, the historic Birmingham outfit recorded two wins, three draws, and six defeats, earning less than a point per game on average and leaving them in the thick of the relegation battle. Since Unai Emery took...
BBC
Sunderland 2-3 Fulham: Cottagers win to set up fifth-round tie with Leeds United
Fulham saw off Championship play-off hopefuls Sunderland to set up an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Leeds United. Harry Wilson's early goal put a much-changed Fulham side in control of the fourth-round replay, with the winger slotting his effort into the bottom corner with the outside of his boot after he was teed up by Carlos Vinícius.
BBC
Birmingham City: Frank McParland brought in as Blues head of recruitment
Birmingham City have appointed Frank McParland as their new head of recruitment, to work under technical director Craig Gardner. The Championship club have also brought back former Blues backroom man Joe Carnall as chief scout, as part of a reshaped recruitment team. Liverpudlian McParland, 63, has twice had spells with...
CBS Sports
Hakan Calhanoglu's new position key to Inter Milan dealing without Marcelo Brozovic; a big decision looms
Inter Milan went through a quite difficult start to the 2022-23 season that led coach Simone Inzaghi to change the way his team played during the previous season when the Nerazzurri failed to win the Serie A but managed to win both the Supercoppa and Coppa Italia titles. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, 13 points behind Napoli, who are leading and dominating the ongoing season. Inter will play the Champions League's round of 16 against Porto this month and next with so much on the line. There was one major tactical change in the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi compared to the past years that has seen this team take on a brand new look. Due to the injury to key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the former Lazio coach opted to put playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu there, giving him a new position that sees him drop deep into the midfield. This change helped the team to cope with the absence of such an important player, but what will happen now that Brozovic is back from his injury?
BBC
Motorcycle road racing in Northern Ireland cancelled for 2023
All motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. Quoted costs for public liability insurance for 2023 have tripled, amounting to more than £400,000....
