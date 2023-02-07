Shreveport police chief mourns an unarmed Black man shot dead by one of his officers as state police investigate

A Homer man was arrested by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night after he was stopped for excessive window tint. A deputy saw a silver Hyundai on La. Highway 33 with window tint that appeared to be too dark. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, Jermund C. Curry, 30, was found with bits of suspected marijuana stuck on the front of his shirt. Curry was removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted, yielding more marijuana, two digital scales typically used in narcotics trafficking, and a grinder used for processing marijuana.

LINCOLN PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO