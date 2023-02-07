Shreveport police chief mourns an unarmed Black man shot dead by one of his officers as state police investigate

you know.everytime this happens it's sad, depressing, and terrorizing.to hear that an unarmed any color person was shot and killed by police would move most people to tears.but what's just as bad as the incidents are some of the people who comments on hear reflects the fact that if they where a cop, they would have done the exact same thing.it's like y'all all to happy it happened the way that it did.and it seems inconceivable in y'all mind that there's no other course of action to properly handle the situation.wow.and some of you believe in God,go to church,call yourself an American,and say that you would risk your life to save someone else.but you just can't see past a cop murdering an unarmed any color person huh!well at the risk of sounding redundant please let me remind us all that shooting a person by a cop is supposed to be the last result and justifiable in the course of action taken.
I read in a previous news report that the police was called by neighbors due to loud music being played inside Mr Bagley's apartment. The police received domestic disturbance dispatch from the 911 call center. We have seen misleading information to police in the past . This is possible that the dispatch said this . I understand the police have split seconds to decide my life or theirs. In reality the police should try harder to preserve life in some of these cases. Police across this United States' villages, towns, or cities should have a requirement for a 4 year degree before the police academy. Education would give insight about psychology, multi race relations, social status influences on crime etc.
this is never ever ever ever going to stop ever
