Three Delicious Portland Restaurants Make Yelp’s Top 100 For 2023

Every year Yelp puts out a top 100 list of restaurants so you’ll always be up to date on the absolute best spots to eat in the United States. This year three Portland, Oregon restaurants made the cut for having mouth watering food that will make your taste buds explode.
Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
Portland Nursery’s Owners Are Sitting on Empty Houses

Addresses: 9007 and 9029 SE Clinton St. Owners: Jeibmann Greenhouses Inc. and Hanging Rock LLC. How long they’ve been empty: God knows. Why they’re empty: An oasis went feral. Portland Nursery is a Stumptown institution. It was founded in 1907 and has been the go-to spot for everything...
This Heavenly Bakery In Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1980

The Toll Gate Inn Bakery in Sandy, Oregon is a hidden gem that has been serving fresh baked goods and delicious comfort food to the local community since 1980. The bakery is located in the heart of Sandy and is known for their delicious baked goods that customers can’t seem to get enough of.
2023 Portland Spring Festival in SE Portland | AAPI Night Market & Music Festival, Free, Food, Games, Giveaways

Join us in celebrating the 2023 Portland Spring Festival at the center of SE Portland. Enjoy delicious food and drinks from some of Portland’s best Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) vendors. We will also be featuring local musical artists and cultural performances throughout the night. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the rich culture and traditions of the Lunar New Year and welcome the Spring season.
What To Do In Hillsboro Today? 5 Amazing Places to Visit!

Hillsboro is a bustling city in Oregon known for its rich history and cultural heritage. If you are planning a visit to Hillsboro, here are some exciting activities to consider:. Visit the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals – This museum is dedicated to studying and appreciating rocks, minerals,...
The People’s Courts Opening on NE 82nd

This summer, a new family-friendly causal sports complex will open in the former Lumberyard Bike Park at 2700 NE 82nd Avenue. The People’s Courts is a recreation destination featuring eleven pickleball courts, ten corn hole stations, ten ping pong tables, and five indoor bocci courts. Patrons will have access to two restaurants on the property, serving pizza and grilled foods along with various other menu items.
Wilsonville woman scammed while trying to buy puppy on Facebook

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A Wilsonville woman is sharing her story and a warning after she says she was scammed online by someone posing as a dog breeder. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking into Amber Allen’s case after she says she lost a few hundred dollars to someone this weekend she says was posing as a dog breeder selling Siberian huskies on Facebook.
Folks Are Housing Multnomah Now, While You Foot The Bill

The average Northwest family works hard for 75-thousand bucks a year. After taxes, that’s about 50-grand. And the whole family lives on that…housing, food, medical. Now, can you imagine spending that same 50-grand to get housing for a single homeless person . That’s right…the same Multnomah county that...
