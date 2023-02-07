ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Miracle Rescue: Maine Dog Lost in the Woods for 42 Days Faced -20 Degree Temps

No pet owner wants to feel the anxiety of realizing that your beloved friend and family member has gone missing. That anxiety is compounded when a pet is lost during a stretch of weather that seems unsurvivable. But that anxiety was felt by a woman in Madison, Maine, in January, as her adored 7-year-old German Shepherd named Leigha went missing.
MADISON, ME
16 Maine Restaurants Perfect For A Romantic Dinner

Whether your relationship is new, or you have been with your person for decades, we can all agree that we need quality time with each other to keep your relationship going. One of the best ways to do that is by going out for a romantic dinner. You both deserve it.
MAINE STATE
What Happened to The Maine Mall?

When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
MAINE STATE
Breathtaking Views & Garden Highlight Midcoast Maine Home on the Market

The coast of Maine is celebrated for its incredible natural beauty. From Kittery to Downeast, the coast shines with its rocky shore and immaculate homes. There's a home in Midcoast Maine that is a perfect example of combining Maine's natural beauty with a luxurious lifestyle. And this home just happens to also be on the market.
MAINE STATE
25 Best Smells in the World According to Mainers

Smells are everywhere. I honestly think that all New Englanders at one point or another have visited the Museum of Science in Boston, MA, where either their parents or teachers forced them to smell animals. Yes, you read that correctly. There is actually a section in the Museum of Science where you are able to smell animal's scents (bears, moose, birds, and more).
MAINE STATE
MoonPies vs. Whoopie Pies: What’s the Difference?

Having grown up in Maine, I’ve been familiar with Whoopie Pies treats for pretty much my whole life. I had never heard of a ‘MoonPie’ until my mom owned a bakery and people would come in and call the Whoopie Pies ‘MoonPies’. I figured it...
MAINE STATE
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties

Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
MAINE STATE
Beware of The Top 4 Most Dangerous Roads in Maine

I like to drive. It's cathartic and freeing. I remember when I first got my license and took that first open road by storm. I was playing Missy Elliot and really feeling myself. That day I learned a very important lesson which was that even though I am being told to "lose control", I shouldn't.
MAINE STATE
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State

As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good

It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
MAINE STATE
